My brand new, million dollar, McLaren P1, boat
ac982000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is this sad, he most likely has insurance and can clearly afford to waste his money on another. Whats sad are the folks who just lost their only mode of transportation and may not have full coverage or ability to replace.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sad.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That kind of money could have been put to use sending 50 immigrants to Massachusetts.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bet the owner went cheap and skipped the Tru-Coat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If he can afford a million dollar car, he can afford to change his name to something that isn't a muppet.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice ride to take to the grocery store.
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eat the rich.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Naples in a nutshell.

Beautiful beaches. The people on the other hand...well this picture tells you everything.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So subby what you're saying is that there are people with a million dollars to spend on an automobile (which would have to go to a private track to demonstrate its potential), but don't have the brains to get it out of the way of a hurricane?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why would you leave something like that at ground level, when a hurricane is aimed right at you?
Not like you didn't have warning.

Here in coastal VA, in the face of an oncoming 'cane, we park 2 of the 3 vehicles 3 floors up in the local parking garage.
Leaving the toughest, oldest, and crappiest ('97 F-150) in the driveway for a last minute bugout if needed.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's just stuff.  There will always be newer, and shinier stuff, to buy if you're so inclined.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did the Asinine thread drown?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cry me a river... wait, not necessary here.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*tag

Ugh
 
