(Gizmodo) Want to read some of Elon's private texts with Joe Rogan, Jack Dorsey, Larry Ellison, and others? Yeah you do
23
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Name full redacted]
Congratulations!! The above article was laying out some of the things that might happen: Step 1: Blame the platform for its users Step 2. Coordinated pressure campaign Step 3: Exodus of the Bluechecks Step 4: Deplatforming "But it will not be easy. It will be a war. Let the battle begin."
It will be a delicate game of letting rightwingers back on Twitter and how to navigate that (especially the boss himself, if you're up forthat) I would also lay out the standards early but have someone who has a savvy cultural/political view to be the VP of actual enforcement
A Blake Masters type

This is from some Trumper, why the redaction, probably a Trumper who doesn't want to be known as a Trumper
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People who unironically use the expression "to the mattresses" to describe being of firm resolve on something are too stupid to categorize as anything other than imbeciles.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Of Lord no.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No, no I don't.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to realize that when these people say "free speech" the only mean the speech they agree with.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Free speech matters most when it's someone you hate spouting what you think is bullshiat.

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat. I know that has been like a rallying cry for a long time, but it;s f*cking bullsh*t.

You know what it leads to? The rise of hatred and violence because people become drawn to it.

It's not f*cking worth it.


Yeah, yeah... I know... "But who decides?" Yeah, I dunno, but I've seen enough of what PURE Free Speech has done to this country and it's f*cking disgusting.

Know that's not popular, and I used to think the other way.... but it's just completely toxic and people are too easily swayed with bullsh*t and hate.
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Antonio Gracias:
I am 100% with you Elon. To the farking mattresses no matter what....this is a principle we need to farking defend with our lives or we are lost to the darkness.
Sorry for the swearing. I am getting excited.
Elon Musk:
Loved "I am 100% with you Elon. To the farking mattresses no matter what this is a principle we need to farking defend with our lives or we are lost to the darkness."

Which one is iphone and which one is andriod?
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
oops,i didn't edit before posting ...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks subby that was an interesting read

I'm no fan of Jack Dorsey but it's obvious from those messages that he's the only person in that list with brains enough to understand how social media, networks, and economics actually function.

Not surprising.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: People who unironically use the expression "to the mattresses" to describe being of firm resolve on something are too stupid to categorize as anything other than imbeciles.


Came here to say this.

Thank you.

Bears repeating.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Free speech matters most when it's someone you hate spouting what you think is bullshiat.

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat. I know that has been like a rallying cry for a long time, but it;s f*cking bullsh*t.

You know what it leads to? The rise of hatred and violence because people become drawn to it.

It's not f*cking worth it.


Yeah, yeah... I know... "But who decides?" Yeah, I dunno, but I've seen enough of what PURE Free Speech has done to this country and it's f*cking disgusting.

Know that's not popular, and I used to think the other way.... but it's just completely toxic and people are too easily swayed with bullsh*t and hate.


We can recognize a virtue without being able to handle the virtue.

The issue is with us, not the virtue.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nope.  I really don't.  Never is enough, Subby.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, and I don't care to see what he leaves in the bowl, either
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those people are all members of The Legion of Stupid
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HexMadroom: Antonio Gracias:
I am 100% with you Elon. To the farking mattresses no matter what....this is a principle we need to farking defend with our lives or we are lost to the darkness.
Sorry for the swearing. I am getting excited.
Elon Musk:
Loved "I am 100% with you Elon. To the farking mattresses no matter what this is a principle we need to farking defend with our lives or we are lost to the darkness."

Which one is iphone and which one is andriod?


They could both be on iphone.  I'd assume that whenever text messages are dumped into plaintext for something like court cases, the 'reactions' get converted to text just like they do when an iPhone is communicating with a normal smartphone.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone said it earlier this week. Norm is getting a workout lately. Sigh. I miss Norm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I'm beginning to realize that when these people say "free speech" the only mean the speech they agree with.


They mean letting Nazis make death threats. They have a child's understanding of what free speech means.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The right time right place brigade always comes to believe that it was them and not just the right time right place.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well he is a free speech absolutist unless it is someone saying something mean about him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Well he is a free speech absolutist unless it is someone saying something mean about him.


Or even just factual.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: No, no I don't.


bingo. to the point it needs to be stated.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

educated: NewportBarGuy: Free speech matters most when it's someone you hate spouting what you think is bullshiat.

Yeah, that's complete bullshiat. I know that has been like a rallying cry for a long time, but it;s f*cking bullsh*t.

You know what it leads to? The rise of hatred and violence because people become drawn to it.

It's not f*cking worth it.


Yeah, yeah... I know... "But who decides?" Yeah, I dunno, but I've seen enough of what PURE Free Speech has done to this country and it's f*cking disgusting.

Know that's not popular, and I used to think the other way.... but it's just completely toxic and people are too easily swayed with bullsh*t and hate.

We can recognize a virtue without being able to handle the virtue.

The issue is with us, not the virtue.


A nice fantasy is still a fantasy.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"To the Mattresses" is the kind of comment taken from Mario Puzo's Godfather that a rich fool who thinks himself a Mob Boss would use.  It basically means, "Hire a Bunch of thugs to engage in illicit violence in order to profit our crime family."
 
