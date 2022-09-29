 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   As if Russian missiles weren't bad enough, soon Russian airliners will be falling from the skies as well   (simpleflying.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Airliner, Boeing 737, Airbus A320 family, Boeing, Russian aircraft, Bombardier CSeries, Boeing 787, new-generation Irkut MS-21  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a brief moment it looked like the world was going to put away petty differences and get along in the interest of global economic progress. Now it looks like I'll probably live long enough to see another Cold War, except with a more powerful China, a weak but still nuclear armed Russia, and a batshiat insane US. Still, I've seen a variation of this film before.

Maybe they'll bring back the nuclear drills like the old days!
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol ..do it. No country will let you into or over their airspace.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they won't.  All the pilots are gonna be drafted.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. More dead Moskals.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: For a brief moment it looked like the world was going to put away petty differences and get along in the interest of global economic progress. Now it looks like I'll probably live long enough to see another Cold War, except with a more powerful China, a weak but still nuclear armed Russia, and a batshiat insane US. Still, I've seen a variation of this film before.

Maybe they'll bring back the nuclear drills like the old days!


Nah, times have moved on in some ways. It's active shooter drills now.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe Russia no longer has the culture required to maintain a technological society.  Kleptocracy is the way, and it is far too inefficient a model to function for long unless propped up from outside.  When everyone's primary focus is to steal what they can because anything else means losing out, and when everyone's secondary focus is keeping their head down so they're not noticed and punished by the state... you're not going to get a lot of industrious or inventive people.  And the state will find that threats and beatings don't improve things much.

They're going to regress technologically back to whatever level can be sustained by individuals and the resources generally available to average people.  So maybe early-to-mid 20th century?  That plus whatever can be smuggled in.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterfeit parts from Iran. What could possibly go wrong there?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Dad went to Russia for a couple of business trips back in the 90s.  On domestic flights, he told me that there were zero manners when the aircraft arrived at the gate...people were pushing each other to get off the plane early.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: For a brief moment it looked like the world was going to put away petty differences and get along in the interest of global economic progress. Now it looks like I'll probably live long enough to see another Cold War, except with a more powerful China, a weak but still nuclear armed Russia, and a batshiat insane US. Still, I've seen a variation of this film before.

Maybe they'll bring back the nuclear drills like the old days!


I got to see Russia collapse twice in my lifetime. That seems like a lot.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From now on, only locally-sourced, artisanal airplanes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: My Dad went to Russia for a couple of business trips back in the 90s.  On domestic flights, he told me that there were zero manners when the aircraft arrived at the gate...people were pushing each other to get off the plane early.


CSB
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I believe Russia no longer has the culture required to maintain a technological society.  Kleptocracy is the way, and it is far too inefficient a model to function for long unless propped up from outside.  When everyone's primary focus is to steal what they can because anything else means losing out, and when everyone's secondary focus is keeping their head down so they're not noticed and punished by the state... you're not going to get a lot of industrious or inventive people.  And the state will find that threats and beatings don't improve things much.

They're going to regress technologically back to whatever level can be sustained by individuals and the resources generally available to average people.  So maybe early-to-mid 20th century?  That plus whatever can be smuggled in.


So your epiphany is that Russia is a jealous, backwater nation that covets Western technology and and acceptance.....and this is a new thought?  Have you been paying any attention to the last few hundred years of their history?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The_Sponge: My Dad went to Russia for a couple of business trips back in the 90s.  On domestic flights, he told me that there were zero manners when the aircraft arrived at the gate...people were pushing each other to get off the plane early.

CSB


Thanks.  My Dad has 100% Ukrainian heritage, so obviously, we are not fans of the Ivans.
 
minnkat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Foreign aircraft will drop out of the fleet."

A rather unfortunate way of putting it when talking about airplanes. Also probably accurate.
 
Theeng
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Unsung_Hero: I believe Russia no longer has the culture required to maintain a technological society.  Kleptocracy is the way, and it is far too inefficient a model to function for long unless propped up from outside.  When everyone's primary focus is to steal what they can because anything else means losing out, and when everyone's secondary focus is keeping their head down so they're not noticed and punished by the state... you're not going to get a lot of industrious or inventive people.  And the state will find that threats and beatings don't improve things much.

They're going to regress technologically back to whatever level can be sustained by individuals and the resources generally available to average people.  So maybe early-to-mid 20th century?  That plus whatever can be smuggled in.

So your epiphany is that Russia is a jealous, backwater nation that covets Western technology and and acceptance.....and this is a new thought?  Have you been paying any attention to the last few hundred years of their history?


Russia does have the capability of being a 1st world country, but the leadership just isn't interested in doing so.  Those of us in the Western world got a very clear reminder that we aren't that far away either.

Putin absolutely deserves death, but ffs stop dehumanizing entire countries.
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Theeng: ObscureNameHere: Unsung_Hero: I believe Russia no longer has the culture required to maintain a technological society.  Kleptocracy is the way, and it is far too inefficient a model to function for long unless propped up from outside.  When everyone's primary focus is to steal what they can because anything else means losing out, and when everyone's secondary focus is keeping their head down so they're not noticed and punished by the state... you're not going to get a lot of industrious or inventive people.  And the state will find that threats and beatings don't improve things much.

They're going to regress technologically back to whatever level can be sustained by individuals and the resources generally available to average people.  So maybe early-to-mid 20th century?  That plus whatever can be smuggled in.

So your epiphany is that Russia is a jealous, backwater nation that covets Western technology and and acceptance.....and this is a new thought?  Have you been paying any attention to the last few hundred years of their history?

Russia does have the capability of being a 1st world country, but the leadership just isn't interested in doing so.  Those of us in the Western world got a very clear reminder that we aren't that far away either.

Putin absolutely deserves death, but ffs stop dehumanizing entire countries.


Oh fark you, go read a book or three.   Start with something on Peter the Great then work your way forward.   For as long as it matters, Russia has always been the way it is and the Russian people never seem to get it right when it comes to not bending over for the newest flavour of Authoritarianism.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I believe Russia no longer has the culture required to maintain a technological society.  Kleptocracy is the way, and it is far too inefficient a model to function for long unless propped up from outside.  When everyone's primary focus is to steal what they can because anything else means losing out, and when everyone's secondary focus is keeping their head down so they're not noticed and punished by the state... you're not going to get a lot of industrious or inventive people.  And the state will find that threats and beatings don't improve things much.

They're going to regress technologically back to whatever level can be sustained by individuals and the resources generally available to average people.  So maybe early-to-mid 20th century?  That plus whatever can be smuggled in.


Early to mid 20th century?  Yeah, no.  The technology bell can't be unrung.  Hell, even in Best Korea they're smuggling in USB flash drives with South Korean soap operas and stuff on them, which ostensibly means there's something on the North side that's able to play that media that the populous has private access to.

It's blaringly evident to me that Putin and the regime, for all the talk about Russian 4D chess and seeing 45 moves ahead and all that, aren't students of history since they're repeating the last years of the Soviet dynasty.

- Invade a seemingly inferior country with hopes of a quick win.
- Get bogged down in said offensive with no clear path to victory
- You know the enemy is getting Western help, but you're powerless to stop it
- When forces deplete, start drafting conscripts and throw as much meat into the grinder as possible to save face

The difference this time, is that it's not going to take 9 years from the initial invasion to the endgame, due to the speed of information now vs. then.  The only true unknown is, what will Russia look like post-Putin?
 
Birnone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think Russia is going to be the new North Korea. Isolationist and propped up/owned by China. But the Russian leaders will be happy because they'll be sticking it to the West. They will also launch the occasional missile into the Sea of Japan because tradition demands it.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think Russia is going to be the new North Korea. Isolationist and propped up/owned by China. But the Russian leaders will be happy because they'll be sticking it to the West. They will also launch the occasional missile into the Sea of Japan because tradition demands it.


Russia will become Cuba, but without beaches and decent music or food.
 
Theeng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Theeng: ObscureNameHere: Unsung_Hero: I believe Russia no longer has the culture required to maintain a technological society.  Kleptocracy is the way, and it is far too inefficient a model to function for long unless propped up from outside.  When everyone's primary focus is to steal what they can because anything else means losing out, and when everyone's secondary focus is keeping their head down so they're not noticed and punished by the state... you're not going to get a lot of industrious or inventive people.  And the state will find that threats and beatings don't improve things much.

They're going to regress technologically back to whatever level can be sustained by individuals and the resources generally available to average people.  So maybe early-to-mid 20th century?  That plus whatever can be smuggled in.

So your epiphany is that Russia is a jealous, backwater nation that covets Western technology and and acceptance.....and this is a new thought?  Have you been paying any attention to the last few hundred years of their history?

Russia does have the capability of being a 1st world country, but the leadership just isn't interested in doing so.  Those of us in the Western world got a very clear reminder that we aren't that far away either.

Putin absolutely deserves death, but ffs stop dehumanizing entire countries.

Oh fark you, go read a book or three.   Start with something on Peter the Great then work your way forward.   For as long as it matters, Russia has always been the way it is and the Russian people never seem to get it right when it comes to not bending over for the newest flavour of Authoritarianism.


Or I could just be a former military officer who has gotten tired of all this "orc" shiat and memes.  Propaganda sucks all the brains out of people by design, even if it's your side.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
russia, russia, russia
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Theeng: ObscureNameHere: Theeng: ObscureNameHere: Unsung_Hero: I believe Russia no longer has the culture required to maintain a technological society.  Kleptocracy is the way, and it is far too inefficient a model to function for long unless propped up from outside.  When everyone's primary focus is to steal what they can because anything else means losing out, and when everyone's secondary focus is keeping their head down so they're not noticed and punished by the state... you're not going to get a lot of industrious or inventive people.  And the state will find that threats and beatings don't improve things much.

They're going to regress technologically back to whatever level can be sustained by individuals and the resources generally available to average people.  So maybe early-to-mid 20th century?  That plus whatever can be smuggled in.

So your epiphany is that Russia is a jealous, backwater nation that covets Western technology and and acceptance.....and this is a new thought?  Have you been paying any attention to the last few hundred years of their history?

Russia does have the capability of being a 1st world country, but the leadership just isn't interested in doing so.  Those of us in the Western world got a very clear reminder that we aren't that far away either.

Putin absolutely deserves death, but ffs stop dehumanizing entire countries.

Oh fark you, go read a book or three.   Start with something on Peter the Great then work your way forward.   For as long as it matters, Russia has always been the way it is and the Russian people never seem to get it right when it comes to not bending over for the newest flavour of Authoritarianism.

Or I could just be a former military officer who has gotten tired of all this "orc" shiat and memes.  Propaganda sucks all the brains out of people by design, even if it's your side.


Ooooh we got an officer here everyone. Bow down.
 
