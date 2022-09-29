 Skip to content
(NBC News)   We've had one Hurricane Ian landfall, yes, but what about second Hurricane Ian landfall?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love fark so much.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fellowship of the very large, very windy ring
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
nom nom nom
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's wrong with being sexy?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Second? Try fifth.

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?
 
soporific
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Fellowship of the very large, very windy ring


The Two Towers took on a lot of water and while the structure is good there's now a serious mold issue. I'm afraid all the carpet is going to have to go. In fact, we need to gut the entire first through third floors just to be safe. Anyway, I can be out between 8 and 6 next Tuesday, and I'll need a huge deposit up front.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Second? Try fifth.

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?


I'd say it's the first, none of those places count
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Second? Try fifth. Sixth!

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?


Y'all Michigan Yoopers ready for this shiat?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: common sense is an oxymoron: Second? Try fifth. Sixth!

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?

Y'all Michigan Yoopers ready for this shiat?


Michigan Yooper is redundant
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are you ready, South Carolina?

Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6yP1tcy9a10
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Are you ready, South Carolina?

[YouTube video: Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)]


That's never appropriate!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We've had one Hurricane Ian landfall, yes, but what about a second Hurricane Ian landfall?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Second? Try fifth.

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?


It made landfall in Florida twice.

Ian really likes Florida.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: We've had one Hurricane Ian landfall, yes, but what about a second Hurricane Ian landfall?

[Fark user image image 480x322]


Name checks out.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know I'm glad South Carolina is getting it!!! They should all die!!!

That dumb criminal Nikki Haley? I hope it kills the whole state of Nikki Haley loving pieces of human garbage. You bunch of dumb redneck, human trash that supports that Nikki Haley in South Carolina.

You're all going to pay for your Nikki Haley loving ways, you stupid GOP-loving assholes in South Carolina!!!

Replace "Nikki Haley" with Trump and "South Carolina" with Florida, and we have every hurricane Ian thread for the last few days

/See...it works too
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SurelyShirley: common sense is an oxymoron: Second? Try fifth. Sixth!

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?

Y'all Michigan Yoopers ready for this shiat?

Michigan Yooper is redundant


So all Michighandrionians are Yoopers?
I know, not all Yoopers consider themselves Michiganders.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Second? Try fifth.

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?


Speaking of Sanibel, saw the presser by the governor, there were people who rode out the storm on Sanibel! I'm not sure how they survived but that has to be peak Florida Man/Florida Woman, riding out a strong Cat 4 on a barrier island, stunningly insane.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: common sense is an oxymoron: Second? Try fifth.

Cuba
Dry Tortugas
Sanibel/Captiva
Mainland Florida
South Carolina?

Speaking of Sanibel, saw the presser by the governor, there were people who rode out the storm on Sanibel! I'm not sure how they survived but that has to be peak Florida Man/Florida Woman, riding out a strong Cat 4 on a barrier island, stunningly insane.


Same. If I had a dollar everytime I heard someone being interviewed saying "we didn't think it was supposed to be this bad..." I could've bought a house on Sanibel pre-Ian.

People always think the meterologists are exaggerating. Then when it proves to not be an exaggeration, then the same people get mad at the meterologists for "not giving them enough warning".

TLDR: People are the worst
 
