(CNN)   Even now that he's King, Charlie III has to share the coin with his dead momma and a Scottish leek   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Pound sterling, Wales, Commonwealth realm, portrait of King Charles III, United Kingdom, Royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, Latin inscription  
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how that by the time these coins are released, their value in raw material will exceed that of the pound
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leeks are on Welsh ones. Scottish ones have thistles.
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did you hear they were going to release a 1 pound coin, but had to increase it to a 5 pound coin
so the Kings EARS would fit on the coin.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of an old adage, the ship of state is the only ship that leeks from the top.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p51d007: Did you hear they were going to release a 1 pound coin, but had to increase it to a 5 pound coin
so the Kings EARS would fit on the coin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: The leeks are on Welsh ones. Scottish ones have thistles.


Nothing indicates that the Scots consider themselves badass like having the thistle as a national flower
 
KWess
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They translated the text weirdly.  It actually reads:

'Charles III, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith.'
 
