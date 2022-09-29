 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   "Bob" has been found. /WAIGAWAIITH   (nbcnews.com) divider line
31
    More: News, Lee County, Florida, Hurricane Charley, Florida woman, Charlotte County, Florida, Charlotte County, Renee Smith, Florida, hospital bed  
•       •       •

2205 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Ok, honey, ill secure you to this anchor, and this PFD will keep you afloat just 4 feet under the surface.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
""I took some blankets and I put some holes in them with scissors and I zip-tied them to the hospital bed and then I took a big tarpaulin that had grommets and I zip-tied that over it; and then I put pillows and plastic bags and I duct-taped them to the top of the sideboard and I put pillows between the sideboard and the window because I didn't want him to get cut up to death if the window blew in, and then I put a life jacket on him so that if the water came in he wouldn't drown, he would float."

After ensuring her husband's safety, Smith hid under the kitchen table and made a "fort with pillows and blankets.""

All that effort, whether or not it would have worked, is real love. I'm honestly impressed. Hope he gets his treatment soon.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: ""I took some blankets and I put some holes in them with scissors and I zip-tied them to the hospital bed and then I took a big tarpaulin that had grommets and I zip-tied that over it; and then I put pillows and plastic bags and I duct-taped them to the top of the sideboard and I put pillows between the sideboard and the window because I didn't want him to get cut up to death if the window blew in, and then I put a life jacket on him so that if the water came in he wouldn't drown, he would float."

After ensuring her husband's safety, Smith hid under the kitchen table and made a "fort with pillows and blankets.""

All that effort, whether or not it would have worked, is real love. I'm honestly impressed. Hope he gets his treatment soon.


Yup. I teared up when she called herself a "coward".

No, awesome lady. Just no. I've nothing but respect for your actions. You make the 'thin blue line' seem like the fat yellow line that it is.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: ""I took some blankets and I put some holes in them with scissors and I zip-tied them to the hospital bed and then I took a big tarpaulin that had grommets and I zip-tied that over it; and then I put pillows and plastic bags and I duct-taped them to the top of the sideboard and I put pillows between the sideboard and the window because I didn't want him to get cut up to death if the window blew in, and then I put a life jacket on him so that if the water came in he wouldn't drown, he would float."

After ensuring her husband's safety, Smith hid under the kitchen table and made a "fort with pillows and blankets.""

All that effort, whether or not it would have worked, is real love. I'm honestly impressed. Hope he gets his treatment soon.


That's some solid redneck engineering under pressure.  Kudos
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here subby, this is for you,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark is known for its anacronyms but seriously subby? wtf does WAIGAWAIITH mean
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I have your ticket to hell here. Isle seat for that one.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thats farking terrifying
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
d33byq9npfy6u9.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Suddenly, hurricane
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fark is known for its anacronyms but seriously subby? wtf does WAIGAWAIITH mean


They are a Japanese folk metal band, pretty sweet imo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I'm ever paralyzed from the chest down, I'll have my wife push my bed out to the patio.

Remarkable lady, though.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Had Bob become unmoored, we'd refer to him by his nickname: Skip.

/window seat please, emergency row for legroom
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"After ensuring her husband's safety, Smith hid under the kitchen table and made a "fort with pillows and blankets."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: [d33byq9npfy6u9.cloudfront.net image 600x901]


That's "Bob", not Bob
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A pillow fort under the kitchen table? That seems less than ideal.
 
Iggie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about Bob?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, ass cancer can paralyze you too?

Hard pass.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Smith said she woke up to an unexpected but welcomed sight Thursday: a bald eagle standing on her last remaining tree.

I'll take 'Things that Didn't Happen' for $200, Alex.
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I'll just do everything I can think of so I don't break down screaming."

You deserve all the good things, crazy Florida lady.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She didn't leave him a plugged in toaster and a loaf of bread in case he wanted a snack?
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Only the foolish seek out Bob
sonarfm.clView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This you, Subby?
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


/Hi Everyone...
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Strapping him to a bed then putting a life preserver on seems counter intuitive to me, but hey glad they found him.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Really starting to think I should move to Florida so I can get all new stuff paid for by everyone else's insurance premiums every few years.  What a wonderful revolving door.

Hey, has anyone seen my 1.5m McLaren P1 any where? I put water wings on it....
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Father_Jack: fark is known for its anacronyms but seriously subby? wtf does WAIGAWAIITH mean


Yeah, gonna need a subtitle for this one.
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WAIGAWAIITH?  I can't even begin to work that one out.
 
mederu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Her home is forever after known as Fort Kickass!
Seriously though, good on her and great thinking in an emergency. She's no coward.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Smith's husband, Christopher, became paralyzed from the chest down due to prostate cancer that metastasized to his spine.

Jesus.  It's like he really pissed off that cancer
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.