(PennLive)   Can they just keep the arsonist, scheduled to be released in October, in prison since he is sending out letters saying he is going to blow up parole building, kill cops and babies, and set fire to a particular Wal-mart?   (pennlive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFW to just after he gets out.

He said he was gonna
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And fark that Walmart in particular!"
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just let him burn down the wallmart THEN re-arrest him?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I was sorta upset about all the killing, then he mentioned the Walmart.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dangerous psychotic or potential Republican governor candidate?  Such a fine line.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the new, "I'll get you, (appropriate name), IF IT'S THE LAST THING I DO!!!!!"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is comfortable in prison and doesn't want to be kicked out to fend for himself.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you can't say he doesn't have ambitions.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So,...fire sale at Wal-Mart, soon?
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
65 year old prisoner fears being released from prison as his Social Security check isn't going to amount to jack squat and he has no visible means of support. Therefore, he makes threats that get him charged, convicted, and keep him incarcerated.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm familiar with walmarts in this corner of the world and I can say if they were to burn down lots of Amish folk would be pretty sour.  But they would forgive you.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RhinoCat: 65 year old prisoner fears being released from prison as his Social Security check isn't going to amount to jack squat and he has no visible means of support. Therefore, he makes threats that get him charged, convicted, and keep him incarcerated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll have to get all dressed up
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had me right until WalMart.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy | Rehabilitated
Youtube U_KDzr0ACxg
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hmm...
So that's like 1-1/2 things we should object to.

Tough call
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RhinoCat: 65 year old prisoner fears being released from prison as his Social Security check isn't going to amount to jack squat and he has no visible means of support. Therefore, he makes threats that get him charged, convicted, and keep him incarcerated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: RhinoCat: 65 year old prisoner fears being released from prison as his Social Security check isn't going to amount to jack squat and he has no visible means of support. Therefore, he makes threats that get him charged, convicted, and keep him incarcerated.

[Fark user image image 225x225]


Sonofabiatch
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
