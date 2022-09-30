 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Waffle House measured the fury of Hurricane Ian, says it probably could have used more whipped margarine   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, Hurricane Katrina, Storm, Waffle House Index, Storm surge, US breakfast chain Waffle House, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Weather, Extreme weather  
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you see Jim Cantore standing in front of a closed Waffle House, you're already dead. . .
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not a real waffle house unless the  cook's cigarette ashes are falling onto the grill.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess everybody already knew about this except Australians.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tannhauser: It's not a real waffle house unless the  cook's cigarette ashes are falling onto the grill.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
