 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Calico Cat Cafe)   Welcome to The Calico Cat Cafe. May I interest you in trying The Calico? Or maybe Meowtcha? Owner Krista Uhrin is partnering with Clarion PAWS because she has worked with them before & you can adopt the cats right out of the cafe. Welcome to Caturday   (thecourierexpress.com) divider line
360
    More: Caturday, Cat, cat cafe, new cafe experience, Espresso, Calico Cafe owner Krista Uhrin, Cats, Calico Cafe, shelter cats  
•       •       •

38 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 01 Oct 2022 at 8:00 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



360 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 450x450]


Yay! Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
akimbotoo sent me this flaxseed hot pack and two sleeves that she made in my favorite colors. The were in that pretty box too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FINALLY Caturday!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank you to the anonymous donor for the TF so I could be here tonight 😸
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x600]


Is that little Taj?  How's he fitting in to the clowder?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm still trying to re-home these ladies. My deets in profile.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Eli the Biteyis home. We have his pawprint, and his ashes in a very nice box/pouch. I had the memorial plaque read "Eli the Bitey". So it makes me smile as I cry. Eli's Boy wants to care for the pawprint and I think that is what should be. Eli was, after all, his cat.

There will be another, but not quite yet. We will need a cat who is good with other felines, in case we inherit Slim from my folks. I actually think Slim would be a happier dude if he had someone to play with.

Learning all sorts of interesting things at work. Nice to know I am not totally bananas...desk is better and a different orientation. Still need more space, but I am going to have to live with what I got. Not that I won't let the uber boss know how unhappy I am about the move and desk fight.

Big boss is coming tomorrow so there was a metric ton of frantic re-org and shelving...clearing? Some of the chaos. *sigh*
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x318]
I'm still trying to re-home these ladies. My deets in profile.


♥♥♥

Best of luck!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I could use one of those hot packs today...
Spent the day getting the house in order, I don't want to be stuck cleaning on my birthday, after all... Laundry, dishes, clean kitchen, litter boxes, ect...
Well, when I got that last litter box, something pinched right around my hips, and HOO BOY!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
By the way...

for those not on FB

yesterday

was Bathia's birfday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Eli the Biteyis home. We have his pawprint, and his ashes in a very nice box/pouch. I had the memorial plaque read "Eli the Bitey". So it makes me smile as I cry. Eli's Boy wants to care for the pawprint and I think that is what should be. Eli was, after all, his cat.

There will be another, but not quite yet. We will need a cat who is good with other felines, in case we inherit Slim from my folks. I actually think Slim would be a happier dude if he had someone to play with.

Learning all sorts of interesting things at work. Nice to know I am not totally bananas...desk is better and a different orientation. Still need more space, but I am going to have to live with what I got. Not that I won't let the uber boss know how unhappy I am about the move and desk fight.

Big boss is coming tomorrow so there was a metric ton of frantic re-org and shelving...clearing? Some of the chaos. *sigh*


{hugs} 💕
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: By the way...for those not on FByesterdaywas Bathia's birfday![Fark user image image 303x436]


Happy belated birthday Bathia 🎂
Is there any cake left?
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
No power, internet is via my iPhone.  Glad I have unlimited.  Been without power since yesterday.  Thank goodness it isn't hot or humid.  Only damage are shingles that gave up the ghost.  Shingles are older so I am not surprised.  I will call my homeowners on Monday.  I'm sure they are dealing with many of us.   I guess my next door neighbor who is on vacation on the east coast of Florida, has a freezer full of meat.    Yikes!

I have to clean up the limbs that are in my yard.  Neighbor had some in her yard.  I told her to toss the big limbs in my yard.  I'll deal with them...but to keep the little ones.   When I went out later to see what I have....I found six star fruit on the fence for me.  She has a tree in her yard. What do I do with them????

It was wild last night.  I got 4 hours of sleep.  I wore my clothes to bed....and just wore them today too, whatever.


This is how Tootsie handled last night

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Eli the Biteyis home. We have his pawprint, and his ashes in a very nice box/pouch. I had the memorial plaque read "Eli the Bitey". So it makes me smile as I cry. Eli's Boy wants to care for the pawprint and I think that is what should be. Eli was, after all, his cat.

There will be another, but not quite yet. We will need a cat who is good with other felines, in case we inherit Slim from my folks. I actually think Slim would be a happier dude if he had someone to play with.

Learning all sorts of interesting things at work. Nice to know I am not totally bananas...desk is better and a different orientation. Still need more space, but I am going to have to live with what I got. Not that I won't let the uber boss know how unhappy I am about the move and desk fight.

Big boss is coming tomorrow so there was a metric ton of frantic re-org and shelving...clearing? Some of the chaos. *sigh*


((((HUGS))))
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: No power, internet is via my iPhone.  Glad I have unlimited.  Been without power since yesterday.  Thank goodness it isn't hot or humid.  Only damage are shingles that gave up the ghost.  Shingles are older so I am not surprised.  I will call my homeowners on Monday.  I'm sure they are dealing with many of us.   I guess my next door neighbor who is on vacation on the east coast of Florida, has a freezer full of meat.    Yikes!

I have to clean up the limbs that are in my yard.  Neighbor had some in her yard.  I told her to toss the big limbs in my yard.  I'll deal with them...but to keep the little ones.   When I went out later to see what I have....I found six star fruit on the fence for me.  She has a tree in her yard. What do I do with them????

It was wild last night.  I got 4 hours of sleep.  I wore my clothes to bed....and just wore them today too, whatever.


This is how Tootsie handled last night

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Hope you get your power back soon!  As for the star fruit....eat 'em!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: akimbotoo sent me this flaxseed hot pack and two sleeves that she made in my favorite colors. The were in that pretty box too.


[Fark user image 850x637]


How perfect is that it arrived on your birthday! Hope you had a wonderful birthday sweetie!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]

I could use one of those hot packs today...
Spent the day getting the house in order, I don't want to be stuck cleaning on my birthday, after all... Laundry, dishes, clean kitchen, litter boxes, ect...
Well, when I got that last litter box, something pinched right around my hips, and HOO BOY!!


What are your favorite colors?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]

I could use one of those hot packs today...
Spent the day getting the house in order, I don't want to be stuck cleaning on my birthday, after all... Laundry, dishes, clean kitchen, litter boxes, ect...
Well, when I got that last litter box, something pinched right around my hips, and HOO BOY!!

What are your favorite colors?


Warm, fall colors-- reds, oranges, golds
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Belated Birfday, Bathia!!  Hope you had a marvelous day!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: akimbotoo: Otera: [Fark user image 425x425]

I could use one of those hot packs today...
Spent the day getting the house in order, I don't want to be stuck cleaning on my birthday, after all... Laundry, dishes, clean kitchen, litter boxes, ect...
Well, when I got that last litter box, something pinched right around my hips, and HOO BOY!!

What are your favorite colors?

Warm, fall colors-- reds, oranges, golds


Okie-dokie :D
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: By the way...
for those not on FB
yesterday
was Bathia's birfday!
[Fark user image 303x436]


Thank you! NOT on FB.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: dstanley: [Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x318]
I'm still trying to re-home these ladies. My deets in profile.

♥♥♥

Best of luck!


catplanet.orgView Full Size

Hope you had a great day and a better year!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: No power, internet is via my iPhone.  Glad I have unlimited.  Been without power since yesterday.  Thank goodness it isn't hot or humid.  Only damage are shingles that gave up the ghost.  Shingles are older so I am not surprised.  I will call my homeowners on Monday.  I'm sure they are dealing with many of us.   I guess my next door neighbor who is on vacation on the east coast of Florida, has a freezer full of meat.    Yikes!

I have to clean up the limbs that are in my yard.  Neighbor had some in her yard.  I told her to toss the big limbs in my yard.  I'll deal with them...but to keep the little ones.   When I went out later to see what I have....I found six star fruit on the fence for me.  She has a tree in her yard. What do I do with them????

It was wild last night.  I got 4 hours of sleep.  I wore my clothes to bed....and just wore them today too, whatever.


This is how Tootsie handled last night

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Glad you're making it through ok!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 450x450]


Happie be-lated birthday!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Valnt9, Puddytat trying to Bogart your kitties toys
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: No power, internet is via my iPhone.  Glad I have unlimited.  Been without power since yesterday.  Thank goodness it isn't hot or humid.  Only damage are shingles that gave up the ghost.  Shingles are older so I am not surprised.  I will call my homeowners on Monday.  I'm sure they are dealing with many of us.   I guess my next door neighbor who is on vacation on the east coast of Florida, has a freezer full of meat.    Yikes!

I have to clean up the limbs that are in my yard.  Neighbor had some in her yard.  I told her to toss the big limbs in my yard.  I'll deal with them...but to keep the little ones.   When I went out later to see what I have....I found six star fruit on the fence for me.  She has a tree in her yard. What do I do with them????

It was wild last night.  I got 4 hours of sleep.  I wore my clothes to bed....and just wore them today too, whatever.


This is how Tootsie handled last night

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Glad you and critters are ok! Re: star fruit- I just slice them into stars and push the fruit through the skin into my mouth. Yum!
as far as neighbor's freezer- head's up! I had a partner who stocked up on frozen turkeys when they went on sale at Thanksgiving and kept them in her deep freeze on the covered patio. Come summer, she unplugged freezer to vacuum, got distracted by a phone call and 2 (hot) weeks later, I discovered the unplugged freezer and not only were all 4 turkeys rotten, 1 had exploded inside the freezer! HORRIBLE smell! I had to clean it all out, to this day (this was 1983) I cannot stomach the smell of Pine Sol. If the neighbor is friendly, you might want to save her freezer if the meat thaws. Also, don't know if you want to, but cooking it before it's ruined will make it last longer with just an ice chest. Just saying.
Good luck with the next phase(s)!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
Valnt9, Puddytat trying to Bogart your kitties toys


I need 2 of those! how funny!!
Mrs. FtP?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
Valnt9, Puddytat trying to Bogart your kitties toys


Y'all must be in possession of the good stuff!
😹

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: CrankyAndi: No power, internet is via my iPhone.  Glad I have unlimited.  Been without power since yesterday.  Thank goodness it isn't hot or humid.  Only damage are shingles that gave up the ghost.  Shingles are older so I am not surprised.  I will call my homeowners on Monday.  I'm sure they are dealing with many of us.   I guess my next door neighbor who is on vacation on the east coast of Florida, has a freezer full of meat.    Yikes!

I have to clean up the limbs that are in my yard.  Neighbor had some in her yard.  I told her to toss the big limbs in my yard.  I'll deal with them...but to keep the little ones.   When I went out later to see what I have....I found six star fruit on the fence for me.  She has a tree in her yard. What do I do with them????

It was wild last night.  I got 4 hours of sleep.  I wore my clothes to bed....and just wore them today too, whatever.


This is how Tootsie handled last night

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Glad you and critters are ok! Re: star fruit- I just slice them into stars and push the fruit through the skin into my mouth. Yum!
as far as neighbor's freezer- head's up! I had a partner who stocked up on frozen turkeys when they went on sale at Thanksgiving and kept them in her deep freeze on the covered patio. Come summer, she unplugged freezer to vacuum, got distracted by a phone call and 2 (hot) weeks later, I discovered the unplugged freezer and not only were all 4 turkeys rotten, 1 had exploded inside the freezer! HORRIBLE smell! I had to clean it all out, to this day (this was 1983) I cannot stomach the smell of Pine Sol. If the neighbor is friendly, you might want to save her freezer if the meat thaws. Also, don't know if you want to, but cooking it before it's ruined will make it last longer with just an ice chest. Just saying.
Good luck with the next phase(s)!


a freezer should hold frozen food for 24 hrs IF NOT OPENED!! we had a 25 hr power failure a few years back. I knew not to open fridge or freezer. my ice cream was soft, but very usable. you loose 1 hour of cooling for ever time you open the door.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
Valnt9, Puddytat trying to Bogart your kitties toys

Y'all must be in possession of the good stuff!
😹

[Fark user image 425x425]


I wish!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
Valnt9, Puddytat trying to Bogart your kitties toys

I need 2 of those! how funny!!
Mrs. FtP?


sure, I'll talk to her when she gets home.
 
Displayed 50 of 360 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.