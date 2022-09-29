 Skip to content
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every Democrat who was old enough to remember, cry, grieve and live through the shock should get a vote on this. Poor baby got to live 54 more years than the man he murdered. I vote to burn his files and let the world forget where he is and that he's even still alive.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's nice to see someone become so dedicated to non-violence.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw a video of him at one of the parole hearings. At least 10 years ago. He did not seem to be remorseful then. But he did want to get parole.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fine, name who really killed him.  You can't?  Well then, it's because you did it, didn't you?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Duran Duran - A View To A Kill
Youtube Fp4CR2HcHLQ
 
SMB2811
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skybird659: Every Democrat who was old enough to remember, cry, grieve and live through the shock should get a vote on this. Poor baby got to live 54 more years than the man he murdered. I vote to burn his files and let the world forget where he is and that he's even still alive.


And this is why you don't get a say. You want revenge and that's not the way it's supposed to work.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He should have thought about that before he shot John Lennon.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SMB2811: skybird659: Every Democrat who was old enough to remember, cry, grieve and live through the shock should get a vote on this. Poor baby got to live 54 more years than the man he murdered. I vote to burn his files and let the world forget where he is and that he's even still alive.

And this is why you don't get a say. You want revenge and that's not the way it's supposed to work.


Retribution is actually a very important part of a justice system. Without it, people begin to question the worth of the law.
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about you go back to your cell before we have a listen to a nice, relaxing tune at our  quiet homes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Give Rosey Grier another crack at him.  He's 90 but he'd still kick your ass.
 
minnkat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You want to live the rest of your life "in peace"? Well, maybe Robert Kennedy would have liked to have lived THE REST OF HIS LIFE instead of being murdered young by you, you total miserable f*cking asshole. The deepest, darkest, most foul prison cell in the country isn't bad enough to house your lying ass. Or maybe you SHOULD be granted parole, and the instant you step into freedom someone walks up behind you, sticks a gun to the back of your head, and pulls the trigger. That's OK with you, right? If you can do that to someone, it's just fine if someone else does that to you, right? RIGHT?? Asshole.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Godscrack: He should have thought about that before he shot John Lennon Reagan .


FTFY
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bandito King: SMB2811: skybird659: Every Democrat who was old enough to remember, cry, grieve and live through the shock should get a vote on this. Poor baby got to live 54 more years than the man he murdered. I vote to burn his files and let the world forget where he is and that he's even still alive.

And this is why you don't get a say. You want revenge and that's not the way it's supposed to work.

Retribution is actually a very important part of a justice system. Without it, people begin to question the worth of the law.


When you're the #1 country on jailing the poors while the upper crust can buy their way out, it makes you wonder who's actually supposed to be getting retribution.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nope, assassin nope, I've lived my whole life in the world that changed for your grievances.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bandito King: SMB2811: skybird659: Every Democrat who was old enough to remember, cry, grieve and live through the shock should get a vote on this. Poor baby got to live 54 more years than the man he murdered. I vote to burn his files and let the world forget where he is and that he's even still alive.

And this is why you don't get a say. You want revenge and that's not the way it's supposed to work.

Retribution is actually a very important part of a justice system. Without it, people begin to question the worth of the law.


If the law says that somebody who kills people should be locked way from the public because that will keep the person from running around killing folks, people won't see the worth in that separate from the punitive/revenge aspect?  I have a hard time buying into that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Until or unless there is a sound and substantial argument for compassionate release, no.
You didn't shoot a f**king shopkeeper - you helped shatter America. You and two other murderous assholes set this nation on a path of self destruction from which it may never recover. We are fighting fascists in our streets and legislatures today, at least in part because of what YOU did.
And you want out?
When the docs give you six months.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bandito King: SMB2811: skybird659: Every Democrat who was old enough to remember, cry, grieve and live through the shock should get a vote on this. Poor baby got to live 54 more years than the man he murdered. I vote to burn his files and let the world forget where he is and that he's even still alive.

And this is why you don't get a say. You want revenge and that's not the way it's supposed to work.

Retribution is actually a very important part of a justice system. Without it, people begin to question the worth of the law.


Retribution and revenge are not the same thing. Legal punishment has outlined actions that are used. skybird is advocating for above and beyond that based on the whims of the masses.
 
