If the inmate who killed Dahmer is to believed, Dahmer taunted inmates by playing with his food. It isn't exactly what you might be thinking, but its close
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe it and I think Dahmer got exactly what he deserved.

CSS: My godfather was the lawyer of the 14 year old boy who got away and then was returned to Dahmer. He had represented him in Juvenile court. The kid was an immigrant with a really tough background. Him getting away and then returned to Dahmer was heartbreaking, and it really haunts my godfather that he wasn't able to better intervene in this child's life.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prison gives you a lot of time to make sh*t up.

But, honestly... who gives a f*ck?

I guess a lot of people do. That True Crime sh*t is the biggest thing going these days.

He was a piece of sh*t that is better off dead and the guy who killed him is a piece of sh*t who will rot in prison forever...

So, let's all have a Diet Coke.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew, you seriously need to get some therapy.

37 clicks; will post to Main » and Food » on 29 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes from now
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be, or not to be - that is the question.
This headline answers the question via typographical error.
For on the internet, all thy sins are remember'd.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds of something I read recently about a pedophile watching a children's TV show in front of the other prisoners
One of the prisoners said oh hell no and killed him, then was going to turn himself in and saw this other pedophile and thought to himself well I guess this one's free
Apparently the killer warned staff he might kill someone so I wonder was someone hoping he would?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/02/22/inmate-jonathan-watson-says-he-killed-2-molesters-california-prison/4842042002/


And then there was that time a pedophile was made cellmates with the brother of one of his victims
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/08/09/shane-goldsby-killed-sisters-rapist/
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Drew, you seriously need to get some therapy.

37 clicks; will post to Main » and Food » on 29 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes from now


I only clicked it once, no idea who all else did
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Drew, you seriously need to get some therapy.

37 clicks; will post to Main » and Food » on 29 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes from now


And indeed...it is on Food. Okay, that is hilarious
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow today I learned Dahmer was killed in prison. Good for him.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the pizza with human noses on it really shook me up when I heard about it.

Image a Dahmer nose pizza

/I'll see myself out.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting Scarver's commissary account has been topped off since it happened.  That's motive enough.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wow today I learned Dahmer was killed in prison. Good for him.


He was in for about 6 or so years before they got him. Guessing the guards weren't too put off he was gone.

Although Ed Gein got to live out his days in two state psych hospitals until lung cancer got him at 77.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know for a fact: i farking dare anyone to tell this man he's lying 🤥 while, in a dimly lit room in BFE with him. Otherwise STFU.

Jfc.

Say it to his face.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noticed Netflix caved and took away the LGBTQ part of the ratings...
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't particularly care why he did it, I'm not fussed about it.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: He was in for about 6 or so years before they got him. Guessing the guards weren't too put off he was gone.


They left him alone with two other inmates and an iron bar. Pretty sure that's called a 'Wisconsin execution'
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was shown in the Netflix series. I believe he took the end of a drumstick and imagined it was a tasty thumb, or something like that.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly why Jeffrey Dahmer was killed in prison

People cared why?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't tell you the day job of any serial killer except for Dahmer.  They mentioned 9,000 times that he was a chocolate factory worker.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying the killing was right, but nobody should have to witness the rape of a lasagna.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death penalty was tailor made for these guys. Why are you still alive? You don't have to contribute to society but you're a danger to it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Karma Chameleon: Wow today I learned Dahmer was killed in prison. Good for him.

He was in for about 6 or so years before they got him. Guessing the guards weren't too put off he was gone.

Although Ed Gein got to live out his days in two state psych hospitals until lung cancer got him at 77.


He converted to Christianity shortly before his murder ( Church of Christ ) so he immediately went to Heaven.

Which is ironic because all of his victims went to Hell because they were gay.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wow today I learned Dahmer was killed in prison. Good for him.


Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: I'm not saying the killing was right, but nobody should have to witness the rape of a lasagna.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But Scarver was back in the news last week, telling the New York Post a brand-new tale of why he beat Dahmer to death in 1994, and for good measure also killed Jesse Anderson, a Town of Cedarburg businessman who stabbed his wife to death near Northridge and tried to blame it on young black men.

Not all heroes wear capes
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I didn't know Dahmer was dead... so I guess he's important.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I couldn't tell you the day job of any serial killer except for Dahmer.  They mentioned 9,000 times that he was a chocolate factory worker.


I know that Gary Ridgway used to work at Paccar in Renton, WA.

A family friend retired from there in 1997, so when Ridgway was arrested, I had to ask if he knew him.

He said that he did, but not that well..."just one of the guys you see   at work."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yeah, the pizza with human noses on it really shook me up when I heard about it.

Image a Dahmer nose pizza

/I'll see myself out.


Q:  What did the police find in Dahmer's shower?

A: Head and shoulders.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought it was because Dahmer said "Hey man, what's eating you?"
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: But Scarver was back in the news last week, telling the New York Post a brand-new tale of why he beat Dahmer to death in 1994, and for good measure also killed Jesse Anderson, a Town of Cedarburg businessman who stabbed his wife to death near Northridge and tried to blame it on young black men.

Not all heroes wear capes


The murder at Northridge was the final nail in the coffin for the mall and that whole area, which is now a terrible slum. Not that it wouldn't have gotten there by itself, but it hastened it for sure. Mall's been closed for 2 decades now, and it needs several million dollars of work... just to make it safe enough to keep it closed.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: TheGreatGazoo: Yeah, the pizza with human noses on it really shook me up when I heard about it.

Image a Dahmer nose pizza

/I'll see myself out.

Q:  What did the police find in Dahmer's shower?

A: Head and shoulders.


Even though he had 15 victims, they only found 9 testicles around the apartment...  Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don't.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Ken VeryBigLiar: Karma Chameleon: Wow today I learned Dahmer was killed in prison. Good for him.

He was in for about 6 or so years before they got him. Guessing the guards weren't too put off he was gone.

Although Ed Gein got to live out his days in two state psych hospitals until lung cancer got him at 77.

He converted to Christianity shortly before his murder ( Church of Christ ) so he immediately went to Heaven.

Which is ironic because all of his victims went to Hell because they were gay.


They also cover, in the NF thing, that Dahmer was baptized the same hour as John Wanye Gacy was killed by lethal injection, and a full solar eclipse happened over American.

But yeah in the bio pic thing they heavily imply that the gay kids went to hell and Dahmer was saved
 
tobcc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Reminds of something I read recently about a pedophile watching a children's TV show in front of the other prisoners
One of the prisoners said oh hell no and killed him, then was going to turn himself in and saw this other pedophile and thought to himself well I guess this one's free
Apparently the killer warned staff he might kill someone so I wonder was someone hoping he would?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/02/22/inmate-jonathan-watson-says-he-killed-2-molesters-california-prison/4842042002/


And then there was that time a pedophile was made cellmates with the brother of one of his victims
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/08/09/shane-goldsby-killed-sisters-rapist/


In the 90's I was an EMT.  I worked with a Paramedic who was ex-military.  The paramedic was technically very good as he had seen some stuff, he was involved in some of the adventures we had in Central America in the 80's.   While his technical skills were excellent, he had poor bedside skills.   This cost him several jobs.  He ended up working Leavenworth, KS.   Since he could work both the Miliary and the Federal Prison it worked out well for him.    He told some stories about how when certain inmates were bold with terrible things they had done. Sometimes someone would forget, or a get a new guy to put a bold bad guy with a psycho bad guy.   Officers would get mad, paperwork was required, but no one was fired...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who hasn't done that. I guess the trick is don't do it in prison after being convicted of being a cannibal.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Who hasn't done that. I guess the trick is don't do it in prison after being convicted of being a cannibal.


Or as an adult for that matter.

Unless you are trying to get out of a bad blind date.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Violent Femmes Dahmer's Dead
Youtube iUszxniNzA0
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I couldn't tell you the day job of any serial killer except for Dahmer.  They mentioned 9,000 times that he was a chocolate factory worker.


Bull. Bundy was a clown at kids' parties
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Rapmaster2000: I couldn't tell you the day job of any serial killer except for Dahmer.  They mentioned 9,000 times that he was a chocolate factory worker.

Bull. Bundy was a clown at kids' parties


That was Gacy, but as I understand it he was pretty funny everywhere.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: mcreadyblue: Ken VeryBigLiar: Karma Chameleon: Wow today I learned Dahmer was killed in prison. Good for him.

He was in for about 6 or so years before they got him. Guessing the guards weren't too put off he was gone.

Although Ed Gein got to live out his days in two state psych hospitals until lung cancer got him at 77.

He converted to Christianity shortly before his murder ( Church of Christ ) so he immediately went to Heaven.

Which is ironic because all of his victims went to Hell because they were gay.

They also cover, in the NF thing, that Dahmer was baptized the same hour as John Wanye Gacy was killed by lethal injection, and a full solar eclipse happened over American.

But yeah in the bio pic thing they heavily imply that the gay kids went to hell and Dahmer was saved


Fark user imageView Full Size


Republican Jesus
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think most people who care are hoping it was some kind of noble justice motive. A sort of 'He might be in prison but he has standards" attitude. I think it was more likely just prison status. I've never been locked up, but come on. You know some inmates are higher status than others. One way to boost your status is to kill someone(boost) who is well known(boost) and maybe even become famous for it(more boost). That's why his story changes. He's altering it whenever he thinks he'll get some boost for telling a new story about it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Rapmaster2000: I couldn't tell you the day job of any serial killer except for Dahmer.  They mentioned 9,000 times that he was a chocolate factory worker.

Bull. Bundy was a clown at kids' parties


Gacy.  But that's why I noted "day job". I also know Charles Manson was a musician, but that didn't pay the bills.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Drew, you seriously need to get some therapy.

37 clicks; will post to Main » and Food » on 29 Sep 2022 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes from now


Was it 37 clicks in a row?
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

poorjon: Ken VeryBigLiar: He was in for about 6 or so years before they got him. Guessing the guards weren't too put off he was gone.

They left him alone with two other inmates and an iron bar. Pretty sure that's called a 'Wisconsin execution'


Good. I'm neither for or against a death penalty. There are some people that really? Have forfeited their lives. No need for rehabilitation, no need for 3 squares and a bed. I realize the need for prudence, and that may take years. Dahmer and his killer confessed. I don't think there is any doubt that that was coerced or anything. They can both go. I won't clap (maybe a little), but nothing of value was lost other than the victims.
/On EP3 of Dahmer. Seems I can only watch a bit before a break.
//Not gruesome..disturbing....
///I'm a sensitive snowflake.
Kinda...I also prepped a lady who passed this morning for the family to come in.(True sentence).
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alot of talk about Dahmer lately.

Lemme guess, someone is trying to sell a book, or they're promoting a new movie about him.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think it was more likely just prison status. I've never been locked up, but come on. You know some inmates are higher status than others. One way to boost your status is to kill someone(boost) who is well known(boost) and maybe even become famous for it(more boost).


Yeah particularly when IIRC he was kind of disliked in general at that prison.  I actually thought the playing with his food thing was common knowledge.

One thing the series did was show the inmate who killed him being horrified by his crimes and it seemed like they wanted to make it seem like that was somewhat of a motivator, which.  I dunno.  I don't really buy that.  Also what was the damn point of them of going into to the whole thing about him getting saved?  I kept reading before I saw it that it was supposed to be from the victims' perspective and it did do that more than most shows about him but it also... kinda didn't.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Alot of talk about Dahmer lately.

Lemme guess, someone is trying to sell a book, or they're promoting a new movie about him.


What the crap did you get out of posting this exactly.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think most people who care are hoping it was some kind of noble justice motive. A sort of 'He might be in prison but he has standards" attitude. I think it was more likely just prison status. I've never been locked up, but come on. You know some inmates are higher status than others. One way to boost your status is to kill someone(boost) who is well known(boost) and maybe even become famous for it(more boost). That's why his story changes. He's altering it whenever he thinks he'll get some boost for telling a new story about it.


If you can't rely on convicted murderers to have pure intentions, who can you count on?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Godscrack: Alot of talk about Dahmer lately.

Lemme guess, someone is trying to sell a book, or they're promoting a new movie about him.

What the crap did you get out of posting this exactly.


You replied..?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have no doubt Dahmer annoyed the other prisoners. People love true crime and way before this Netflix thing his life has been examined more thoroughly than just about anyone else, and it's been said he was class clown in school. Like most class clowns he felt lonely and wanted everyone's approval, so he thought making everyone laugh was the key. I have no doubt he carried this mentality into prison.

What is surprising about this whole thing was that he was in gen pop.

What is also surprising is after the Netflix show, I see quite a lot of people elevating Scarver to hero status. Yes, a bad man did a good thing, but he was still a bad man. He was in prison because he got passed over for a promotion, so he held his supervisor at gunpoint and demanded money, and when all the supervisor had on him was $15 he coldly shot him point blank in the head.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Alot of talk about Dahmer lately.

Lemme guess, someone is trying to sell a book, or they're promoting a new movie about him.


You nailed it. New series on Netflix has reignited all this.
 
