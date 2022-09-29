 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Sometimes its not what you say, but how you say it. But sometimes it's what you say when you're purchasing a cucumber
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a total of two cucumbers for lunch during the span of a week.  I purchase them on the weekend and the cashier has never looked at me strange because of the three cucumbers in my basket.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of all the things that didn't happen, this didn't happen the most.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Paige, is that you?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Paige, is that you?


Bit tame for her, doncha think?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have heard versions of this told as a joke for a couple decades now.
 
farker99
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the Attention Whore didn't get enough attention and had to post on FB to get more attention.
/What am I missing here?
//Needs more attention
///Don't use FB, never will
 
djfitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Best Halloween prank:

Go to a store on Halloween morning, and try to purchase only a pack of razor blades and a bag of Halloween candy. See what kind of looks you get!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Article is useless without pics.

nothingbutnetnanny.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Article is useless without pics.

[nothingbutnetnanny.com image 500x614]


PAIGE NO
 
patrick767
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now there's an article that should have been a tweet.

/ not even that, really
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not for sale.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: I'm not for sale.


Really?
 
djfitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Article is useless without pics.

[nothingbutnetnanny.com image 500x614]


It's even got a condom on it, ready to go!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
British people suffer the worst news.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
swahnhennessy: British people suffer the worst news.

They are often so embarrassed that they have to tell the world about how embarrassed they are...

"I got a small bust of Winston Churchill stuck in me bum and went to the hospital! I was so mortified!"
story continues on pg. 3
 
whitroth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Right after she made a comment about a party....
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: I'm not for sale.


Well I hope you're at least upgrading to electric. Nothing says, "too old" quite like a gas powered turbo.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: I'm not for sale.


I won't hear you, but I'll feel you?
Without warning, somethings drawing, listen?
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/shamelessly stolen
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She was so embarrassed she told a tabloid so they'd publish the ordeal for the world to read about. Riiiiight.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would have thought England had a more whimsical name for a cucumber. I've taken to calling eggplants, aubergines cause it sounds all fun, classy and sophisticated.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: turbocucumber: I'm not for sale.

Really?


Really. I can't see a price tag. I've checked.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I would have thought England had a more whimsical name for a cucumber. I've taken to calling eggplants, aubergines cause it sounds all fun, classy and sophisticated.


melanzane works. moulignon doesn't.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

