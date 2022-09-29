 Skip to content
(Vanity Fair)   In a move that would have been appropriate at any time in the past 200 years, Biden officially declares Florida a disaster. Stay safe Florida farkers   (vanityfair.com) divider line
82
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go on, DeSantis. Bite that hand.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're doing everything we can to make it comfortable until a comically-large state-sized trenching machine can be found"

//good luck with desantis, cuba!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
omg why is he doing this in an election year
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ship them a box of bootstraps and prayers
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully DeSantis acts like a grownup in this one moment and extends his hand towards Biden for the good of the people in his state. And then, like they did to that amorphous mass of flab from Jersey when he worked with Obama, his party can castigate, excoriate, and excommunicate him before he follows up on his greater than zero chance to be president.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm glad they're going to learn their lesson about what living in a society is a d what is and isn't socialism....wait wait I can't even finish that with a straight face.


The state that did everything in their power to purposely increase the pandemic for America is now asking for help from the people they farked over.

Sometimes it's hard to be moral.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also had a hurricane.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Biden is a better man than I, because I would NOT be able to resist rubbing DeSantis' nose in his hypocrisy.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really like the idea that some other farker suggest about making DeSantize bend the knee and kiss the ring publicly.

Will never happen, but it would be amusing.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Well, I'm glad they're going to learn their lesson about what living in a society is a d what is and isn't socialism....wait wait I can't even finish that with a straight face.


The state that did everything in their power to purposely increase the pandemic for America is now asking for help from the people they farked over.

Sometimes it's hard to be moral.


Especially to people that don't deserve morality.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: Go on, DeSantis. Bite that hand.



That sums up this website perfectly.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good that one of the original bastions of investigative and breaking news was on hand to report this to us.  Thank you Vanity Fair
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we have paper towels incoming and a couple of guys from Whitefish Montana coming in to build the power system?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no socialism necessary. I'm sure rugged individualism and Jesus will take care of everything.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: It's good that one of the original bastions of investigative and breaking news was on hand to report this to us.  Thank you Vanity Fair


I have a subscription.


Just for the free cologne samples.


No, but really, it's a good read sometimes.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose boat is this?
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh yeah, well, I declare the Biden presidency a disaster!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the postcards OK? I can't sell my grotty shiat to seniors if I can't send them postcard ads in the mail!
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fake hurricane, it is all cgi and lego
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x380]
Biden is a better man than I, because I would NOT be able to resist rubbing DeSantis' nose in his hypocrisy.


Aid for me, not for thee liberal moochers
(even though NJ and NY give more than they get back)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before we spend federal funds to help them, shouldn't we balance the budget?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Biden is a better man than I, because I would NOT be able to resist rubbing DeSantis' nose in his hypocrisy.


As Biden has stated directly more than once, he's the president, even for the folks who don't like him. Trump never understood that, because he simply can't grasp doing something that doesn't somehow benefit himself.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the biggest reason NOT to elect Republicans to power:

Natural Disasters.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ft. Myers looks pretty farked up.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Hopefully DeSantis acts like a grownup in this one moment and extends his hand towards Biden for the good of the people in his state. And then, like they did to that amorphous mass of flab from Jersey when he worked with Obama, his party can castigate, excoriate, and excommunicate him before he follows up on his greater than zero chance to be president.


I'm waiting for the "DeSantis uses FEMA aid money to send migrants to Long Island" article, personally.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DeSantis will get more from Biden than any Democrat ever would.  Democrats kiss the hands that slap them.
 
think_balance [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Heard a press conference with DeSantis a day or two before Ian hit. He said:

"We're prepared to share all information with the White House if they're interested."

Like the Biden administration is really so petty as not to be interested in helping out people who are in middle of a natural disaster.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rudemix: Hopefully DeSantis acts like a grownup in this one moment and extends his hand towards Biden for the good of the people in his state. And then, like they did to that amorphous mass of flab from Jersey when he worked with Obama, his party can castigate, excoriate, and excommunicate him before he follows up on his greater than zero chance to be president.


He'll scream about socialism and communism while he's in line to cash the checks Biden gives him.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida would be one of the best states for a great rewilding project.  Lots of biological diversity, still, a lush climate that will quickly overgrow our damage, and now the demolition is off to a good start.  It could be one of the great wildlife refuges of the world, with all that coast and all that area to expand.

All right, Floridians, it's time to give back, like you're always talking about, but never do, because you're way too arrogant for that.  Florida is being handed back to nature.  The Villages--yeah, get the fark out of there.
 
Hinged
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: Probably the biggest reason NOT to elect Republicans to power:

Natural Disasters.



Does anybody like you?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Ft. Myers looks pretty farked up.


Yeah, I'm watching the chopper footage right now.  If something didn't get damaged by wind, the flood water sure did.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Go on, DeSantis. Bite that hand.


DeSantis is getting his $ in exchange for virtually nothing. There is no hand to bite. "Thanks for the $, suckers".

Biden should have required a 180 day moratorium on migrant construction workers as a condition. He failed. Ron won this public perception battle easily, as much as I hate to admit it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Disaster? Nah. Massive trees fall in my backyard all the time
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rudemix: Hopefully DeSantis acts like a grownup in this one moment and extends his hand towards Biden for the good of the people in his state. And then, like they did to that amorphous mass of flab from Jersey when he worked with Obama, his party can castigate, excoriate, and excommunicate him before he follows up on his greater than zero chance to be president.


Word is Biden personally called every elected official in the state yesterday. Not a single one returned his call, except for one: The lone Democrat.
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Go on, DeSantis. Bite that hand.


Like all Republican governors he will take the money, say "It's a start" grudgingly, then angrily demand more
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chanel 2 on Ft. Meyers is livestreaming helicopter video now - Ft. Meyers is properly Farked.  Looks like the gulf coast after Katrina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XObsOutMlh8
 
jclaggett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ishkur: rudemix: Hopefully DeSantis acts like a grownup in this one moment and extends his hand towards Biden for the good of the people in his state. And then, like they did to that amorphous mass of flab from Jersey when he worked with Obama, his party can castigate, excoriate, and excommunicate him before he follows up on his greater than zero chance to be president.

Word is Biden personally called every elected official in the state yesterday. Not a single one returned his call, except for one: The lone Democrat.


Lol, and she's actually been in the process of sueing him...well, the administration itself. But yeah.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Fear the Clam: Go on, DeSantis. Bite that hand.

DeSantis is getting his $ in exchange for virtually nothing. There is no hand to bite. "Thanks for the $, suckers".

Biden should have required a 180 day moratorium on migrant construction workers as a condition. He failed. Ron won this public perception battle easily, as much as I hate to admit it.


Yeah that's some sociopath shiat, you don't start putting conditions on getting out to save lives and provide relief
 
chasd00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ishkur: rudemix: Hopefully DeSantis acts like a grownup in this one moment and extends his hand towards Biden for the good of the people in his state. And then, like they did to that amorphous mass of flab from Jersey when he worked with Obama, his party can castigate, excoriate, and excommunicate him before he follows up on his greater than zero chance to be president.

Word is Biden personally called every elected official in the state yesterday. Not a single one returned his call, except for one: The lone Democrat.


lol every elected official? that would be a neat trick.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: iron_city_ap: Fear the Clam: Go on, DeSantis. Bite that hand.

DeSantis is getting his $ in exchange for virtually nothing. There is no hand to bite. "Thanks for the $, suckers".

Biden should have required a 180 day moratorium on migrant construction workers as a condition. He failed. Ron won this public perception battle easily, as much as I hate to admit it.

Yeah that's some sociopath shiat, you don't start putting conditions on getting out to save lives and provide relief


No, you don't. Give them what they need. But you can wish that they gain some humility, considering their previous antics.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: rudemix: Hopefully DeSantis acts like a grownup in this one moment and extends his hand towards Biden for the good of the people in his state. And then, like they did to that amorphous mass of flab from Jersey when he worked with Obama, his party can castigate, excoriate, and excommunicate him before he follows up on his greater than zero chance to be president.

He'll scream about socialism and communism while he's in line to cash the checks Biden gives him.


Just like everyone else that pulls the R lever.

It's all "fark this socialism!" until they get sent the check, same as it ever was. Socialize the risk, privatize the profit.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Chanel 2 on Ft. Meyers is livestreaming helicopter video now - Ft. Meyers is properly Farked.  Looks like the gulf coast after Katrina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XObsOutMlh8


I keep waiting for the choppers to point the camera more towards Sanibel but just seeing the causeway collapsed and erroded makes me think that maybe I dont want to see it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: iron_city_ap: Fear the Clam: Go on, DeSantis. Bite that hand.

DeSantis is getting his $ in exchange for virtually nothing. There is no hand to bite. "Thanks for the $, suckers".

Biden should have required a 180 day moratorium on migrant construction workers as a condition. He failed. Ron won this public perception battle easily, as much as I hate to admit it.

Yeah that's some sociopath shiat, you don't start putting conditions on getting out to save lives and provide relief


This. That's something Trump would (and did) do. First responders don't do quid pro quo.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: DeSantis will get more from Biden than any Democrat ever would.  Democrats kiss the hands that slap them.


That's true.   Bill Clinton was always looking for the person who despised him the most and would do anything to make that person like him, and everyone knew it.   I'm not sure if that's a character flaw or w/e, but it's a darn sight better than what the GOP players are about.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hinged: whidbey: Probably the biggest reason NOT to elect Republicans to power:

Natural Disasters.


Does anybody like you?


The truth isn't a popularity contest.

Sorry that facts upset you.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Greetings from Windy Fort Lauderdale
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: OdradekRex: Chanel 2 on Ft. Meyers is livestreaming helicopter video now - Ft. Meyers is properly Farked.  Looks like the gulf coast after Katrina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XObsOutMlh8

I keep waiting for the choppers to point the camera more towards Sanibel but just seeing the causeway collapsed and erroded makes me think that maybe I dont want to see it.


They had a brief long shot of it - the anchors said they were surprised it was in better shape than they expected.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's good that one of the original bastions of investigative and breaking news was on hand to report this to us.  Thank you Vanity Fair


Vanity Fair and Teen Vouge are where real journalism lives.

No joke.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Disaster? Nah. Massive trees fall in my backyard all the time
[Fark user image 425x318]


I'm not sure if you know this, but the sky shouldn't be sideways.  Are you sure you aren't in a disaster?
 
