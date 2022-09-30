 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   They were sent to fight. Now they're fighting (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Russia, furious Russian conscripts, Russian forces, Conscription, western Russia, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel, last week, Russian soldier  
•       •       •

1145 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Sep 2022 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May as well stop linking these - Daily Star shiat becomes unreachable shortly after every attempt to post one
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me that this Russian commander didn't get that the Starship Troopers film was portraying war and blind patriotism a bad thing.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"vicious brawl"

he got punched twice and left. Foh
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, the body bag and crematorium industry in Russia will be booming.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...furious Russian conscripts turned on an officer who had called them "meat for the slaughter".

some of you may die
Youtube Gm2x6CVIXiE
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Fightin' Round the World...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
metaflix.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I dunno... the troops rallied together to beat the crap out of some asshole as a team. That's what I call team building.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


It's like Full Metal Jacket if 1/3 of your unit is Leonard Lawrence instead of just one person.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe the commander was freaking out and the troops were beating him up for being a naysayer?

You have to remember, it's chaos.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.