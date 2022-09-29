 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Whoa. Wow. Wow. Whoa. (repeat)   (youtube.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Muppets - Jim Nabors - Gone with the wind
Youtube CwUw5Bmqu6I
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Filming the trailer park feels like going after the low hanging fruit.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nina9: Filming the trailer park feels like going after the low hanging fruit.


You have a gator painted on the side of your trailer you deserve anything you get.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of being a kid living in Kansas, always hearing about how tornadoes always destroyed mobile homes the worst.
 
davethepirate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And not a single palm tree was lost
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

davethepirate: And not a single palm tree was lost


What. One was lost right in the middle of the video.
 
bdub77
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: Reminds me of being a kid living in Kansas, always hearing about how tornadoes always destroyed mobile homes the worst.


By the technical definition of mobile home, they did exactly what they were designed to do.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did Mar-a-Lago get farked up too? I sure hope so.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: davethepirate: And not a single palm tree was lost

What. One was lost right in the middle of the video.


no, you can just shove that back into the hole, its fine.


moto-geek: Did Mar-a-Lago get farked up too? I sure hope so.


That's the side of the state.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: neongoats: davethepirate: And not a single palm tree was lost

What. One was lost right in the middle of the video.

no, you can just shove that back into the hole, its fine.


moto-geek: Did Mar-a-Lago get farked up too? I sure hope so.

That's the side of the state.


OTHER side
 
bdub77
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Did Mar-a-Lago get farked up too? I sure hope so.


nah I dont want to add 'insurance fraud' to the list of sh*t we have to go after Trump for
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Goodness gracious
 
Gramma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
More proof that God hates trailer parks.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What kind of vehicle were they in? Personally, I wouldn't venture out in that kind of weather in anything less sturdy than a Sherman Tank.
 
Elzar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They don't call em tornado/hurricane magnets for nothing...

/ Not sure why mobile homes are still legal in FL
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those two are a doo-wop group waiting to happen.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kudos to subby for spelling "whoa" correctly.

/sick of seeing "woah"
//"woe-uh"
///3
 
