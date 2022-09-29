 Skip to content
(Politico)   Manhandler of women cuts plea deal for manhandling another woman. The Corey abides   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Republican Party, Hotel, Trashelle Odom, Haley Barbour, Republican Governors Association, Donald Trump, South Dakota, major GOP donor John Odom  
He from Lowell, MA. The best things to come out of Lowell, MA are the buses heading out of town.

/Just kidding. Mill No. 5 is a great place to visit, as well as taking the National Park Service tour of the Lowell mills.
 
womp womp
 
skinink: He from Lowell, MA. The best things to come out of Lowell, MA are the buses heading out of town.

/Just kidding. Mill No. 5 is a great place to visit, as well as taking the National Park Service tour of the Lowell mills.


Jack Kerouac
 
Manhandler. Worst DCEU villain ever. OK, second worst, after Jared Leto's Joker.
 
Trashelle Odom. Someone actually gave her that name.
 
kindms: skinink: He from Lowell, MA. The best things to come out of Lowell, MA are the buses heading out of town.

/Just kidding. Mill No. 5 is a great place to visit, as well as taking the National Park Service tour of the Lowell mills.

Jack Kerouac


They were happy to see him gone. He hated Lowell and they hated him.
 
Zog Zogu: Trashelle Odom


Her on the right.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Zog Zogu: Trashelle Odom. Someone actually gave her that name.


Builds character
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imagine naming your daughter Trashelle.  That's an uphill climb for anyone.  Corey Lewandowski is the perfect representation of current gop,an entitled scumbag.
 
wellreadneck: Zog Zogu: Trashelle Odom. Someone actually gave her that name.

Builds character
[Fark user image 194x260]


That song is based on Jean Shepherd.
 
thorpe: Zog Zogu: Trashelle Odom

Her on the right.


That's a handsome couple.
 
Zog Zogu: Trashelle Odom. Someone actually gave her that name.


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails: Imagine naming your daughter Trashelle.  That's an uphill climb for anyone.  Corey Lewandowski is the perfect representation of current gop,an entitled scumbag.


If she'd played her cards right, she could've been "Trashelle Lewandowski."
 
