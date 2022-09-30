 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Florida man attempts to jet ski to Bahamas, becomes Florida Man   (nypost.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Hurricane Ian, Charles Walker, Florida man, south Florida, Pompano Beach, green eyes  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 10:50 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's jet skiing in a shark GI tract now...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Plenty of people have jetskied there from Florida. It's totally a thing.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes, according to a description provided by the family."

In case you have to pick him out of a crowd in the middle of the ocean.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just avoid the Gulf Stream and the sharks and pirates and hurricanes.   S/B no problem.   My friend went with a flotilla of pleasurecraft for a cruise like this, he has a 22-footer, the rest of the boats were bigger.   He got halfway there and turned around, wisely.   He was sure he was gonna die.

Protip:   they make Dramamine suppositories which work instantly.   Take them and use them before you cast off.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Taste the honey sauce
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.