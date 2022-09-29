 Skip to content
(NPR)   You might have spent 15 minutes to save 15% on car insurance, but that savings quickly evaporates if you're hurt in an accident and seek medical attention. As in $17005.00 worth of hurt   (npr.org) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's learning an invaluable lesson about our healthcare system at an early age.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I would have loved a $200 urgent care visit, but that ship has sailed."

In better countries, you would love to pay zero.

"At the risk of sounding a little too cynical, there are always dollar signs when a health care provider sees a patient come through the door"

In other words, there are people literally waiting for you to get ill or injured so they can make some cash. Surprise!
What a wonderful society we've built.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope that we get to single payer insurance in my lifetime. By the time it happens it won't benefit me much but it'll benefit my kids and grandkids, and everyone else in the country.
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This country is sick.
 
danvon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Atrium health just updated their personnel policy manual. All front of house employees must get this .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Why the five dollars?"

"See? I told you they wouldn't care about the seventeen thousand."
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
my old insurance was copay. for basically anything I needed to pay $15. ER visit, routine check up open heart surgery, $15. they discontinued that so I had to switch. now everything is 'free' but the payment I make for it doubled.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Went to Urgent Care, was told to pay $100 to walk in the door. Because of my "bad" insurance.

Paid it due to abject misery.

My insurance company later said I should have paid zero. They called the urgent care place, who agreed to send me my money - 30 days later.

My insurance, aside from the fact that I have to have it, is not bad, but Mussolini, Jr. at the counter decided to take the last money I had simply because he knew I was too sick to do anything about it.

farking sick.
 
scanman61
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Horwitz says urgent care centers - even ones owned by big health systems - often operate on thin margins

Yeah, that's why they're popping up everywhere like mushrooms after a rainstorm.

frontpagemeews.comView Full Size
 
