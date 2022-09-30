 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Candy corn recall 2022. Yay   (nj.com) divider line
32
    More: PSA, Food, Food allergy, Asthma, Internet privacy, snack foods company, Popcorn, recall alert, Allergy  
•       •       •

553 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of them.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love candy corn, please keep not buying it.  More for me.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm....undeclared eggs.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All candy corn on earth was created one time in 1880 and is stored in silos in the southwest.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall candy corn ,,, and not fondly !
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THEY WAsh iat, THEY WAsh iat!"

Candy Corn
Youtube VU6S3-cXtKs
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose & Zee: I Don't Like Candy Corn
Youtube 1_HbpgeKUNc
 
RminusQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The candy corn went bad? How could they tell?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As is tradition, I buy one bag of candy corn per year, in early Semptember when is is fresh. The first three pieces are transcendent and delicious. The next three pieces are acceptable. Every subsequent piece after that is disgusting and makes me hate myself. (This does not stop me from finishing the bag over the next three days, because when has self-loathing ever caused me to change my behavior?)

Anyway, I already had candy corn this year, so I'm good.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And literally nothing of value was lost.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good candy corn is the "premium" kind with honey as the sweetener (avoid HFCS) and you have to mix it about 50-50 with roasted peanuts.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PNSFW
NSFW
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: The only good candy corn is the "premium" kind with honey as the sweetener (avoid HFCS) and you have to mix it about 50-50 with roasted peanuts.


I live with my mom, that's just a hook, use bait next time.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: mrmopar5287: The only good candy corn is the "premium" kind with honey as the sweetener (avoid HFCS) and you have to mix it about 50-50 with roasted peanuts.

I live with my mom, that's just a hook, use bait next time.


Very funny filter. She died recently, so that's a really nice reminder.
Mods, go fornicate with a rusty garden implement.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: PNSFW
NSFW


I love how the first one is "probably" NSFW.

It is not :D
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: GonnaCallYouOut: mrmopar5287: The only good candy corn is the "premium" kind with honey as the sweetener (avoid HFCS) and you have to mix it about 50-50 with roasted peanuts.

I live with my mom, that's just a hook, use bait next time.

Very funny filter. She died recently, so that's a really nice reminder.
Mods, go fornicate with a rusty garden implement.


Username checks out
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I love candy corn, please keep not buying it.  More for me.

[i.pinimg.com image 478x437]


cdn.guff.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I love candy corn, please keep not buying it.  More for me.

[i.pinimg.com image 478x437]


I like it too.  But good candy corn like Brachs. The cheap shiat sucks.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon......

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like the more non traditional candy corn. Blackberry, chocolate and spiced apple. Lets be honest here, if candy corn was corn flavored, people would riot in the streets.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People actually buy new candy corn? I think the stuff on our Thanksgiving table was just reused since 1978.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: PNSFW
NSFW


Who is that or what's the name of the scene?  I want to make sure I can make sure I specifically avoid looking it up.  Are there any sites, by name, I should avoid where I might encounter it?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [i.redd.it image 850x916]


Real black licorice is amazing.


Can't eat too much because something in it can mess with your heart in high doses.


But one or two pieces of salty Dutch black licorice?  Sublime.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The only good candy corn is the "premium" kind with honey as the sweetener (avoid HFCS) and you have to mix it about 50-50 with roasted peanuts.


Brach's.


Accept no substitute.


I eat 2-3 pieces a year but it's great.  For some reason my Scottish family loves the stuff and will eat bags of it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: PNSFW
NSFW


Where do you find this type of shiat? And why?
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why? Because some accidentally tasted good?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Brach's. Accept no substitute.


100% accurate - it's the only kind I will eat.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IRestoreFurniture:

Brach's.


Accept no substitute.


100% agree. I am open to the possibility that there is another good brand out there but haven't found it.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.