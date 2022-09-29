 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dallas News)   Families of three Uvalde shooting survivors: "Fark it, let's just sue everyone"   (dallasnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, Jury, Columbine High School massacre, Tort, federal lawsuit, elementary school, Teacher, Police, Damages  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's called..

*Puts in horn rims for court*

The shotgun approach
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. I hope they get hundreds of millions of dollars, especially from the gun manufactures.  Hell, make it a few billion, I'm feeling generous.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's wrong, but if I was a parent of one of the dead children, I'd probably lose my mind and just start stalking members of the police department 24/7, especially if I was at the school that day watching them stand around doing nothing. I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.

I just don't know how you keep your sanity after something like that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: It's wrong, but if I was a parent of one of the dead children, I'd probably lose my mind and just start stalking members of the police department 24/7, especially if I was at the school that day watching them stand around doing nothing. I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.

I just don't know how you keep your sanity after something like that.


You plot a long game revenge.
And you watch them fall from afar
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: It's wrong, but if I was a parent of one of the dead children, I'd probably lose my mind and just start stalking members of the police department 24/7, especially if I was at the school that day watching them stand around doing nothing. I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.

I just don't know how you keep your sanity after something like that.


I am sort of expecting, sadly, that a couple of family members will be killed by the Uvalde PD in the next year or two for being too annoying.

Remember, an officer's first and only duty is to come home alive at the end of his shift.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money makes all the sad go away.
It's magic.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.


They'd shoot you inside a week
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. I hope the sue Ken Paxton so he can run away from that subpoena too.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are going to see the breadth and depth of what sovereign immunity provides. And will be utterly disgusted.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Good. I hope they get hundreds of millions of dollars, especially from the gun manufactures.  Hell, make it a few billion, I'm feeling generous.


I'm not gun cultured. WERE those gun manufacturers? I didn't recognize the names. I assumed dealers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's wrong, but if I was a parent of one of the dead children, I'd probably lose my mind and just start stalking members of the police department 24/7, especially if I was at the school that day watching them stand around doing nothing. I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.

I just don't know how you keep your sanity after something like that.


? Hence the lawsuit
 
Toxophil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Money makes all the sad go away.
It's magic.


What would you suggest they do about it instead?
Actually, no, scratch that. Just fark off.
 
palelizard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
police were indifferent to their roles as "protectors of students and residents of Uvalde"

That's because that's not their role. Courts have ruled they aren't obligated to protect you. That whole "to serve and to protect" is a fancy motto, not a real belief or concrete responsibility.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

palelizard: police were indifferent to their roles as "protectors of students and residents of Uvalde"

That's because that's not their role. Courts have ruled they aren't obligated to protect you. That whole "to serve and to protect" is a fancy motto, not a real belief or concrete responsibility.


But they also didn't let others try.

Time to change their role or get rid of them
 
palelizard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: palelizard: police were indifferent to their roles as "protectors of students and residents of Uvalde"

That's because that's not their role. Courts have ruled they aren't obligated to protect you. That whole "to serve and to protect" is a fancy motto, not a real belief or concrete responsibility.

But they also didn't let others try.

Time to change their role or get rid of them


Works for me.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's wrong, but if I was a parent of one of the dead children, I'd probably lose my mind and just start stalking members of the police department 24/7, especially if I was at the school that day watching them stand around doing nothing. I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.

I just don't know how you keep your sanity after something like that.


Yeah, I'm with you. If someone takes my baby I have nothing to live for anyway, so I would definitely make my enemies hurt.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Lsherm: It's wrong, but if I was a parent of one of the dead children, I'd probably lose my mind and just start stalking members of the police department 24/7, especially if I was at the school that day watching them stand around doing nothing. I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.

I just don't know how you keep your sanity after something like that.

I am sort of expecting, sadly, that a couple of family members will be killed by the Uvalde PD in the next year or two for being too annoying.

Remember, an officer's first and only duty is to come home alive at the end of his shift.


Long guns and longer scopes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Good. I hope they get hundreds of millions of dollars, especially from the gun manufactures.  Hell, make it a few billion, I'm feeling generous.


We should sue car manufacturers when someone plows through a farmer's market.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Toxophil: C18H27NO3: Money makes all the sad go away.
It's magic.

What would you suggest they do about it instead?
Actually, no, scratch that. Just fark off.


Indictments - convictions - incarceration -> change.
Throwing out hail-mary lawsuits is going to do fark-all, especially to all of the cops that did nothing but stand around and let it happen.  So what if the dept, city, state or whatever get sued; it's not the cops' money so they're not going to give a shiat.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Toxophil: C18H27NO3: Money makes all the sad go away.
It's magic.

What would you suggest they do about it instead?
Actually, no, scratch that. Just fark off.


Let me say up front - I agree with you.

But man if I was a parent of one of the dead children I would have at least a passing thought "boy that takes some farking nerve". I wonder where they buried the survivors.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's wrong, but if I was a parent of one of the dead children, I'd probably lose my mind and just start stalking members of the police department 24/7, especially if I was at the school that day watching them stand around doing nothing. I'd just hound them until I was arrested or they killed themselves.

I just don't know how you keep your sanity after something like that.


The Cask of Amontiado
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Al Roker's Forecast: Good. I hope they get hundreds of millions of dollars, especially from the gun manufactures.  Hell, make it a few billion, I'm feeling generous.

We should sue car manufacturers when someone plows through a farmer's market.


And Jack Daniel's for drunk drivers
 
Toxophil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Toxophil: C18H27NO3: Money makes all the sad go away.
It's magic.

What would you suggest they do about it instead?
Actually, no, scratch that. Just fark off.

Indictments - convictions - incarceration -> change.
Throwing out hail-mary lawsuits is going to do fark-all, especially to all of the cops that did nothing but stand around and let it happen.  So what if the dept, city, state or whatever get sued; it's not the cops' money so they're not going to give a shiat.


They've already been screaming bloody murder to anyone who would listen. That and suing are all they can do. You think they can walk up to the cops and say "I indict you, find you guilty and sentence you to prison."?
The system protects itself by protecting it's own. Ain't shiat going to happen unless enough people act, and that leads us back to them screaming bloody murder to anyone who will listen. Seeing as how that hasn't panned out, all they've got left is suing and vigilante justice, which as several people have pointed out, would just end with them dead.

/but go ahead and snark about how money is their goal.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.