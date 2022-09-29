 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Another day on the Alpharetta Autobahn   (wsbtv.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Driving, English-language films, Automobile, FORSYTH COUNTY, Forsyth County sheriff's deputy, Speed, news release, high-speed chase  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 8:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before us lies a wide valley.
 
cravak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Long as it doesn't affect me who cares.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That Forsyth County Sheriff star graphic at the end was kinda cool, tho. The cop shouting "Get outta the car!" also has the perfect Cop Voice. He must practice in front of the mirror for a few minutes each day.

/He ...or her.
 
thornhill
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aren't the police not supposed to go that fast ever because they make a dangerous situation even more dangerous?
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thornhill: Aren't the police not supposed to go that fast ever because they make a dangerous situation even more dangerous?


I thought making situations more dangerous was SOP for cops
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thornhill: Aren't the police not supposed to go that fast ever because they make a dangerous situation even more dangerous?


All depends on what their supervisor says and department policy.

In this case, the jerkoff in the GT-R was spotted going 178 the previous day (or so it says in the article) and probably is known to drive like a maniac all the time, because that's what you can expect from morons like that. He would be doing it regardless, so it's time they stop him.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If there's one thing I learned from The Dukes of Hazzard it's you gotta run straight for the county line
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah the GTR...the favorite supercar of tech-bros who spent too much time playing Gran Turismo 3, to even attempt talking to females.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: If there's one thing I learned from The Dukes of Hazzard it's you gotta run straight for the county line


Difficulty-there is a State Patrol Post just over the County Line (and about 1/2 mile away from where Asshat gave up).

/ Yeah, I'm Subby
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But the hurricane was chasing 'em!
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The driver told deputies that he was already driving 140 mph, and there was no reason to stop after going that fast.

Wut? That's his defence? Is he Trump lawyer?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thornhill: Aren't the police not supposed to go that fast ever because they make a dangerous situation even more dangerous?


I see you have never driven on 400 before.

/jk
//400 driver here and I do not understand how people fail so hard to get up to speed when merging onto and off that highway.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: The driver told deputies that he was already driving 140 mph, and there was no reason to stop after going that fast.

Wut? That's his defence? Is he Trump lawyer?


At that speed you shouldn't be in the far left lane anyway on 400.

Its not called the Hospitality Highway for nothing.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The cars reached speeds of more than 150 mph, and passed cars on the right shoulder, according to deputies."

Good way to get yourself killed right there, tons of loose gravel and debris on the shoulder, it's way too easy to lose traction and control at high speeds.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.