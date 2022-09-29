 Skip to content
(AP News)   It's not even clear if a cat was involved. Welcome to Fark?   (apnews.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Listen, I love cats, but you shouldn't kill people if they unsuccessfully try to run over one. I'm on the fence about what you should do if they succeed.

Also, this is not the face of someone who has any regret about killing someone, so the 1 million bail seems about right:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a cat-astrophe.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:"Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office, said it was not immediately clear whether a cat was actually involved."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She has a catatonic stare, as though her vision is veiled by cataracts. Maybe for her it was cathartic, strictly against the catechism taught to her in her youth. She probably cataloged all the caterwauling carefully packed away in her head. The catalyst for the catapulting of the car was not that of a cateran. The victim lay cattywampus, no amount of cataphract covering saved him. No amount of catgut would patch him together. No catouse will awaken him from his slumber, doomed to the eternal catacombs. The courts metaphorical cat-o-nine-tails be damned. She was in the catbird seat for now, regaled in the cat's pajamas. Her mind a catastrophic swamp of cattails, dreaming of sailing on her catamaran to Catalina or Catmandu.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Listen, I love cats, but you shouldn't kill people if they unsuccessfully try to run over one.


Nah, fark them. I wouldn't use a car though.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Lsherm: Listen, I love cats, but you shouldn't kill people if they unsuccessfully try to run over one.

Nah, fark them. I wouldn't use a car though.


I didn't mean fark the cats, In case that wasn't obvious. You try to kill a cat, your fair game in my opinion.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: She has a catatonic stare, as though her vision is veiled by cataracts. Maybe for her it was cathartic, strictly against the catechism taught to her in her youth. She probably cataloged all the caterwauling carefully packed away in her head. The catalyst for the catapulting of the car was not that of a cateran. The victim lay cattywampus, no amount of cataphract covering saved him. No amount of catgut would patch him together. No catouse will awaken him from his slumber, doomed to the eternal catacombs. The courts metaphorical cat-o-nine-tails be damned. She was in the catbird seat for now, regaled in the cat's pajamas. Her mind a catastrophic swamp of cattails, dreaming of sailing on her catamaran to Catalina or Catmandu.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
Cat
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x512]Cat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: She has a catatonic stare, as though her vision is veiled by cataracts. Maybe for her it was cathartic, strictly against the catechism taught to her in her youth. She probably cataloged all the caterwauling carefully packed away in her head. The catalyst for the catapulting of the car was not that of a cateran. The victim lay cattywampus, no amount of cataphract covering saved him. No amount of catgut would patch him together. No catouse will awaken him from his slumber, doomed to the eternal catacombs. The courts metaphorical cat-o-nine-tails be damned. She was in the catbird seat for now, regaled in the cat's pajamas. Her mind a catastrophic swamp of cattails, dreaming of sailing on her catamaran to Catalina or Catmandu.


I have categorized this as catchy
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But if a cat WAS involved, its laughing its furry little head off.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That girl don't look right
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: nyan9mm: Lsherm: Listen, I love cats, but you shouldn't kill people if they unsuccessfully try to run over one.

Nah, fark them. I wouldn't use a car though.

I didn't mean fark the cats, In case that wasn't obvious. You try to kill a cat, your fair game in my opinion.


Oh.

So...no Jellicle sex this weekend?
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Burning_Sensation: [Fark user image image 600x300]


Dude looks like a pussy.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x512]Cat


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
