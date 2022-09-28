 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Photos show the worst of Hurricane Ian devastation in Florida, mostly involving cheap beer and t-shirts   (tampabay.com) divider line
57
    More: News, Tropical cyclone, major storm, top winds, Tampa Bay, Storm surge, SELF-CARE, mental health expert, National Hurricane Center  
•       •       •

2093 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 1:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size


tampabay.comView Full Size


Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at those eyes... They've been through some sh*t.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size


That's a man who has his priorities straight!

Go with him and you'll be safe.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, don't cheap beer and t-shirts comprise like 35% of Florida's infrastructure in the first place?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??


I was just coming here to post this exact same thing.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! Free boats!!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn Florida into Haiti with this one simple trick.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??


He saved the important part: good yinzer!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??


I thought Fark outlawed Lootie pics a while back? Is this one allowed because we now recognize White Cis Males are the true victims of Obama's weather machine or it's simply okay to ridicule Florida man?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??

He saved the important part: good yinzer!


Yeah, I could just hear the accent through that picture.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [tampabay.com image 850x577]

That's a man who has his priorities straight!

Go with him and you'll be safe.


I agree, since they're only salvaging the liquor and not looting it! :)

On a serious note, there wasn't much chance of reselling any of that glass-bottled liquor anyway.

This is hurricane.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size

Both men were commenting about the hurricane...
"Ahh Bra its just like. Dude you get the best barrels every dude. Just like you pull in and you just get spit right out of'em and you just drop in in just smack like..WhaPaa! Drop down snap-BARRALALAA! And then after that
you just drop in and just ride the barrel and get pitted..so pitted like that..."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOOOOOOOOOOO! What did beer do to deserve this?!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??

I thought Fark outlawed Lootie pics a while back? Is this one allowed because we now recognize White Cis Males are the true victims of Obama's weather machine or it's simply okay to ridicule Florida man?


Wait, Lootie was outlawed?  I thought I hadn't seen him recently because there hadn't been a major natural disaster for a bit.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, about that causeway... there is no causeway.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Ft. Myers. That's what it looked like before the storm.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 850x170]

NOOOOOOOOOOO! What did beer do to deserve this?!


It's Budweiser.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot stories of people riding out the storm on the beach at Ft. Myers. They are extremely lucky to be alive.
Ft. Meters got smashed like an ex hate-fark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked the beach for bales of cocaine yet?
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I mean, don't cheap beer and t-shirts comprise like 35% of Florida's infrastructure in the first place?


no.  you forget St Augustine at Xmas, and Key West Fantasy Feast.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born in Ft. Myers and my grandparents lived on Estero Island/ Ft. Myers Beach until they passed. It's a part of me that I still cherish. They will rebuild, and yes it will take time.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: A lot stories of people riding out the storm on the beach at Ft. Myers. They are extremely lucky to be alive.
Ft. Meters got smashed like an ex hate-fark.


Actually that sounds kinda safe.  There's not much that can come flying at you from the ocean.

It also sounds extremely unpleasant.
 
benelane
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??

I was just coming here to post this exact same thing.


I think that makes many of us.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image 414x700]


He passes the Peter Griffin color-palette test -- don't worry about him.
 
midigod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: djfitz: A lot stories of people riding out the storm on the beach at Ft. Myers. They are extremely lucky to be alive.
Ft. Meters got smashed like an ex hate-fark.

Actually that sounds kinda safe. There's not much that can come flying at you from the ocean.


Other than 12 feet of storm surge, of course.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image image 414x700]


That whole outfit is like a $5 Goodwill spree purchase.  I expect it to be THE MUST HAVE Halloween costume this year.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: djfitz: A lot stories of people riding out the storm on the beach at Ft. Myers. They are extremely lucky to be alive.
Ft. Meters got smashed like an ex hate-fark.

Actually that sounds kinda safe.  There's not much that can come flying at you from the ocean.

It also sounds extremely unpleasant.


They now go by Flotsam and Jetsam.

/Disney soundtrack not included
// I'm surprised 'salvage' guy didn't have a wheelbarrow
/// Three for the Category Four
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
being in florida for a few years, I would check the timestamps on these photos
 
phedex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image image 414x700]

That whole outfit is like a $5 Goodwill spree purchase.  I expect it to be THE MUST HAVE Halloween costume this year.


I went to a jazz fusion show recently & the whole band was dressed in matching sweats and hoodies with that kind of design.

They were talented but at the same time I was thinking "is this what it is now? bro jazz?"
 
bronskrat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
whoops, just pics from Daytona after spring break
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image 414x700]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They guy looting the likker looks like Jack Sparrow's illegitimate love child. Diggin them pants too bro, I'd drink one in your honor Mr. McLooty
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image 414x700]


A man of taste!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

midigod: cheeseaholic: djfitz: A lot stories of people riding out the storm on the beach at Ft. Myers. They are extremely lucky to be alive.
Ft. Meters got smashed like an ex hate-fark.

Actually that sounds kinda safe. There's not much that can come flying at you from the ocean.

Other than 12 feet of storm surge, of course.


and also, ya know
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??


Both of those pics will enter the rotation in the Fark Hockey Threads®
for sure.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He got a couple nice bottles of tequila, but the Grey Goose is a waste.  Premium vodka is for suckers.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Mukster: markie_farkie: [tampabay.com image 850x566]

[tampabay.com image 850x577]

Matthew Stohr salvages bottles of vodka from an eddy of containers that settled off the west end of a bridge into Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

Is that white people speak for LOOTING??

I thought Fark outlawed Lootie pics a while back? Is this one allowed because we now recognize White Cis Males are the true victims of Obama's weather machine or it's simply okay to ridicule Florida man?

Wait, Lootie was outlawed?  I thought I hadn't seen him recently because there hadn't been a major natural disaster for a bit.


The Fark Independents were using the picture as proof about "those people"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: midigod: cheeseaholic: djfitz: A lot stories of people riding out the storm on the beach at Ft. Myers. They are extremely lucky to be alive.
Ft. Meters got smashed like an ex hate-fark.

Actually that sounds kinda safe. There's not much that can come flying at you from the ocean.

Other than 12 feet of storm surge, of course.

and also, ya know
[Fark user image image 425x465]


Upside down cross?

SATAN RULEZ!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: midigod:Other than 12 feet of storm surge, of course.
and also, ya know
[Fark user image 425x465]


And fark that tree in particular.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: [Fark user image 414x700]


Fark user imageView Full Size


The google image crawl algorithms are damn quick these days.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's how Forrest Gump became so rich!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
from my facepage feed today -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not even from Florida, and I'm astounded by the number of people who don't seem to realize that Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach are two different places.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No mention of whether Forrest took The Jenny out.

tampabay.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is clearly God's wrath towards the wicked ways of Floridians such as DeSantis.

/for I was a stranger and they shipped me a thousand miles away as a cruel stunt.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's like the ocean threw up. Seems appropriate, given that it's Floriduh.

For all the reasons you imagine.

FLORIDIOT: Whooo hoooo! *blearggghhh*
OCEAN: Right back at ya, asshole.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Before you go drinking the looted salvaged hurricane hooch, remember:

tampabay.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't know why I thought I'd be the first to point out the salvage versus looting but here I am.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.