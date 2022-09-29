 Skip to content
(Navy Times)   After an extensive trial of tripping and falling, the USS Gerald R. Ford expected to deploy for the first time in October. The wolves found it delicious   (navytimes.com) divider line
    United States Navy, Royal Navy, aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, strike group  
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if we're going to use it to invade Zimbabwe.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it armed with golf ball launchers to hit spectators in the head?

"It's not hard to find Jerry Ford on a golf course - you just follow the wounded." -- Bob Hope
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anderson-auction.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
try not to pardon any criminals on your way through the water
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ford on the Phone - SNL
Youtube nEIpAIqzbTg
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I'm gay......now wait a minute...."
"What you don't think that would be huge news? Ford eaten by wolves and you coming out on the same day?"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unshavedmouse.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: "And I'm gay......now wait a minute...."
"What you don't think that would be huge news? Ford eaten by wolves and you coming out on the same day?"


You're the one that wants to spend the winter in Barbados!
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice SNL double header subby
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cool.  Safe journey for all on this deployment.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Live from New York! It's...
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
shiatter's full.
So is the one on the USS George HW Bush.
 
