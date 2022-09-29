 Skip to content
(Outside Online)   Ever wanted to learn how to do a pull-up? HA HA...no   (outsideonline.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You CAN do pullups, my friend!
Youtube fO3dKSQayfg
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For most men under 50 with a BMI less than about 30 - even if you've spent the last 15 years on the couch indulging in your cheese-based ways - you probably have necessary raw strength to do a pull-up, it's just a physiological matter of getting your muscles to fire correctly.  I'd argue the best approach is to just go grab a bar, try to pull yourself up as much as you can, hang there for a bit and repeat a few times per day.

For most women, unless you've been working on upper body strength already, it's probably going to be a lot harder than that unfortunately.  The exercises in the article will probably help get you there, but if your gym has an assisted pull-up machine that might be the best bet.  Just don't expect instant results - it's going to be a lot of work.

In either case, being lighter will always make pullups easier.  By a lot.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aliens (1986) - Vasquez, have you ever been mistaken for a man?
Youtube Cb8bqidtzzo
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Man, I don't know. I started working out at 44, hired a personal trainer, had a starting BMI of 29 and it took six months of hard work before I could manage to do ONE pull-up. I'm pretty sure by that point my BMI had dropped to 25 at least. I was a proper lazy IT bastard for a few decades before that.


Man, I don't know. I started working out at 44, hired a personal trainer, had a starting BMI of 29 and it took six months of hard work before I could manage to do ONE pull-up. I'm pretty sure by that point my BMI had dropped to 25 at least. I was a proper lazy IT bastard for a few decades before that.

Push ups were difficult not because of strength, but because my shoulders were just an outright mess. It took a few months to get them flexible enough to respond at the bottom of the push. Like I'd get down to the floor and it was like someone applied an emergency brake. They just hurt like a motherfarker.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been climbing for 16 years, and I am terrible at pullups.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cb8bqidtzzo]


Also a Cameron film


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I have to disagree. Even in my late 20s, it took considerable training to be able to do pull-ups, and I've never even been close to overweight. This article is actually spot on with respect to helpful training exercises for anyone who wants to be able to do unassisted pull-ups.

For most women, unless you've been working on upper body strength already, it's probably going to be a lot harder than that unfortunately.  The exercises in the article will probably help get you there, but if your gym has an assisted pull-up machine that might be the best bet.  Just don't expect instant results - it's going to be a lot of work.

In either case, being lighter will always make pullups easier.  By a lot.


I have to disagree. Even in my late 20s, it took considerable training to be able to do pull-ups, and I've never even been close to overweight. This article is actually spot on with respect to helpful training exercises for anyone who wants to be able to do unassisted pull-ups.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I noticed it was harder for lanky guys like me as opposed to shorter guys. I think it is proportionally we had more weight to pull up?

For most women, unless you've been working on upper body strength already, it's probably going to be a lot harder than that unfortunately.  The exercises in the article will probably help get you there, but if your gym has an assisted pull-up machine that might be the best bet.  Just don't expect instant results - it's going to be a lot of work.

In either case, being lighter will always make pullups easier.  By a lot.

I have to disagree. Even in my late 20s, it took considerable training to be able to do pull-ups, and I've never even been close to overweight. This article is actually spot on with respect to helpful training exercises for anyone who wants to be able to do unassisted pull-ups.


I noticed it was harder for lanky guys like me as opposed to shorter guys. I think it is proportionally we had more weight to pull up?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I was in my late teens, had a BMI of 8, I could do left and right single arm pull ups. Primarily because my shoulders. Now that im fat, and old, I can still do pull ups because my shoulders still work.

Pull ups are just reverse punches. Keep your arms close to your chest, and keep your movements economical.
 
Iczer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait. You mean you don't flail your legs wildly like you're trying to swim up the bar...?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pull-ups have been a no-go for me since I got my shoulder separated in 1982. Now even lifting my arm over my head is too much pressure on the joint capsule.

Let this be a warning to 18-year olds who think that popping noise can be ignored if it doesnt hurt too much.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HERK! HOIP! HARP! HYEP!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At 50-something I can still do a few pullups. But I think it's mostly because I spent many years climbing and trained pullups. I struggle with pushups because those pushing muscles never really developed. Also anything overhead like presses or hand stands. Just not happening.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It has to do with the distance between your elbows and your body.  The shorter your arms, the easier the pull-up.  Same thing with height and pushups, shorter guys have it easier.


It has to do with the distance between your elbows and your body.  The shorter your arms, the easier the pull-up.  Same thing with height and pushups, shorter guys have it easier.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: HERK! HOIP! HARP! HYEP!

[Fark user image 220x292] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pull-ups have always been a struggle for me because I was born with Sprengel's deformity in my left shoulder that doesn't affect me except for not being able to do vertical motion with my shoulders (and keeping me out of the military). I can still knock out 20 pushups, but even one overhead press or pull up is a challenge.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even when I was in high school and had an off-and-on 6-pack (on if I swam a bunch in a week because it was summer or whatever, dropped to... uh, a 4-pack I guess, otherwise) and lifted weights all the time I could only do like three pull-ups.

Now? My middle-aged fat ass? Maybe one. Two or three with chin-up or whatever you call the grip when you have two parallel bars so your hands are turned sideways.

Dunno if I just never figured out the right form, or what. Can do a little more if I cheat a bit, but real ones? Nah, terrible.

... but when I was in shape I did used to be able to do just as many with my fingers over the edge of an I-beam, as with an actual bar. Which felt pretty badass. Still, I have always basically sucked at pull-ups.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It's really just leverage here. Short, stocky people will generally be stronger. If you are tall and lanky, you are going to have to put in more work for the same results. But....you can probably run and swim better. YMMV....

For most women, unless you've been working on upper body strength already, it's probably going to be a lot harder than that unfortunately.  The exercises in the article will probably help get you there, but if your gym has an assisted pull-up machine that might be the best bet.  Just don't expect instant results - it's going to be a lot of work.

In either case, being lighter will always make pullups easier.  By a lot.

I have to disagree. Even in my late 20s, it took considerable training to be able to do pull-ups, and I've never even been close to overweight. This article is actually spot on with respect to helpful training exercises for anyone who wants to be able to do unassisted pull-ups.

I noticed it was harder for lanky guys like me as opposed to shorter guys. I think it is proportionally we had more weight to pull up?


It's really just leverage here. Short, stocky people will generally be stronger. If you are tall and lanky, you are going to have to put in more work for the same results. But....you can probably run and swim better. YMMV....
 
