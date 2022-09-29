 Skip to content
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Africa, the saying goes, "In the bush, an elephant can kill you, a leopard can kill you, and a black mamba can kill you. But only with the mamba, and this has been true in Africa since the dawn of time, is death sure." Hence its handle, "Death Incarnate." Its neurotoxic venom is one of nature's most effective poisons, acting on the nervous system, causing paralysis. The venom of a black mamba can kill a human being in four hours if, say, bitten on the ankle or the thumb. However, a bite to the face or torso can bring death from paralysis within 20 minutes. The amount of venom that can be delivered from a single bite can be gargantuan. If not treated quickly with antivenom, 10 to 15 milligrams can be fatal to human beings. However, the black mamba can deliver as much as 100 to 400 milligrams of venom from a single bite
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
houseofheat.coView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Box jellyfish laughs.
 
