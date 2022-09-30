 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Pretty soon employers won't be able to discriminate against people with stupid tattoos on their foreheads if the New York City Council has its way with legislation   (abc7ny.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. I'm all tatted-up and I think this is kind of silly. I guess if it protects people from other people being assholes then that's cool.

Maybe my beef is that its sponsor implies the presumption that employment is otherwise merit-based, which is just... where to even start with that? If that's really your worry you could start by slashing NYPD budgets by more than half and using that to bump the pay of the Department of Sanitation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just here to smart the boobies
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You choose to get tattoos.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Face tattoos are known as "Everlasting Job-Stoppers" for a reason.

There's a big difference between being Māori and being a walking doodle pad

ladbible.comView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Eh. I'm all tatted-up and I think this is kind of silly. I guess if it protects people from other people being assholes then that's cool.

Maybe my beef is that its sponsor implies the presumption that employment is otherwise merit-based, which is just... where to even start with that? If that's really your worry you could start by slashing NYPD budgets by more than half and using that to bump the pay of the Department of Sanitation.


Oh please elaborate
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: You choose to get tattoos.


And people chose to discriminate.

Jfc? WTF!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stupid tattoo? Nice. Walk on a sea of Lego
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
both in the workplace and when renting a home.

The f*ck?
 
DaShredda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What if you're Maori or whatever? Are they still stupid?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DaShredda: What if you're Maori or whatever? Are they still stupid?


Yes
 
