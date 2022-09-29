 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Post-hurricane drone video reveals shocking number of screened-in pools, which Submitter just discovered are a thing that exists   (youtube.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
we don't have one, but its very common, lots of bugs down here.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Breaking: Florida residents less than eager to recreate scene from 1980s horror film "Alligator" in their back yards.  News at 11
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ac982000: we don't have one, but its very common, lots of bugs down here.


thecactusman17: Breaking: Florida residents less than eager to recreate scene from 1980s horror film "Alligator" in their back yards.  News at 11


Gators and bugs are a thing, Smitty.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If Florida ever gets out from under the Republican junta, and anyone wants to visit there: renting one of those houses for a week is way cheaper than a hotel and far more comfortable.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The screens are so the mosquitoes don't carry off any pets or small children
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid in California, we had giant plastic bubble over our pool.  Hated it inside there, was so humid was hard to breath.   But no leaves in the pool, I guess, not sure why we had it.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean do you want your kids getting carried away by the mosquitos or flying cockroaches?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: When I was a kid in California, we had giant plastic bubble over our pool.  Hated it inside there, was so humid was hard to breath.   But no leaves in the pool, I guess, not sure why we had it.


When I was living in Issaquah, one of the community pools would have a large, inflated tent over it during the winter. Allowed for year-round swimming, but looked weird. Maybe that's why?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my aunts has one in Palm Coast - you need SOMETHING for the trees to fall onto with each hurricane.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
huh, that's a new on me too. I like it.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't watch much HGTV
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
keeps out skeeters and gators?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a video of the last time I went camping in Florida, subby:

Caveman - The Dragonfly Incident
Youtube QAmKXlPrbGo
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: If Florida ever gets out from under the Republican junta, and anyone wants to visit there: renting one of those houses for a week is way cheaper than a hotel and far more comfortable.


Ah, the AirBnB, driver of housing scarcity...
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had one on the salt-water pool for our rental house during the brief exile to Cape Coral 8 years ago. Totally cool thing to have there. Not sure how our rental fared in Ian-we were only a block from the gulf with canal on the other side. Not a lot of news from friends in the area yet.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If somehow I was given every house in that shiathole (Florida) I'd tear them all down and return Florida to nature.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm watching that video thinking:

"It's so weird all those garages that open on to the canals. I guess you could roll your fishing boat out there, but a dock would make more sense."
...
"Oooooooh! Those aren't canals..."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are called Lanais and are great in leaf/bug prone areas.

Although cleaning leaves off my parents lanai is a pain in the arse and i think it would be easier to just scoop them out of the pool.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: sorceror: If Florida ever gets out from under the Republican junta, and anyone wants to visit there: renting one of those houses for a week is way cheaper than a hotel and far more comfortable.

Ah, the AirBnB, driver of housing scarcity...


Plenty of those houses have been on VRBO for 2 decades. There are whole neighborhoods around Orlando that have been built as vacation homes/rentals forever.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On the plus side, having shoreline raises your property value!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a Floriduh thing. I assume it's to keep out critters of various kinds. *shrug*
 
almejita
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: almejita: When I was a kid in California, we had giant plastic bubble over our pool.  Hated it inside there, was so humid was hard to breath.   But no leaves in the pool, I guess, not sure why we had it.

When I was living in Issaquah, one of the community pools would have a large, inflated tent over it during the winter. Allowed for year-round swimming, but looked weird. Maybe that's why?


My dad was swam laps every morning, so that was probably the reason.  He had it installed while I was still living with my mom, so wasn't around for the whole deal, it was just there when I moved back in with him. Seems like I should know why, but honestly don't remember.  Trippy the shiat you think about sometimes.

Weed.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BIL and SIL had their dog killed by a snake. Snakes, alligators, and bugs are good reasons to screen in a Florida pool.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You don't get out much, do you, subby?
 
Shryke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KeithLM: I mean do you want your kids getting carried away by the mosquitos or flying cockroaches?


Here we go.

Want to see an Amish woman, nun, or Hellen Keller scream "HOLY farkIN shiat" at the top of their lungs? Show them a flying Florida "palmetto bug" (giant cockroach). And then the sonic boom as they flee.
 
fsufan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Owned a pool home in Tampa and also Orlando. Both were screened. The Tampa house, I installed a solar water heater because the screen cut out a lot of the sun. The Orlando house had it already. I had to rescreen the Orlando house. I did the sides and hired some crazy dudes to do the top. They would walk across the top beams while pulling screen material. I probably should have asked to see their worker's comp insurance.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Our home in Florida didn't have a screen, but a lot of our friends' pools did.  Luckily, no snakes or gators came around, but we did befriend a small colony of feral cats.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In this case it's more HAD than HAVE subby
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drone video from a drone?  That's unexpected.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also: never heard of an indoor pool?
 
phedex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sorceror: If Florida ever gets out from under the Republican junta, and anyone wants to visit there: renting one of those houses for a week is way cheaper than a hotel and far more comfortable.


Yes, this.  did 8 people in a pretty damn big home this spring for about 1800 for a few days.  It was really nice to have a place with grill, pool, hot tub, places for everyone to crash out.

Wasn't on the beach, but still tons of fun.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No bugs, no gators. Makes sense to me.
 
