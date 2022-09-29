 Skip to content
(TechRadar)   Now appearing on a Windows 11 computer near you: Spotify. What, you didn't ask for it to be installed?   (techradar.com) divider line
56
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appeared and exactly 4 seconds later I had uninstalled it. The trauma, of course, may linger.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm gonna wait for Windows 12 to come out and hopefully not suck all the dicks.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Yeah I'm gonna wait for Windows 12 to come out and hopefully not suck all the dicks.


Sorry. Windows 10 was the last Windows. They said so.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, how did windows 11 appear on my computer when I explicitly blocked it?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now appearing on a Windows 11 computer near you: Spotify. What, you didn't ask for it to be installed?

No, I didn't ask for Windows 11 to be installed. I'll be with Windows 10 for as long as humanly possible and a little longer after that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forget, they screwed up both Star Trek and Windows numbering conventions, right?

/even numbered Star Trek good, odd numbered bad
//odd numbered Windows good, even numbered bad
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Yeah I'm gonna wait for Windows 12 to come out and hopefully not suck all the dicks.


Windows 11 was completely disruptive to my workflow and my gaming.

I fumbled around with some things and got stuff permanently stuck in some right click menus that I couldn't delete or change.

Drag and drop on certain programs in the task bar just wouldn't work.  I did a full reinstall of 10 and it's taken forever to get back to where I want it to be.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Microsoft has renewed its plans to buy Spotify again....
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I should glad my computer hasn't been updated in over a year because of this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Takes an hour to get this error and an hour to get revert.

F*ck windows.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It on W10 also. That's the first place that I seen it.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Does it start autoplaying a U2 song?

/or a Rogan podcast?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Sorry. Windows 10 was the last Windows. They said so.


Yep. Up next will be . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Haven't seen Spotify appear on my Windows 10 home PC or work PC... yet.

But those U2 songs still reappear on several of my iPhones. I think it happens when I connect them to my PC. Oddly, I don't use iTunes, so it must be happening through one of the Apple mobile device services that run in the background (and are required even by third party iPhone management software.)
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Now appearing on a Windows 11 computer near you: Spotify. What, you didn't ask for it to be installed?

No, I didn't ask for Windows 11 to be installed. I'll be with Windows 10 for as long as humanly possible and a little longer after that.


You should upgrade for the enhanced security features. It isn't just about SecureBoot and TPM being enforced; Windows 11 has stellar protection built in to the Windows Security Center that Windows 10 lacks.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: So I should glad my computer hasn't been updated in over a year because of this?

[Fark user image 425x318]

Takes an hour to get this error and an hour to get revert.

F*ck windows.


Perhaps a fresh reinstall of Windows would be best. At least every six months it should be done. Upload your important stuff to Google Drive/OneDrive/DropBox.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thoreny: jjorsett: Now appearing on a Windows 11 computer near you: Spotify. What, you didn't ask for it to be installed?

No, I didn't ask for Windows 11 to be installed. I'll be with Windows 10 for as long as humanly possible and a little longer after that.

You should upgrade for the enhanced security features. It isn't just about SecureBoot and TPM being enforced; Windows 11 has stellar protection built in to the Windows Security Center that Windows 10 lacks.


It's true. Windows 11 makes it much harder for bad actors to steal your data. Now they have to buy it directly from Microsoft.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Somewhere along the way Microsoft decided that they wanted to be exactly like Apple and remove any & all user control from their own operating systems.

Never once did it occur to any of the coke-heads in marketing that if Windows users wanted to suffer from the Apple experience then we would have just bought that instead in the first place.

The very thing that kept us sticking with Windows instead of Apple was always Apple's complete contempt for the rights & ability of their own users to use the product that they purchased the way that they wanted to.  Now Microsoft has decided to take that away from us.

The future will be two completely craptastic choices for OS that are functionally indistinguishable from each other.  At which point the mass migration to Linux will begin... if it hasn't already.

Then, and only then, will Microsoft get a farking clue.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not just 11...had it show up on a Win 10 VM update I did at work.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something is farking up. people that actually use Spotify are not see their local Spotify files
https://www.thewindowsclub.com/spotify-local-files-not-showing-on-windows-pc
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yep. Saw it and was really annoyed. Where'd this come from? I don't WANT to use Spotify, so... uninstalled, it is.

And OF COURSE there's no comment from Windows. F*ckrs.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean really I just hope the driver update I installed fixes the "my GPU suddenly stops sending a signal to the monitor and won't start back up" issue.

/AMD RX5700XT 8GB
//just started earlier this week, for no apparent reason
///I am bad at computer
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Does it start autoplaying a U2 song?

/or a Rogan podcast?


I was thinking more along the lines of a Rolling Stones or Madonna song.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Mr. Fuzzypaws: So I should glad my computer hasn't been updated in over a year because of this?

[Fark user image 425x318]

Takes an hour to get this error and an hour to get revert.

F*ck windows.

Perhaps a fresh reinstall of Windows would be best. At least every six months it should be done. Upload your important stuff to Google Drive/OneDrive/DropBox.



Once I can afford a Macbook to replace it I'm going to toss this POS off the roof.

F*ck windows.

/oh, and windows decides to do this on its own. I can't stop it unless I watch it 24/7
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It showed up the second I got home from getting my covid booster.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: The future will be two completely craptastic choices for OS that are functionally indistinguishable from each other.  At which point the mass migration to Linux will begin... if it hasn't already.


I've heard this for 30 years.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still using my dell netbook with windows 7 ultimate.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robertus: I mean really I just hope the driver update I installed fixes the "my GPU suddenly stops sending a signal to the monitor and won't start back up" issue.

/AMD RX5700XT 8GB
//just started earlier this week, for no apparent reason
///I am bad at computer


Did you try turning it off and on again?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Haven't seen Spotify appear on my Windows 10 home PC or work PC... yet.

But those U2 songs still reappear on several of my iPhones. I think it happens when I connect them to my PC. Oddly, I don't use iTunes, so it must be happening through one of the Apple mobile device services that run in the background (and are required even by third party iPhone management software.)


It happened to my W10 laptop after a shut down then shut on, then it did it with the W11 desktop after a reboot.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Somewhere along the way Microsoft decided that they wanted to be exactly like Apple and remove any & all user control from their own operating systems.


I think came out of the XP years, when something like, what, 95% of PCs were running it, connected to the internet, and there was very little knowledge or practice of protecting those machines from malware, viruses, bloat, etc.

I think Microsoft took a big image hit from it, and then took matters into its own hands.

I cut over to Linux in 2008 and never looked back.  I'm splitting time between Fedora and a Mac now.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Still using my dell netbook with windows 7 ultimate.


Were you forced to upgrade from XP?  😆
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Same thing happened on my Win10 box.

What the actual?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dear Micro$haft:

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Fuck you.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It showed up yesterday on my Win11 laptop, and I was as furious as I've ever been. My cat pooped in my bed yesterday, so you can imagine how furious I was.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It showed up yesterday on my Win11 laptop, and I was as furious as I've ever been. My cat pooped in my bed yesterday, so you can imagine how furious I was.


Which was more difficult to clean up?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember when windows update was just for fixing bugs and implementing new ones?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It showed up yesterday on my Win11 laptop, and I was as furious as I've ever been. My cat pooped in my bed yesterday, so you can imagine how furious I was.


I hate when that happens. I recommend Nature's Miracle®  Spotify and Odor remover.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does this happen on Windows Pro or just Windows Home Beta?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: robertus: I mean really I just hope the driver update I installed fixes the "my GPU suddenly stops sending a signal to the monitor and won't start back up" issue.

/AMD RX5700XT 8GB
//just started earlier this week, for no apparent reason
///I am bad at computer

Did you try turning it off and on again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So THAT'S why it popped up everytime I booted up.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Windows 10 user here... had to "reset" install my system after an update (last night), which was backed out because it "couldn't update" apparently caused a blue screen on booting up (even in Safe mode) sigh... I had even moved my partition around because the update/backing out cycle was causing me half hour reboot times and originally the cause was "your EFI Boot partition is too small, needs to be 500MB in size".

Anyway... just checking my programs, and sure enough, there is an old reference to Spotify as well as an actual instance of Spotify in there. I know I did not install it.

I'd rather Windows install all my game clients (Geez, at least put Xbox back in there, Microsoft!!).
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, this was what, a couple of weeks ago? Thanks for reminding me to delete it.

It showed up on my phone, too. It's like the herpes of music apps.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I opened an xml configuration file on my work computer today...apparently bing chose to associate itself xml files.
So I open the file, and bing decides I need a second tab open, and searches "how to stream Xbox " ...

Thanks Microsoft
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can confirm this will also install on Windows 10 machines. I removed that last night from my mothers computer and she didn't install it or anything else.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lsherm: My cat pooped in my bed yesterday, so you can imagine how furious I was.


that's not a bug that's a feature 'round these parts
 
NightTrainToShelbyville
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: NephilimNexus: Somewhere along the way Microsoft decided that they wanted to be exactly like Apple and remove any & all user control from their own operating systems.

I think came out of the XP years, when something like, what, 95% of PCs were running it, connected to the internet, and there was very little knowledge or practice of protecting those machines from malware, viruses, bloat, etc.

I think Microsoft took a big image hit from it, and then took matters into its own hands.

I cut over to Linux in 2008 and never looked back.  I'm splitting time between Fedora and a Mac now.


I kicked windows to the curb when they did their Get WinX campaign. They did a bunch of underhanded farkery to convince people to move from Win7 to Win10. It's my machine and I decide what runs on it. Moved to Linux Mint.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bloatware has not been a thing since day one?
Colour me shocked.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wondered what the bit I uninstalled was.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
After years of Never 10 at home and me finally being stuck with it at work, I said, "You'll be fine."  This, after she got a laptop that came with 8, which I only used sparingly at the 2nd gig that I worked for 11 years and quit 4 years ago.

Got one of those "Goddammit, I gotta get up" Saturday calls from down the hall.  Paused my stuff, got up, walked down the hall, and it was a Windows 11 upgrade notification.  "Dismiss it.  I haven't used it yet."

I don't know anything about it, but I hope they get it stable and the move is easy, because I've spent over a decade fighting off bringing a Macbook into the house.  I refuse to have to learn a new opsys just because one person feels compelled to own a status symbol, and I've put my foot down on getting an iPhone as a personal phone, even if we could get a deal.  I refuse to be locked out of what I can or can't do.  It was bad enough when work locked non-Play Store apps, I'm not dealing with it on a massive scale in my off time.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why updates are not trusted.  Installing applications we don't want, and sometimes making it near impossible to remove them makes us distrust the entire system.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


yes, this is a real windows setup screen.
 
