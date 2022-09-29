 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here is a boy with a traffic cone stuck on his head (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, English-language films, Eye, delicate 20-minute operation, Cone, blushes of a 10-year-old boy, embarrassed sex toy owner, Rescue Station, traffic cone  
posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 2:35 PM



22 Comments     (+0 »)
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Been done:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TIL that Malaysian police wear tiger onesies.  Does that rock or what?
 
algman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wouldn't he grow out of it eventually? (It's just a phase)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Apparently this kid is NOT from France...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SFW traffic cone thread?

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The boy with the cone on his head
Behind the hatred there lies
A murderous desire
For traffic safety
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: TIL that Malaysian police wear tiger onesies.  Does that rock or what?


That's what I was going to comment on. It seems like poor planning to have your fire fighters wearing flame print camouflage...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That kid is never living that down.  He'll still be called "Conehead" in his obituary.

/Hopefully, that will be many decades in the future
//but after one near-Darwin event, who knows....
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's two


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: SFW traffic cone thread?

[pics.me.me image 500x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holy shiat! HPZ got laid and had a kid!  Congrats, dude!  ...or, maybe the cone had a kid after humping it so much?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He needs to narfle the Garthok!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
dunce
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should have just dumped some oil down it. It's a reverse funnel. Christ, everyone acts so helpless these days.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pfft.  Amateur.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also explains why my flight was delayed...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: TIL that Malaysian police wear tiger onesies.  Does that rock or what?


No you didn't today you learned that Malaysian firefighters have tiger onsies.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
mmmm...wasn't there old Fark Photoshop meme involving a guy riding a traffic cone?
 
