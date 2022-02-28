 Skip to content
Finland: I hear you knockin but you can't come in
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should place fiberglass snipers holding signs saying that at all border stations.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnish them!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The last time we let you people in, you made off with Karelia."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't anger the giant cat lady.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No win scenario there.
Feel bad for the ppl just trying to gtfo of the way.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave's not here.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smiley Lewis - I Hear You Knockin'
Youtube DIeY7J9kjg0
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland's closed, moose out front shoulda told ya.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot more prescient now.  Maybe the bear was Russian.

[FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017]
Youtube z7_pVrIshxA

/Russian away from the Finnish line
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once upon a time they had a real cure for Orc infestations.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pony trekking and camping. Or just watching TV.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run 600 yards of open country with this guy and his rifle on the other side of the field and you can stay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: They should place fiberglass snipers holding signs saying that at all border stations.


i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't you hear me knocking- rolling stones
Youtube 3fa4HUiFJ6c
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Russian Caravan should camp outside the borders while the rest of the world declares that they're refugees and cannot be held accountable for the actions of their government.

And then we could all hate Finland until they open their borders.

Or is that only a US thing?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnish partisan drives off Russian invader, dramatization (2017):

[FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017]
Youtube z7_pVrIshxA
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greeeeeeeeat.  Sigh.  Now they'll come here instead.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, close the border to Russia BUT also hand out free Molotov's and lighters to any who show up. As much as you can carry!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland: the original Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any grievances, take them up with your supervisor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Finland: the original Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 480x600]


Whoah, the casualties. The Russians really just get through wars by throwing bodies to the slaughter. Jfc
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soldier OD's on Meth, Has Crazy Adventure | Tales From the Bottle
Youtube MRHm26fKKb8
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Maybe the Russian Caravan should camp outside the borders while the rest of the world declares that they're refugees and cannot be held accountable for the actions of their government.

And then we could all hate Finland until they open their borders.

Or is that only a US thing?


When Canada invades Greenland or Mexico invades Panama because those countries have people with ancestry to the invading nation, and the invading armies commit a variety of war crimes while their people support the war, then maybe cutting off the refugees would be a sad but perhaps prudent step.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about a philosophical look at drafts....
Youtube y0SrTA4SDb4
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Maybe the Russian Caravan should camp outside the borders while the rest of the world declares that they're refugees and cannot be held accountable for the actions of their government.

And then we could all hate Finland until they open their borders.

Or is that only a US thing?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: A lot more prescient now.  Maybe the bear was Russian.

[YouTube video: [FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017]]
/Russian away from the Finnish line


Now if that was a Finnish grandma she'd have made friends with the bear and taught it to kill Russians.
 
I'm just asking questions
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the USA becomes Gilead, I feel like the same thing will happen to Americans trying to leave.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Run 600 yards of open country with this guy and his rifle on the other side of the field and you can stay.
[Fark user image image 425x611]


Hell, I could probably manage that.  Simo has kinda slowed down lately.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Hear You Knocking
Youtube FsG0liqHOIc
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Summoner101: A lot more prescient now.  Maybe the bear was Russian.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/z7_pVrIshxA]
/Russian away from the Finnish line


*shakes tiny broom*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Little Richard - Keep A Knockin
Youtube sAh7O9eHNHk
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been told that some people in Finland see people in the areas that were lost in WWII as still Finnish and not Russian.  A fiend was describing the oddness of looking over the border and seeing both modern Russian and historic Finland.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Volunteer to rake their forest. A smart guy said it would do wonders.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice boot to the head.   I wonder if that guy's retinas stayed on.

Finland shuts out Russian tourists
Youtube BdSSwBZ-4W0
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I'm just asking questions: If the USA becomes Gilead, I feel like the same thing will happen to Americans trying to leave.


Vote today,
Or fight tomorrow
 
stevecore
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good.  fark Russia. If you don't like what's happening in your country, do something about it
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just want to party with their PM
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised that Russia hasn't closed its own borders to stem the tide of its conscripts escaping. I fully expect the iron curtain to drop any day now.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 600x338]


Came here to post that, leaving satisfied.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian "tourists"?
Is that like Russian "diplomats"?
Russian "brides"?
Russian humanitarian officers?
KGB Fellas?
Friends of Tucker Carlson?
 
Avery614
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: Gordon Bennett: Finland: the original Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 480x600]

Whoah, the casualties. The Russians really just get through wars by throwing bodies to the slaughter. Jfc


The entirety of Russian history is just a series of poorly thought out lateral moves and/or back-steps...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Russian "tourists"?
Is that like Russian "diplomats"?
Russian "brides"?
Russian humanitarian officers?
KGB Fellas?
Friends of Tucker Carlson?


Totally American travel agents.

showbizjunkies.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bsmz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a bad thing, right? If people who don't want to be conscripted can't flee from Russia to Finland, then they might be conscripted and have to fight in Ukraine. Surely it's better for them to be in Finland potentially doing something useful than to be in the Ukraine pointing a gun at Ukrainians.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't way for the day he pushes the button and no one takes his order. That's how this and he will end
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Nice boot to the head.   I wonder if that guy's retinas stayed on.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BdSSwBZ-4W0?start=112]


He won't need retinas where he's going.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'm just asking questions: If the USA becomes Gilead, I feel like the same thing will happen to Americans trying to leave.


Yes, whatabout USA oppression. Whatabout it indeed.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

styckx: I can't way for the day he pushes the button and no one takes his order. That's how this and he will end


If you're counting on Russians doing the right thing and standing up to Putin, I'd suggest strengthening your nuke bunker.
 
