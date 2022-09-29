 Skip to content
(UPI)   Twelve very old crotchety siblings in Spain break Guinness World Record with a combined age of over 1,058 years. That's a lot of crotchety   (upi.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. Me and one brother.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we have to get off their lawn.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guinness seems to be running out of ideas these days yeah?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: Pfft. Me and one brother.


pm1.narvii.comView Full Size


/Not really
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they have fun playing the Telephone Game.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: I bet they have fun playing the Telephone Game.


"Can you hear me now?"

"What!?"
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FIVE GOO-LD RINGS!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's over 9,000! Have we even seen their final form?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jclaggett: Guinness seems to be running out of ideas these days yeah?


I think they peaked in the mid-late 70's.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What percentage of that group are yelling at clouds???

Hmmm 🤔
Inquiring minds want to know.
 
Theeng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have relatives alive that are over 90, this is reaching for a world record.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Hey sister, remember 60 years ago when our parents used to take us on summer vacations in the north of Spain?"

"Who are you?"
 
