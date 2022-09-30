 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Justice served. Sure an innocent man spent years in jail and is now homeless because two cops lied but he's out of jail now with a personal apology from the DA and the real killer is behind bars   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Hinged
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There isn't any justice.

It's all a scew show.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speaking of which, I don't know if it made Fark, but Adnan Syed, of "Serial" podcast fame, was recently released from jail. Turns out most of the evidence used against him was garbage.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure, he was wrongly imprisoned for several years, made homeless, and otherwise destroyed all possibilities of a normal productive life, but all good now right? >.>
 
squidloe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He should get the cops' pensions
 
pheelix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Justice served.

Dammit subby! I was really hoping to see Clarence Thomas getting subpoenaed to appear before the January 6 committee.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Throw a couple million to the wrongly convicted man, put everyone directly involved in his false imprisonment in prison themselves, write some laws to prevent this from happening again, and maybe we can start to call it even.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not until Davis wins that $18 million lawsuit he has...

...which he either won't, or it will be substantially reduced such that his situation isn't improved much. The state will say they made him whole, but he'll still be a gibbering wreck of a man.

So no, justice wasn't served.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Speaking of which, I don't know if it made Fark, but Adnan Syed, of "Serial" podcast fame, was recently released from jail. Turns out most of the evidence used against him was garbage.


Yesterday I saw that the family of the murder victim is trying to overturn the dismissal of his conviction. They apparently want him kept in jail. His family has been brainwashed into believing he is guilty - I've personally seen this kind of behavior around someone I know in prison for a crime he didn't commit, and it's frightening.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Tyrone Slothrop: Speaking of which, I don't know if it made Fark, but Adnan Syed, of "Serial" podcast fame, was recently released from jail. Turns out most of the evidence used against him was garbage.

Yesterday I saw that the family of the murder victim is trying to overturn the dismissal of his conviction. They apparently want him kept in jail. His family has been brainwashed into believing he is guilty - I've personally seen this kind of behavior around someone I know in prison for a crime he didn't commit, and it's frightening.


Screw her family.  He should sue them for any public statements attesting to his guilt.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pheelix: Justice served.

Dammit subby! I was really hoping to see Clarence Thomas getting subpoenaed to appear before the January 6 committee.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You will be disappointed.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Speaking of which, I don't know if it made Fark, but Adnan Syed, of "Serial" podcast fame, was recently released from jail. Turns out most of the evidence used against him was garbage.


It ain't over yet.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And this was the best case scenario, dudes lucky the cops didn't just kill him for sport.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Tyrone Slothrop: Speaking of which, I don't know if it made Fark, but Adnan Syed, of "Serial" podcast fame, was recently released from jail. Turns out most of the evidence used against him was garbage.

It ain't over yet.


I'm questioning how family of the victim has ANY legal authority to file an appeal. I mean, sure, they can submit paperwork, but do they have any standing in the case to argue that the judge's decision should be vacated?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

squidloe: He should get the cops' pensions


That, and the dirty cops should serve the same sentence that the innocent man had served. In gen pop. And add a few years, due to inflation.
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

squidloe: He should get the cops' pensions


Goddam right.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
false imprisonment is a deep personal fear. there is so much of it and it's a real life living hell.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Soon to be arrested for vagrancy and loitering
 
