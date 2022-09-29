 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   80 gun dealers in one old mill? Outrageous to blue-state villagers. Most convenient shopping ever for their police, located right down the street   (boston.com) divider line
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OHshiat... Are the guns okay?!

/dnrtfa
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local mall has too many clothing stores.  Someone should investigate them.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: The local mall has too many clothing stores.  Someone should investigate them.


Hire a plain clothes detective.  Your argument socks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The local mall has too many clothing stores.  Someone should investigate them.


Is there a law against them? That would figure into it.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a poorly written law. I'm sure it's something like 'can't sell a gun with X features' so the gun stores don't. They just sell those features separately so the end user can do it themselves. No law violated but intended effect bypassed.

That's why knobs who know nothing about guns shouldn't be the ones writing laws on them
 
