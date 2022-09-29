 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   And to give an example of what happens when we proles violate the espionage act   (kktv.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
That is a bit sensational.  They don't execute people for that unless what they did resulted in the death of others.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And to give an example of what happens when we proles violate the espionage act


We proles?
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Badmoodman: And to give an example of what happens when we proles violate the espionage act


We proles?


Think this dude is gonna get a special master?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

sorceror: Badmoodman: And to give an example of what happens when we proles violate the espionage act


We proles?

Think this dude is gonna get a special master?


Mmmm, this Dalke fellow got busted for attempting to sell information to an undercover agent.

Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment, to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government.

One can only hope dolt.45 & co get nailed in a sting.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Whatever happens to this guy, TFG deserves 10 times as much
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He obviously forgot the magic words , " I hereby invoke executive privilege, i declassified them with my mind, the FBI planted them, the Russians have video of me farking my daughter".

/the last one may or may not be a stretch
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Arrested less than 2 months after he started to exchange emails with the "buyer". Why the rush? They could have spent a year+ asking him to pretty-please return the documents he took before proceeding to the next stage. That's how these cases are normally handled, right?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Espionage Act carries a potential sentence of death or any term of years up to life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This arrest is probably intended to send a message
The question is the message aimed at lower level people in the Trump sphere or people at the intelligence agencies? People who might be tempted to use their access to secret material to build a golden parachute for a soft landing in another country as America descends into a civil war?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Less than two months from violation to arrest.

It's good to be the king President.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sorceror: Think this dude is gonna get a special master?


The next time a cop pulls me over for speeding, I'm going to demand a special master.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: This arrest is probably intended to send a message
The question is the message aimed at lower level people in the Trump sphere or people at the intelligence agencies? People who might be tempted to use their access to secret material to build a golden parachute for a soft landing in another country as America descends into a civil war?


The only thing going down is RWNJs to an early grave.
They have ovetstayed their welcome in a free society.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sorceror: Badmoodman: And to give an example of what happens when we proles violate the espionage act


We proles?

Think this dude is gonna get a special master?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Redh8t: sorceror: Badmoodman: And to give an example of what happens when we proles violate the espionage act


We proles?

Think this dude is gonna get a special master?

Mmmm, this Dalke fellow got busted for attempting to sell information to an undercover agent.

Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment, to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government.

One can only hope dolt.45 & co get nailed in a sting.


He should just argue that Drump had used telepathy to declassify those documents, and demand to be tried by Judge Cannon.

Still absolutely infuriating that TFG literally stole and probably sold that shiat openly to our enemies, but DOJ and Garland are still farking around without arresting him or anyone involved.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thank goodness, my worries about TFG feeling alone and misunderstood in prison have just been allayed.
 
danvon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is one of those articles that leads with the potential sentence while overlooking the fact that it's been what, almost 70 years since that sentence was actually levied. And those were for selling nuclear secrets to the USSR at the height of the Red Scare.

Ain't no way this guy is getting the death penalty.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency"

Did he use the "dark web"? It's just like that 13 year old that can't wait to hook up with you, they're all cops.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sorceror: Think this dude is gonna get a special master?


In prison, it's very likely.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yaw String: He obviously forgot the magic words , " I hereby invoke executive privilege, i declassified them with my mind, the FBI planted them, the Russians have video of me farking my daughter".

/the last one may or may not be a stretch


With TFG's shriveled little mushroom?

Definitely no stretching involved.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Badmoodman: And to give an example of what happens when we proles violate the espionage act


We proles?


As George Carlin said, it's a big club, and you ain't in it.

All of us are subhuman to these "people"
 
