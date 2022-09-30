 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Investigation that relied on psychics and tips from the death of musician Prince sounds like something from the QAnon cult but it's just the BCI trying to solve a mass murder   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
12
12 Comments
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Agents received more than 1,000 tips from psychics, prison inmates and even from the death of Prince.

I can see how a psychic or a prison inmate can provide a tip. I am not so sure how a death can provide a tip.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If these psychics were any good. Why didn't they see the murders before they happened?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: If these psychics were any good. Why didn't they see the murders before they happened?


Remote Viewing != Future Prediction

duh.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuffy: If these psychics were any good. Why didn't they see the murders before they happened?


Uncertainty Principle - by remote viewing the event, they have altered the event
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TFA assumes we have some knowledge of the crimes. For those like me who don't or don't remember it:

Massacre of 8 people began with plot to kill 19-year-old mom and other victims were "collateral damage," Ohio prosecutor says


"A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday.

"But just months before the killings in 2016, the family behind the plot decided to kill everyone who could point the finger at them, the prosecutor said during opening statements of the first trial in the slayings..."

"...Authorities say the shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy stemmed from a dispute over a young girl that Jake Wagner had with one of the victims, 19-year-old Hannah Rhoden.

"The two families had been close for years, but Canepa described the Wagners as being obsessed with gaining control over the girl."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they trying to finger Prince?

/dot_prince.jpg
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Investigators are obligated to follow leads provided by "psychics" because you never know when you might receive valid information from someone Under the pretext that "a psychic told me."

/you can investigate the informant and the "psychic" later
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Investigators are obligated to follow leads provided by "psychics" because you never know when you might receive valid information from someone Under the pretext that "a psychic told me."

/you can investigate the informant and the "psychic" later


This. TFA and the headline don't match.

Agents received more than 1,000 tips from psychics, prison inmates and even from the death of Prince. Prince died of a drug overdose on April 21, 2016. Scheiderer said all of the tips were investigated and none were fruitful.

If you've got nothing, you might as well look into any tips you get. Likely, most of them are cleared with a simple phone call to try to independently verify (or discredit) the tip.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Are they trying to finger Prince?

/dot_prince.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Investigators are obligated to follow leads provided by "psychics" because you never know when you might receive valid information from someone Under the pretext that "a psychic told me."

/you can investigate the informant and the "psychic" later


For eight seasons, 120 episodes, and two movies?

a1cf74336522e87f135f-2f21ace9a6cf0052456644b80fa06d4f.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only tip from a psychic you should trust is "don't trust psychics."
 
patrick767
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Agents received more than 1,000 tips from psychics, prison inmates and even from the death of Prince.

WTF does it mean to receive a tip from "the death of Prince"?
 
