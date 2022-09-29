 Skip to content
(Twitter)   For those of us who were watching those 3 idiots frolicking in the surf at the Fort Myers Pier yesterday, here's what is left of it   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think there was a restaurant on the left side of the pier too.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There may have been idiots at the Ft. Meyers Pier as well, but yesterday's fun was at the Naples Pier.  That's gone too.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shastacola: I think there was a restaurant on the left side of the pier too.


Was.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


Good luck.
 
jmr61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are the idiots gone with it as well?
 
stevejovi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jmr61: Are the idiots gone with it as well?


It's Floriduh. Next man up.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


Hope she's okay
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

snocone: If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.


Never turn your back to the sea.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


Hope she's ok.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have family on Marco Island which is about 20 min south of Naples.  Thank goodness all have checked in.  Power is out, trees are down, dogs and cats living in sin, but they are alive and no significant damage to the home.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jmr61: Are the idiots gone with it as well?


Possibly. Local sheriff did confirm there eere fatalities but unable to give a number.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snocone: If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.


>snickers in San Diegan<

Maybe in Florida.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: snocone: If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.

Never turn your back to the sea.


Ka'au Crater Boys - Opihi Man
Youtube e0R5D36ngew
 
The Envoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be out on the remains of it filming.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The wind ha been picking up here for the last four hours. Ian is coming.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: snocone: If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.

>snickers in San Diegan<

Maybe in Florida.


In San Diego, the land cgoes in the ocean when the big one comes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


You can contact the American Red Cross also.  They have a reunification function that can check if she is in any of the shelters.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Local coverage from the Ft. Myers NBC affiliate:

https://youtu.be/TdQShwOfWSA

They've been showing the devastation and its reminiscent of Katrina when it wiped beach towns in Mississippi off the map.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: snocone: If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.

>snickers in San Diegan<

Maybe in Florida.


Their danger is water.  Our dangers are fire and earth.  Bad shiat happens to everyone.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


Hope you hear soon.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Sleeper_agent: snocone: If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.

Never turn your back to the sea.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/e0R5D36ngew?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


thanks for that. very nice.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


Oh yikes, that is stressful. Hoping for the best.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Big flood in NE PA back in 2011
People were out on a bridge videoing houses floating down the river even as the houses smashed into the bridge
NE PA is a lot like Florida
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.

You can contact the American Red Cross also.  They have a reunification function that can check if she is in any of the shelters.


Thanks!!! I'll do that now!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Datanerd: Kalyco Jack: snocone: If you build it on the coastline, the ocean will come.

>snickers in San Diegan<

Maybe in Florida.

In San Diego, the land cgoes in the ocean when the big one comes.


Sigh.  When the bog one comes to California (everything south of Cape Mendocino anyway), San Diego will move north.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


I have an aunt in S Venice we haven't heard from since last night

Local radio is still reporting lots of cell tower outages. The infrastructure was pretty much obliterated, so it'll take time

Hoping for the best for everyone
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Local coverage from the Ft. Myers NBC affiliate:

https://youtu.be/TdQShwOfWSA

They've been showing the devastation and its reminiscent of Katrina when it wiped beach towns in Mississippi off the map.


I wonder what happened to the woman who called into CNN before Ian hit to say she and her husband were staying put in their 2nd floor apartment.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.

I have an aunt in S Venice we haven't heard from since last night

Local radio is still reporting lots of cell tower outages. The infrastructure was pretty much obliterated, so it'll take time

Hoping for the best for everyone


Thanks and thank to everyone... Very, VERY much appreciated...

She's a tough lady. Just want to get that first contact. i know they are moving mobile cell towers into the area as they can. Just a long wait and it will be.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Still can't contact my mom in Venice. Have her name and address with the Sheriff to do a wellness check.

Last contact 3pm yesterday.


Hopefully she's fine and there's just an issue with the phone lines
 
