(Twitter)   We don't give a fark about you, your weird children, or your stupid, ratty-assed dog
80
    More: PSA, shot  
80 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this look like I own ratty ass dogs?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Not pictured chubby-assed Beagle
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminded of Lily Tomlin's, "We don't care, we don't have to, we're the phone company." https://vimeo.com/355556831
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark, his ass is kind of ratty. Off to the groomer, Thorby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My dog has a beautiful tail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you snipped off the last bit that could easily be an iPhone commercial showing off the latest iThing's camera and video capabilities.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth in advertising.

I'd laugh somewhat if I didn't have the dark suspicion that someone somewhere was making a buck off of this 'edgy' faux commercial.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/my ratty boy gets his share of steak
 
devine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long Kiss Goodnight Dog Scene
Youtube ONSHkRwRO9I
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about ratty ass-dogs?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell would I ever watch a commercial?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's not your dog, it is my cat.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I love a big yellow dog..And big floofy shepherd mix dogs...

And you're just too cute too...


/ Not really a doggo keeping person tho
// prefer other people's dogs
/// more of a kitteh person for pets..
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further proof, Twitter has no intrinsic value. If it was deleted from existence, life would go on uninterrupted.
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cat so they like me.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Further proof, Twitter has no intrinsic value. If it was deleted from existence, life would go on uninterrupted.


To be fair, that applies to almost everything.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get suspended for submitting a story twice within two weeks by mistake but this is this shiat they want greenlighted?  This place is messed up.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Truth in advertising.

I'd laugh somewhat if I didn't have the dark suspicion that someone somewhere was making a buck off of this 'edgy' faux commercial.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Truth in advertising you say?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure that is a legitimate Chevron ad?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Aussie/rat terrier mix has a beautiful fluffy tail, that we are frequently required to chop out the mats. Results in a tail that is alternately fluffy and ratty.  Naturally, the dog that needs to be brushed, hates it.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"'I make car parts for the American working man, because that's what I am and that's who I care about.' The truth is I make car parts for the American working man because I'm a hell of a salesman, and he doesn't know any better."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themarysue.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Further proof, Twitter has no intrinsic value. If it was deleted from existence, life would go on uninterrupted.


It has a substantial negative value.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God, I LOVE that movie!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Further proof, Twitter has no intrinsic value. If it was deleted from existence, life would go on uninterrupted.


Life would go on if most of our inventions were deleted. Except ice cream makers. Gotta have them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's not your dog, it is my cat.


You're both wrong.  That's "Cow with a Beautiful Tail" by painter Jean Dubuffet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Are we sure that is a legitimate Chevron ad?


It's basically a rewritten commercial bump from Better Off Ted, no chance it's legit.

Like these:
All 12 Better Off Ted Season 1 Veridian Dynamic Ads
Youtube yF3of5VRcNA
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Une polecat pole!
Une skunk de PEW!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ONSHkRwRO9I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I don't know why that isn't everyone's go to Christmas movie. You see Sam Jackson naked and Geena Davis murders a deer with her bare hands. It's magnificent
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that have had a Satire tag?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Further proof, Twitter has no intrinsic value. If it was deleted from existence, life would go on uninterrupted.


But where would Fark get content from?
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for that nice thing you did. :)
Have fun Thorby!
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: I get suspended for submitting a story twice within two weeks by mistake but this is this shiat they want greenlighted?  This place is messed up.


You just not be a progressive
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ratty? No, but there isn't much going on between those ears.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh come on, that's obviously a... hmm... well... shiat.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: I get suspended for submitting a story twice within two weeks by mistake but this is this shiat they want greenlighted?  This place is messed up.


Welcome to Fark
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gasoline, it doesn't even sound friendly, it smells dangerous because it is. It's made to go *bang* when lit. It's called energy. What kind of moron thinks companies make it because they like us?

There are places where it and it's related byproducts are scarce and expensive. You are welcome to move there at any time.

Yeah, that's what I thought.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Why the hell would I ever watch a commercial?


Good point. This is definitely a real commercial and you're better off not watching it so you'll never have to find that out.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.adbusters.org/
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ratty-assed dog is actually a spoiled baby boy....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: What about ratty ass-dogs?


I think you can get those for $7 each at Angel Stadium
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Thanks for that nice thing you did. :)


Likewise ;)
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to tell who works for an oil company in this thread...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

(joke answer key)
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Why the hell would I ever watch a commercial?


Kylie Minogue's Banned Agent Provocateur Commercial
Youtube YHood00sNJU
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: I get suspended for submitting a story twice within two weeks by mistake but this is this shiat they want greenlighted?  This place is messed up.


Username definitely fits...
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park: We're Sorry
Youtube HQhmGIW7MVU
 
Shamwow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative English is unique. Can definitely see the influence of trump.
 
