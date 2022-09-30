 Skip to content
Families looking for a vacation of death claim ocean cruises were unfairly cancelled due to Covid vaccine rules
    Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Splendor, Tracy Grimshaw, Carnival Dream, Cruise line, Holland America Line, Vaccine, A Current Affair  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why wouldn't they take me parasailing during Hurricane Ian?!? The customer is ALWAYS RIGHT!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In March of 2020 someone asked me if they shoukd still go on their cruise that month
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: In March of 2020 someone asked me if they shoukd still go on their cruise that month


That was a weird time. I was supposed to go on a trip from the 9th to the 12th or so. We pulled the plug a couple days before, all torn up about what to do, and by the time the 12th rolled around, we were like "lol obviously we made the right xall."
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"They said, 'Your booking is cancelled because you have an unvaccinated person in your group'," Nestor said.
"I said, 'Who's that?' They said, 'Your 18-month-old baby.'"

The family is vaccinated, except for the baby who is too young to receive the vaccine.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: In March of 2020 someone asked me if they shoukd still go on their cruise that month


Early March we didn't know a whole lot.  Late March we were screwed
 
Portkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: spongeboob: In March of 2020 someone asked me if they shoukd still go on their cruise that month

That was a weird time. I was supposed to go on a trip from the 9th to the 12th or so. We pulled the plug a couple days before, all torn up about what to do, and by the time the 12th rolled around, we were like "lol obviously we made the right xall."


Up here in Ontario, Doug Ford was telling everyone to go on their planned vacations (it was March Break for schools here)...then backpedaled pretty fast and changed to "don't leave or you might get stuck if the borders close".
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: FTFA:

"They said, 'Your booking is cancelled because you have an unvaccinated person in your group'," Nestor said.
"I said, 'Who's that?' They said, 'Your 18-month-old baby.'"

The family is vaccinated, except for the baby who is too young to receive the vaccine.


And the baby is part of the group so the group is not vaccinated.
If I was them I would have said cancel the kid ticket and we will leave it at home.  Vacation is no fun with an 18 month old
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Ginz and I are getting the latest booster in preparation for our Eastern Med cruise next month. We also will have to present negative PCR tests taken within 48 hours of boarding to embark the ship in Athens. I feel fairly confident that the cruise will be safe. At my age I'd rather take some risks to enjoy what time I have left on this planet. I'd rather travel the world than waste my life huddled in my home.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flip side, is I know some idiots that only got vaxxed so they would be allowed to go on cruises.

For some reason the cruise companies won't accept Ivermectin purchase reciepts.
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Setting aside the fact that I don't understand the appeal of cruises even without the element of a pandemic --

The cruise line should not let you book and accept payment unless you provide a record of vaccinations for each passenger. Canceling last minute because the 18-month-old baby isn't vaccinated seems excessive.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: In March of 2020 someone asked me if they shoukd still go on their cruise that month


In March 2020 my parents were supposed to go to Florida. One day my Dad said something about how he doesn't know if this thing is even real or whatever. (yes, him and mom watch hours of faux news every day) My sister looks him dead in the face and says (paraphrased) "You need to listen to me and not that fox bullshiat. I am a medical professional. This thing is very real. It is very serious. If you and mom don't take this thing seriously you will never see my children again. Got it? Now, are you still going to Florida with all the stupid people?"

I'm pretty sure she saved their lives that day. This thing is especially hard on old overweight people who used to smoke.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎼   The death boooatttt... soon will be making another run... The death boat... 🎼
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure an ocean cruise with thousands of people is the right place for an autistic preteen. What if he doesn't enjoy it? I guess it would be a question of how severe his autism is. Poor kid
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: FTFA:

"They said, 'Your booking is cancelled because you have an unvaccinated person in your group'," Nestor said.
"I said, 'Who's that?' They said, 'Your 18-month-old baby.'"

The family is vaccinated, except for the baby who is too young to receive the vaccine.


Yeah, I was all ready to be outraged, and then found out that the only person not vaccinated weren't allowed to.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: If I was them I would have said cancel the kid ticket and we will leave it at home.  Vacation is no fun with an 18 month old


I will strongly disagree with this...  Unless your idea of a vacation is an all you can drink, pass out every night type thing then I suppose, but we took our daughter, starting at 3 months for a close trip, 5 months down the shore, and 7 months to Disney, plus plenty of trips after that until the pandemic when she was I guess 10.

Every one of them was awesome.  Every age for her made it different.   One Disney trip when she was 2 she got spooked on Pirates and didnt want to do anymore rides.   that trip we did everything but rides, and it was great.

Left her with the grand parents for a few Vegas trips when she was older...  even I have limits.  lol
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: Setting aside the fact that I don't understand the appeal of cruises even without the element of a pandemic --


My theory is that the main appeal to cruise ships is that it allows upper middle class people to feel like they're wealthier than they actually are. Like, you're not just having a destination vacation... You're having a destination vacation where they ship an entire shopping mall across the ocean.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Brat E. Pants: Canceling last minute because the 18-month-old baby isn't vaccinated seems excessive.


The toddler might be free or a much cheaper fare, but counts against their arbitrary 95% cap. That means the cruise company can take an unvaccinated adult adult and get full fare. That's a good reason to leave the toddler at the dock.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seven-year-old Leo has autism, has already had COVID-19 and his parents weren't keen for him to have the vaccine - nor was it required for those under 12.

I understand the frustration of the family who got their cruise cancelled at the last minute because their 18-month-old was ineligible to be vaccinated and therefore not vaccinated, but fark these "vaccine-hesitant" people.

In the second-last sentence of the article, it mentions that they were all eligible for refunds or future cruise credits.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure the cruse line didn't keep all that lovely interest they made from all those deposits made months before.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well people are morons and think that nothing bad will happen to them until something bad happens to them and then it is someone else fault.

A long time ago when I worked in radio during the DC sniper shootings we were sponsoring an American Idol search for the area and I got a call one night from some person camping out overnight that wanted me to tell the cops they were allowed to be there because the police told them to disperse and GTFO of the area. I just wanted to go down and slap the stupid out of them, like I had the power to tell cops what to do.
 
TheEndIsNigh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In March of 2020 someone asked me if they shoukd still go on their cruise that month


I was actually on a cruise in March of 2020.  It was a full-ship charter, with mostly people who had cruised together before and talk online enough that we knew everyone would be more careful than the average cruiser (pre-Covid; post-Covid the average is a lot more careful).

It was a Saturday-to-Saturday sailing out of Ft. Lauderdale.
On Tuesday the CDC officially declared the pandemic.
On Friday morning I tried to drop some things at Guest Services for friends who had been booked on the next sailing; I was not surprised to learn they had canceled.
On Friday afternoon the cruise industry announced its 30 day pause (which lasted about 500, for that ship).  Passengers knew well before crew; we could see the news spreading among the crew in the evening but I think the first official announcement was the "all crew to remain on board" announcement when we docked back in Florida.

And then we drove 19 hours straight to get home because things had changed so much in that one week that we were no longer willing to risk a hotel.

No cases of Covid on the ship, but several people from the ship caught it in FLL where far too many people were crammed on top of each other, since everyone who just got off ships was trying to fly home but so was everyone who thought they were getting on ships that weekend.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm sure the cruse line didn't keep all that lovely interest they made from all those deposits made months before.


What interest?  I'm generally agreeable to the idea of free cash being allowed to float before the merchandise is provided (Dell made a ton of money this way), but short-term interest for the last 10 years has been non existent.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Parsing that headline made my brain hurt.
 
redmid17
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Derek Force: ctighe2353: If I was them I would have said cancel the kid ticket and we will leave it at home.  Vacation is no fun with an 18 month old

I will strongly disagree with this...  Unless your idea of a vacation is an all you can drink, pass out every night type thing then I suppose, but we took our daughter, starting at 3 months for a close trip, 5 months down the shore, and 7 months to Disney, plus plenty of trips after that until the pandemic when she was I guess 10.

Every one of them was awesome.  Every age for her made it different.   One Disney trip when she was 2 she got spooked on Pirates and didnt want to do anymore rides.   that trip we did everything but rides, and it was great.

Left her with the grand parents for a few Vegas trips when she was older...  even I have limits.  lol


I will strongly disagree with you. Dragging around a toddler, who won't remember the trip at all, is a huge pain in the ass. Traveling with two kids, one of whom is autistic, would be taxing enough. The choice to leave the toddler at home is a no brainer for me. My sister, who would be traveling with said toddler, agreed. Kid and grandparents get quality time together and the ones who can appreciate AND remember the trip get one less thing to worry about.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Brat E. Pants: Setting aside the fact that I don't understand the appeal of cruises even without the element of a pandemic --

My theory is that the main appeal to cruise ships is that it allows upper middle class people to feel like they're wealthier than they actually are. Like, you're not just having a destination vacation... You're having a destination vacation where they ship an entire shopping mall across the ocean.


For me, cruises are a way of sampling multiple destinations in one trip. We will spend a few days in Athens, then we go to ports in Greece, Turkey, and Israel and then take a couple of days in London before heading home. In my 20s I had a much more flexible schedule, like when I spent 3 months traveling in India, China, and Thailand. Now I'm older, married and settled so cruising is a compromise.  I try to book private drivers at each port so we can get closer to the sights and not be insulated in a ship excursion bubble. The days of chatting up the locals in a bar and making a friend for the night are long over for me.
 
Devo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't you just go to a resort at this point? It has to be a similar price. You can find all inclusive if that is your thing.
 
Devo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Then again...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: FTFA:

"They said, 'Your booking is cancelled because you have an unvaccinated person in your group'," Nestor said.
"I said, 'Who's that?' They said, 'Your 18-month-old baby.'"

The family is vaccinated, except for the baby who is too young to receive the vaccine.


Yeah, that first family it's kind of bullshiat, I'd agree.

I don't like cruises and don't understand why people would want to go on them, but to each their own, if this is what they like more power to them.

The other families that chose not to vaccinate their children under 12 but old enough to receive the vaccination?

They can go pound sand.  I do think they should be reimbursed though.  If their site didn't soecifically state "ages x and up must be vaccinated" they should get their money back.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Derek Force: ctighe2353: If I was them I would have said cancel the kid ticket and we will leave it at home.  Vacation is no fun with an 18 month old

I will strongly disagree with this...  Unless your idea of a vacation is an all you can drink, pass out every night type thing then I suppose, but we took our daughter, starting at 3 months for a close trip, 5 months down the shore, and 7 months to Disney, plus plenty of trips after that until the pandemic when she was I guess 10.

Every one of them was awesome.  Every age for her made it different.   One Disney trip when she was 2 she got spooked on Pirates and didnt want to do anymore rides.   that trip we did everything but rides, and it was great.

Left her with the grand parents for a few Vegas trips when she was older...  even I have limits.  lol


Having endured screaming toddlers on an 8 hour flight to Hawaii last week, I beg to differ.
 
Katwang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am sure the 18 month old will need years of therapy because of this. Missing out on the all you can eat buffets, non stop drinking, gambling, and the cruise ship night life.
 
