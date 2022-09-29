 Skip to content
(AP News)   Guess what's Swiss that melts, but isn't chocolate or cheese?   (apnews.com) divider line
    Switzerland, Swiss Alps, Switzerland's glaciers, Aletsch Glacier, Glacier, Swiss Academy of Sciences, Climate change, Bernese Alps  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My Swatch back around '85 when I left it in a car?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They really gotta start making their watches out of metal with a higher melting point.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meatballs?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: My Swatch back around '85 when I left it in a car?


Synchronize Swatches!
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Technically the gold isn't Swiss, it's Eastern European Jew's
 
wouldestous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
is it their swiss cake rolls?
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it enough to counteract the drought?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Take Me Away
Youtube bibNhm7RxUQ

Chocolate and Cheese is better
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guessed "glaciers" before even hovering over the link.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 500x300]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 500x300]


Narrator: They did not do it
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is all just an awesome opportunity to discover more previously-frozen cavemen!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nuclear Reactor!
/RTFA

Well... That wouldn't be true if we DID use nuclear!
/Roll Coal on some other planet
//Preferably a lifeless one.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's quite ironic that some of the largest sponsors of competitive skiing are coal mines, oil and gas companies, airlines, and car manufacturers.
 
adamatari
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was the worst riddle ever. Seriously, try to make it at least a little bit hard to guess.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's just shrinkage, it's cold!
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GIS for "melted swiss -cheese -burger -chocolate" does indeed lead to pictures of glaciers.

Also, wigs for some reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
