(CNBC)   Bill Gates pulls a Ric Romero and says you can't simply fix the climate change issue by asking people to use less   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Greenhouse gas, Natural gas, Climate change, slew of other issues, rich countries, Fossil fuel, health care costs, potential solution  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But you can't force people to use less.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But I was given a carbon credit. A carbon credit.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Paint all the rooftops of all buildings and homes white in places where air conditioning is a major energy use, which is pretty much where people live.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Innovation and enforced regulation.  This situation is why we need government.
 
chawco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Knowing that the discussion in global warming was eventually going to catch up with them eventually, the people who don't want to have to do anything about it because it will slightly affect their profits have shifted the conversation to be all about personal responsibility of everyday citizens. Who consume the products that you so much carbon, but God forbid we should ask that those products are less damaging to the environment.

If every one of us became a model environmental citizen overnight we would still be totally farked because corporations are spewing out pollution like it's 1975
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Expecting that people will do the right thing takes us directly to the tragedy of the commons.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's not wrong. We've seen what happens when collective action is needed to solve a tractable problem - we've just watched the American response to COVID-19 over the last two and three-quarters years. A third of us not only ignored useful collective action but spent a great deal of time undermining the collective efforts of others, as well.

Collective action driven by foresight, selflessness, and sacrifice is not a viable solution.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hi guys, how's that using less going?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But you can't force people to use less.


Yes, you can. It requires passing laws.

People won't (in general) do it voluntarily.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People have always been largely self-interested pieces of shiat, with few exceptions of course. It just so happens that over the last 80 or so years they also became entitled pieces of shiat too. What we actually need is fewer people in general. Boo to human population growth, yea to human population decline.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Paint all the rooftops of all buildings and homes white in places where air conditioning is a major energy use, which is pretty much where people live.


The Northeast (one of the most populous regions) would like to disagree.

Khellendros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And as Carter found, you lose the presidency if you ask.

We're a pretty selfish society.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Duh. You can't just *tell* people to use less. You put a vaccine chip in them first and then you *make* them use less.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Khellendros: And as Carter found, you lose the presidency if you ask.

We're a pretty selfish society.


Can't ask without something the voters think is a very good reason, at least.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's almost as if it falls upon billionaires and mega corporations to make substantial, sweeping changes in how they force us to consume things.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course not. That's why he teamed up with Dr Fauci and the Chinese to research gain of function at Wuhan to bioengineer a somewhat deadly virus so we will need to take the vaccine he developed that has now killed tens of people as a way to reduce the population, and save his oh so precious environment that he loves so much.

The 5g tracking chips were just an added bonus since he has no way of tracking the limited number of people who use his software or devices. That's why I didn't get the vaccine.  There is no way I'm going to willingly carry around a device that can track me using those cell towers. Fark Bill Gates and fark the environment. What have either ever done for anybody that was good?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do what I can but idgaf. You can't solve climate change with an economic structure based on never ending growth.

So idc anymore.

Now if you excuse me, I have to go oil the shrub.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But you can't force people to use less.


You can if you have flamethrowers.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Khellendros: And as Carter found, you lose the presidency if you ask.

We're a pretty selfish society.


The biggest problem for Carter was the several black eyes he got from foreign policy missteps that exacerbated the oil crisis. And inflation going rampant wasn't helping things. Not that senile Reagan did anything to help with inflation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He claims to want to help people, but he doesn't live in a cave high up in the Himalayas.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: He's not wrong. We've seen what happens when collective action is needed to solve a tractable problem - we've just watched the American response to COVID-19 over the last two and three-quarters years. A third of us not only ignored useful collective action but spent a great deal of time undermining the collective efforts of others, as well.

Collective action driven by foresight, selflessness, and sacrifice is not a viable solution.


The number of people who can read and agree with the concept of The Tragedy of the Commons but, also believe that "unregulated free market capitalism" is the best thing EVAR! is too damn high.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: king of vegas: Paint all the rooftops of all buildings and homes white in places where air conditioning is a major energy use, which is pretty much where people live.

The Northeast (one of the most populous regions) would like to disagree.

Know how I can tell you have never been in the Northeast in the summer?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: Khellendros: And as Carter found, you lose the presidency if you ask.

We're a pretty selfish society.

The biggest problem for Carter was the several black eyes he got from foreign policy missteps that exacerbated the oil crisis. And inflation going rampant wasn't helping things. Not that senile Reagan did anything to help with inflation.


Thanks, Boomers.

Sorry the mean man hurt your fee fees by asking you to wear a sweater when it's cold. Totes justifies f**king the country for the next several decades after.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: People have always been largely self-interested pieces of shiat, with few exceptions of course. It just so happens that over the last 80 or so years they also became entitled pieces of shiat too. What we actually need is fewer people in general. Boo to human population growth, yea to human population decline.


I'm doing my part. The fact that I can't stand kids is just a bonus.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

macadamnut: kdawg7736: But you can't force people to use less.

You can if you have flamethrowers.


Those are terrible for the environment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hi guys, how's that using less going?


Meet Xanadu 2.0, probably the most eco-friendly mansion on the planet. Earth-sheltered, smart, and although it looks huge, it has only 7 bedrooms - it's laid out largely for conferences and entertaining.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: SpectroBoy: king of vegas: Paint all the rooftops of all buildings and homes white in places where air conditioning is a major energy use, which is pretty much where people live.

The Northeast (one of the most populous regions) would like to disagree.

Know how I can tell you have never been in the Northeast in the summer?


Know how I know you don't pay a heating bill in the Northeast?

I live in Connecticut. By FAR my largest energy bill is the heating season.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only 100 corporations produce over 70% of the world's carbon emissions. Even if you got individuals to reduce emissions to 0 you haven't solved shiat.

Incentivize the corps to reduce carbon and the people will follow. Bill Gates should know this better than anyone -- individual users don't want Windows, it's the most popular OS because it was adopted in the enterprise space.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You just can't shoot a hole into the surface of Mars
 
