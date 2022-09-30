 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 219 of WW3: Putin expected to sign agreements that formally absorb into Russia parts of Ukrainian territory. Finland closes borders to Russian tourists amid record number of Russians crossing into country. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian forces, Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, temporarily occupied territory, Russian shelling  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking forward to reading about orcs retreating from Lyman- possibly today. There were reports from russian milbloggers claiming UAF had reached Stavky (about 3 klicks due north of Lyman). If the orcs don't try breaking out now, they're likely to be cut off completely. It may already be too late- another report yesterday claimed UAF was advancing north from around Yampil (about 6 klicks southeast from Lyman) toward Zarichne.

There are supposedly around 2,500 - 3,000 orcs fortified in Lyman. The only GLOC (and line of retreat) for those orcs is a secondary road which runs due east to Zarichne. Vladimir the Incompetent's speechifying today might get over-shadowed by the news an entire BTG has been encircled in Lyman.

Ласкаво просимо до пекла, орки!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like it when Orcs are surrounded by angry High Elves.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And still, ZELENSKY'S ALIVE!
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size



Suck it Vlad. You annexation means nothing.
You are losing in Ukraine and at home
Your own citizens are fleeing their own country

History will remember the name Putin as "He who dealt the death blow to Russia"

Hurry up and kill Russia already so we can build a real country in it's place.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wenchmaster: Looking forward to reading about orcs retreating from Lyman- possibly today. There were reports from russian milbloggers claiming UAF had reached Stavky (about 3 klicks due north of Lyman). If the orcs don't try breaking out now, they're likely to be cut off completely. It may already be too late- another report yesterday claimed UAF was advancing north from around Yampil (about 6 klicks southeast from Lyman) toward Zarichne.

There are supposedly around 2,500 - 3,000 orcs fortified in Lyman. The only GLOC (and line of retreat) for those orcs is a secondary road which runs due east to Zarichne. Vladimir the Incompetent's speechifying today might get over-shadowed by the news an entire BTG has been encircled in Lyman.

Ласкаво просимо до пекла, орки!


Seen vid reportedly of it. Seems like today is the day.

Unless I'm wrong


Reports say Russians are about to try and break through the Ukrainian death trap in Lyman.
That will be hard and extremely bloodletting.
- Illia Ponomarenko🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 30, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Graphic images
Russia blew up a civilian humanitarian convoy
https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-zaporizhzhya-strike-convoy-deaths-ukraine/32059081.html


"Only complete terrorists could do this," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in reaction to the strike. "Bloodthirsty scum! You will definitely answer." https://t.co/XnUGkZ5Rda
- Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) September 30, 2022
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe that today's fighting will be bitter. It seems that what Bad Cosmo said, "win the valley, win the war" is something that might be both true, and known to everyone.

Victory for Ukraine. Some steps will be harder than others, but all are necessary.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Juc: Wenchmaster: Looking forward to reading about orcs retreating from Lyman- possibly today. There were reports from russian milbloggers claiming UAF had reached Stavky (about 3 klicks due north of Lyman). If the orcs don't try breaking out now, they're likely to be cut off completely. It may already be too late- another report yesterday claimed UAF was advancing north from around Yampil (about 6 klicks southeast from Lyman) toward Zarichne.

There are supposedly around 2,500 - 3,000 orcs fortified in Lyman. The only GLOC (and line of retreat) for those orcs is a secondary road which runs due east to Zarichne. Vladimir the Incompetent's speechifying today might get over-shadowed by the news an entire BTG has been encircled in Lyman.

Ласкаво просимо до пекла, орки!

Seen vid reportedly of it. Seems like today is the day.

Unless I'm wrong


Reports say Russians are about to try and break through the Ukrainian death trap in Lyman.
That will be hard and extremely bloodletting.
- Illia Ponomarenko🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 30, 2022


May Ukraine's HIMARS and bullets find the ruscists, shatter their lines and make them run. Lyman is Ukraine.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most Intense Tank Battle yet in Ukrainian war - Analysis
Youtube HGZfD1csuVA
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orcs are about to get fucked in an uncomfortable place.

/By which I mean Lyman.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pootin can 'declare' all of Ukraine is now Russian, but it still won't change the fact that thousands of Russian conscripts are about to be killed trying to flee Lyman, Ukraine.

Russia's army will be smaller by the end of the weekend.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Orcs are about to get farked in an uncomfortable place.


bow_chikka_wow_wow.mp3 on standby.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Putin be using Trump's Sharpie for the ceremony?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 680x680]
[Fark user image 850x258]


It's wild to think that if this phase of the war occurred 10 years ago, the number of destroyed airplanes would be much higher, and the number of destroyed UAVs would be much lower.  And there would have been a lot more dead Russian pilots.  Amazing how technological advances change things.and keep people alive.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.


I just hearby annexed Moscow into my own personal kingdom.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Vlads genius plan is to declare those places Russian territory and then claim that Ukraine is invading them?  Bold strategy, Cotton.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: Juc: Wenchmaster: Looking forward to reading about orcs retreating from Lyman- possibly today. There were reports from russian milbloggers claiming UAF had reached Stavky (about 3 klicks due north of Lyman). If the orcs don't try breaking out now, they're likely to be cut off completely. It may already be too late- another report yesterday claimed UAF was advancing north from around Yampil (about 6 klicks southeast from Lyman) toward Zarichne.

There are supposedly around 2,500 - 3,000 orcs fortified in Lyman. The only GLOC (and line of retreat) for those orcs is a secondary road which runs due east to Zarichne. Vladimir the Incompetent's speechifying today might get over-shadowed by the news an entire BTG has been encircled in Lyman.

Ласкаво просимо до пекла, орки!

Seen vid reportedly of it. Seems like today is the day.

Unless I'm wrong


Reports say Russians are about to try and break through the Ukrainian death trap in Lyman.
That will be hard and extremely bloodletting.
- Illia Ponomarenko🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 30, 2022


May Ukraine's HIMARS and bullets find the ruscists, shatter their lines and make them run. Lyman is Ukraine.


Ah, but the difficulty is they can't run because no matter which way they run they'll find the Ukrainian Army.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collaborator, meet HIMARS:

"Alexei Katerinichev, who served as the first deputy head for security of the Kremlin-appointed administration of the Kherson region, was killed on Friday, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Moscow-controlled region, said.

Katerinichev was killed in a pinpoint strike by Ukraine using the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars), Stremousov said."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F@k you Putin. Go check on the crew of Moskva and never come back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
be
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not an agreement, it's a declaration. Big farking difference.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.


You have to be a sovereign state to do that.  You need to declare that first.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine advances every day | Ruzzians have low chances to escape
Youtube QFW0vrvqoIM

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
29 Sep: Russians MADE A GRAVE MISTAKE. Too Late to Retreat | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube M0W3Nli9PuA
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Ah, but the difficulty is they can't run because no matter which way they run they'll find the Ukrainian Army.


No need to run, they can walk to their surrender. No reason to be tired when they get to the POW camp.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash2: edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.

You have to be a sovereign state to do that.  You need to declare that first.


How many dildos do you need to have delivered for that?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: GrogSmash2: edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.

You have to be a sovereign state to do that.  You need to declare that first.

How many dildos do you need to have delivered for that?


Depends on whether your flag has a fringe
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: GrogSmash2: edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.

You have to be a sovereign state to do that.  You need to declare that first.

How many dildos do you need to have delivered for that?


The key isn't being able to get dildoes delivered, but being able to get dildoes successfully delivered when addressed to GrogSmash2, 2 GrogSmash Road, City of GrogSmash, State of GrogSmash, Country of GrogSmash.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the big concert and celebration they will be having in Moscow will go a long way in boosting the morale of the troops on the front lines.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like progress on the eastern front. magical.

I just got my booster shot and all the fallen maple trees are gone from my property. power is back on and my cell phone and internet are now reliable again. time to go backwoods camping for a few days and get away from all this technology haha

hurricanes suck
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: sounds like progress on the eastern front. magical.

I just got my booster shot and all the fallen maple trees are gone from my property. power is back on and my cell phone and internet are now reliable again. time to go backwoods camping for a few days and get away from all this technology haha

hurricanes suck


Torandos suck. Hurricanes blow.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Orcs are about to get farked in an uncomfortable place.

/By which I mean Lyman.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Orcs are about to get farked in an uncomfortable place.

/By which I mean Lyman.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: TommyDeuce: Orcs are about to get farked in an uncomfortable place.

/By which I mean Lyman.

[y.yarn.co image 400x212]


Damnit!

/Great minds and all
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Pootin can 'declare' all of Ukraine is now Russian, but it still won't change the fact that thousands of Russian conscripts are about to be killed trying to flee Lyman, Ukraine.

Russia's army will be smaller by the end of the weekend.


I agree. Putin is at the "making futile declarations" stage of denial right now. He can declare a partial mobilization and claim to want to bolster Russian troop numbers, but the population is not willing to comply, and it will not happen unless it is forced conscription. Forced conscripts are basically cannon fodder if they don't go A.W.O.L. They lack the necessary skills and training to be effective. Then there are Putin's "annexation". Russia lacks any authority to enforce it and nobody recognizes it. It will not be long until Putin is removed by someone close to him.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wenchmaster: Looking forward to reading about orcs retreating from Lyman- possibly today. There were reports from russian milbloggers claiming UAF had reached Stavky (about 3 klicks due north of Lyman). If the orcs don't try breaking out now, they're likely to be cut off completely. It may already be too late- another report yesterday claimed UAF was advancing north from around Yampil (about 6 klicks southeast from Lyman) toward Zarichne.

There are supposedly around 2,500 - 3,000 orcs fortified in Lyman. The only GLOC (and line of retreat) for those orcs is a secondary road which runs due east to Zarichne. Vladimir the Incompetent's speechifying today might get over-shadowed by the news an entire BTG has been encircled in Lyman.

Ласкаво просимо до пекла, орки!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash2: edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.

You have to be a sovereign state to do that.  You need to declare that first.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The head of the Russian-backed administration in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, has shared a photo of himself (far left) alongside (from left to right) Vladimir Saldo, Denis Pushilin, and Leonid Pasechnik, in Moscow on September 30. (Yevgeny Balitsky/Telegram)
Fark user imageView Full Size


The second is the only one that seems to realize that they're signing their own death warrants.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Fingerware Error: GrogSmash2: edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.

You have to be a sovereign state to do that.  You need to declare that first.

How many dildos do you need to have delivered for that?

The key isn't being able to get dildoes delivered, but being able to get dildoes successfully delivered when addressed to GrogSmash2, 2 GrogSmash Road, City of GrogSmash, State of GrogSmash, Country of GrogSmash.


As the old saying goes, anything is a dildo if you are brave enough.
 
StanleyPuff
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA:

"The territory of the DPR that is not currently controlled by the Russian army "will have to be liberated," Peskov added."

So today the orc leader claims ownership of the DPR from his "safe space" in a fancy ceremony that features his signatures followed by feasting on babies. These same scumbags admit to not controlling up to 40% of the DPR.

By the associative property:
Signature makes DPR part of Russia.
DPR is now homeland that is occupied.
Russian policy: nukes are viable option to protect the motherland against invasion.

So: Signature = Nukes?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A nice little boom:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The head of the Russian-backed administration in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, has shared a photo of himself (far left) alongside (from left to right) Vladimir Saldo, Denis Pushilin, and Leonid Pasechnik, in Moscow on September 30. (Yevgeny Balitsky/Telegram)
[Fark user image 500x499]

The second is the only one that seems to realize that they're signing their own death warrants.


I'm positive they'll be allowed back onto Russian (true Russian) soil when the UA rolls over the RA defence lines, and these cowards run like rabbits who've just seen a hungry wolf.  They won't be turned back due to a dodgy passport AT ALL.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again, Kiev should just have an equally valid referendum on whether Moscow, et al, is really still a part of Ukraine.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For anyone keeping score at home, Puta killed another top Russian businessman:

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-ukraine-death-pchelnikov-shot-war-1747535
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, if Putin claims the annexed regions as part of Russia, what's to prevent the remainder of Ukraine joining NATO?

It would put a stop to his piecemeal takeover of the country, right?  Any crossing of the new border would be an act of aggression against allied NATO countries, including the US.  Is this really a fight he wants?

Yes, it sucks for the people trapped in the annexed territories.  Yes, it sucks for Ukraine as a whole.  No, nobody really wants a cold war, but our "leadership" both here and abroad has brought us to this precipice.

Close embassies in Moscow, expel russians in the US and UK, cut them off from as much as humanly possible.  Eventually they'll have enough and will get rid of this assclown.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: So Vlads genius plan is to declare those places Russian territory and then claim that Ukraine is invading them?  Bold strategy, Cotton.


Pretty much. he doesn't care that the rest of the world knows it's a worthless (and toothless) declaration, this stupidityness is aimed at the captive internal russian audience in Moscow and Petrograd, to 'justify' the ass-raping they're about to experience at the hands of their own government. Insert the Lord Farquaad meme here.

It's unlikely to play well even in russia, but Vladimir the Incompetent will probably be surprised when that happens. Even in their government-imposed media isolation, the average Muscovite is probably getting better intel about the real state of his not-a-war than the Maniac Midget of Moscow. He's likely getting told the citizens of Moscow and Petrograd are solidly behind his every whim, all the protesters being arrested are foreign agents (or some similar bovine fecal matter), and his declaration of annexation in response to the totally-not-rigged referendum-at-gunpoint will be greeted by cheering crowds (which will NOT consist solely of FSB officers and paid actors).

The disinformation and manipulation campaign is working in both directions in russia. The government is trying to bury the important population groups with BS about the not-a-war and objective reality in general, and the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief is getting told comforting lies about pretty much everything by the lickspittles and sycophants he's surrounded himself with. This sort of disinformation feedback loop usually ends up killing what remains of the government's credibility with the target demographics AND with the head of state beginning to believe his own propaganda.

And Pootie-Poot has been making military and political decisions based on data which is flawed (at best) since well before the start of the not-a-war. The Demented Dwarf in the Kremlin is therefore continually surprised when objective reality fails to correspond to the fantasy world in his head. Lyman will likely be the latest in a long line of military debacles caused by this.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: I hereby declare this place Russia.

Sounds legit.


Hey, "98% of people voted for it!"  Sure, I can't get my friends to agree 98% on which restaurant to go to, and certainly not which politician to vote for.  But you can rest assured that when Puta or Saddam Hussein or King JoJo the Evil Clown-Mermaid gets 98% of the vote it's totally completely legit!

/s obviously
 
StanleyPuff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Orcs are about to get farked in an uncomfortable place.


You mean the back of a Volkswagen?
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: So, if Putin claims the annexed regions as part of Russia, what's to prevent the remainder of Ukraine joining NATO?

It would put a stop to his piecemeal takeover of the country, right?  Any crossing of the new border would be an act of aggression against allied NATO countries, including the US.  Is this really a fight he wants?

Yes, it sucks for the people trapped in the annexed territories.  Yes, it sucks for Ukraine as a whole.  No, nobody really wants a cold war, but our "leadership" both here and abroad has brought us to this precipice.

Close embassies in Moscow, expel russians in the US and UK, cut them off from as much as humanly possible.  Eventually they'll have enough and will get rid of this assclown.


Considering Ukraine rightly considers those regions theirs, it's a moot point.  The fight will continue until Ukraine's original borders are restored.

Cease-fire talks will commence then, not before.

There is the option of trying to actually annex part of Russian territory as a bargaining chip, but that is a dangerous road to go down, because that could cost International support, especially  ammo supplies.
 
