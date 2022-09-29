 Skip to content
(CNN)   Baltimore doctor arrested for passing military medical records to Russia faces 80 years in federal prison or being forced to remain in Baltimore   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States Army, Anna Gabrielian, undercover agent, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Jamie Lee Henry, United States Department of Defense, Russian government, Russia  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh. Funny how they don't say when he took the secret documents He shouldn't have had, but let's see if anyone else who took secret documents they shouldn't have had gets decades of hard time in the General population of a federal penitentiary.

Well.. We're waiting,...
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?


I'm guessing the wife must be a mail-order bride or something. It reads like she was the driving force behind it.

She's also an anesthesiologist, and they make crazy money. I can't believe they threw it all away for this.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should also be required to be an Orioles fan.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The story says that she was contacted by an undercover agent after she had contacted the Russian Embassy offering to help them.  Note to self: US government apparently monitors phones and internet to the Russian Embassy.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Henry claimed to have "looked into volunteering to join the Russian Army after the conflict in Ukraine began," but didn't have the necessary combat experience, according to the indictment.

Send them to the front lines in Russian gear and a water pistol.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?

I'm guessing the wife must be a mail-order bride or something. It reads like she was the driving force behind it.

She's also an anesthesiologist, and they make crazy money. I can't believe they threw it all away for this.


I bet they did it for the kicks.  Both make bank so it wasn't for the money.  I bet they got off on acting like they were spies.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?


There used to be an awesome pirogi shop near Fells Point, closed years ago. Maybe they thought this was their ticket to a new supply.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Henry claimed to have "looked into volunteering to join the Russian Army after the conflict in Ukraine began," but didn't have the necessary combat experience, according to the indictment.


I'd assume combat experience would disqualify you from joining the Russian Army.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Both make bank so it wasn't for the money.


Husband is a military doctor. They don't make bank, comparatively.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Baltimore is my hometown. I haven't been there for over 20 years. I do order crabs twice a year, though. Now that I can get crabs, tastycakes and King syrup online, there's no reason to go east of the Mississippi anymore.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I bet they got off on acting like they were spies.


... Okay hear me out.

What if we put together a massive LARP to keep conspiracy theorists busy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We can tell the rich people they're the ones in charge of the whole operation and let them pretend they're giving orders to the shadow warriors that will rise up and retake the country and so on. Give them a code to use, send them mysterious postcards, the works.

Let the FBI kick back and watch the whole thing and see who tries to contact the fake Russians.
 
Myria
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Such idiots.  They had cushy lives from living here in the US under our system.  If they had succeeded and escaped to Russia, they would've seen how much it sucks.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but apparently HIPAA laws have more teeth than I thought
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?


They probably watch Tucker Carlson every night and have been indoctrinated by his pro-Russia propaganda. There are a lot on the Right that are very pro-Russia including trump.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?

I'm guessing the wife must be a mail-order bride or something. It reads like she was the driving force behind it.

She's also an anesthesiologist, and they make crazy money. I can't believe they threw it all away for this.


Mail-order anesthesiologist? WTF magazine is that in?

Def seems like the wife is the one calling the shots, but unless she was born there it is completely incomprehensible.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Henry claimed to have "looked into volunteering to join the Russian Army after the conflict in Ukraine began," but didn't have the necessary combat experience, according to the indictment.

Send them to the front lines in Russian gear and a water pistol.


At least he'd have some water
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Both make bank so it wasn't for the money.

Husband is a military doctor. They don't make bank, comparatively.


They probably paid for his medical school and he doesn't have to carry malpractice insurance.  Yeah he does.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Baltimore is my hometown. I haven't been there for over 20 years. I do order crabs twice a year, though. Now that I can get crabs, tastycakes and King syrup online, there's no reason to go east of the Mississippi anymore.


Your profile says you live in Phoenix. In ten years you're going to be begging for water.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Water. Water is a reason to go east of the Mississippi. You might have heard of a guy named Ian, he's pissing a shiatton of it all over Florida today. Pissed all over Cuba yesterday.

/unless you mean Phoenix, Oregon
//in that case, apologies, but I stand by my trashing of Phoenix, Arizona
 
txwebguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

runwiz: The story says that she was contacted by an undercover agent after she had contacted the Russian Embassy offering to help them.  Note to self: US government apparently monitors phones and internet to the Russian Embassy.


Not unheard of for Russia or other countries to rat out a "walk-in" - someone that walks in off the street offering to spy or sell information- to the person's nation.  The KGB did this several times when they didn't trust the person's story or they decided it wasn't worth the potential trouble.

And in this case, Henry was someone the FSB would likely despise if other versions of this story are correct as:

"In holding an interview with BuzzFeed News, Henry is the first known active-duty Army officer to come out as transgender. She also is, to her knowledge and to the knowledge of LGBT advocates, the first and only active-duty service member who has changed her name and gender within the United States military."

Why would anyone in the LGBTQ movement cozy up to the Russians?!?

And not only offering to give over medical info on soldiers but their families crosses some of the so-called "rules" for some intelligence organs and they just be afraid it was a setup.

https://www.stripes.com/branches/army/2022-09-29/army-officer-doctor-wife-indicted-passing-info-russians-7515141.html

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/chrisgeidner/the-first-out-transgender-active-duty-us-army-officer-my-sto
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This story makes no sense to me. Why on earth were they loyal to Russia?


White supremacists, maybe?
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't give a sh*t why they did it.

Revoke their medical licenses, strip them of their military rank and accrued pension.  Strip them of their citizenship and put them in a rowboat with a week's rations.  Tow them outside the 12 mile limit and let them figure out the rest on their own.

F*ck these clowns.
 
danvon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lsherm: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Both make bank so it wasn't for the money.

Husband is a military doctor. They don't make bank, comparatively.

They probably paid for his medical school and he doesn't have to carry malpractice insurance.  Yeah he does.


When I was in, physicians received an additional amount above what a non-physican of the same rank would make.

No idea if they still do that. One of the ones I knew went to USMA, then they paid his way through John Hopkins Medical school.  I think he said he owed 5 years for undergrad 3 years for medical school, and 5 years for his residency. So, he was locked in for 13 years before he could resign his commission without having to pay back a shiat ton of cash

He was a great doc, a great officer, and avoided the arrogance that many physicians develop, especially one with that pedigree.
 
Artist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Off to teh googles annnnnd boooy hooowdy......

https://heavy.com/news/anna-gabrielian-jamie-lee-henry/
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Henry claimed to have "looked into volunteering to join the Russian Army after the conflict in Ukraine began," but didn't have the necessary combat experience, according to the indictment.

Send them to the front lines in Russian gear and a water pistol.


That's terrible.  Let Russia supply him with a uniform and gun.  The water pistol would actually fire.
 
