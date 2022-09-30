 Skip to content
(Twitter)   After Russian Army recruiters patrol capitol city on loudspeakers ordering all males to report for duty, head of Dagestan holds press conference announcing he's no Putin 'stan'. Stay away from those windows, my dude   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I guess that referendum wasn't as final as Putin hoped.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's not going to fall out of any window.  This is aligned with Putin's policy -- blame the MoD and the local officials in charge of implementing the draft.
 
Hugemeister [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well that's not a sign of desperation at all....

Looking forward to the retake of Crimea...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Bring out yer dead"... bong
 
covalesj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Look like he had a sudden realization that the Russian equation of, "Who's the easiest to kill to make the problem go away" might result in the male citizenry just come over to the administration building and kill everyone inside.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most "Russian" soldiers are from Asia.  Russian is not their first language.  The Russian church is foreign to them.  To them Russia and Ukraine look alike, birth foreign.  Russia just took over from the Mongols and the golden horde to them.
 
