(WRAL)   Maybe hanging a man, with his hands tied behind his back, may not be the most tasteful Halloween decoration... even if he is supposed to look like a farmer   (wral.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because ... it's ok to hang farmers?
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*backs slowly out of thread*
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because farmers can't be black?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Because farmers can't be black?


That took no time at all.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude appears to be wearing a tricorner hat. That... would've meant something different ten years ago.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Because farmers can't be black?


Does "farmer" imply property ownership? Were sharecroppers farmers?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"My daughter is biracial - she's Black, white and Indian ".  So, is Black considered Indian or is Indian considered white?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is simple to fix.  Just put it in a suit, give it a short white wig, and put a giant fly on its head.  Then, everybody will be happy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh great. Soon people will be marching at every Spirit Halloween demanding only "woke" Halloween decorations.
 
Brofar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What exactly does hanging someone have to do with Halloween?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stevenboof: "My daughter is biracial - she's Black, white and Indian ".  So, is Black considered Indian or is Indian considered white?


I see I wasted the 5 seconds it took me to copy that line.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Dude appears to be wearing a tricorner hat. That... would've meant something different ten years ago.


He was rehearsing for the first ever performance of Hamilton?

Maybe this family just hates musical theater. They should have hung the cast of Starlight Express instead. Who would complain?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow.  Guy Fawkes is not big in North Carolina.  He's been replaced by the Great Bumpkin.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Ker_Thwap: Because farmers can't be black?

That took no time at all.


Use your big boy words, what are you trying to accuse me of?

There's a logical disparity in "it wasn't mean to be a racist representation of a black man, because it was meant to be a farmer."  The two categories aren't mutually exclusive.  It's a garbage excuse for hanging a brown faced effigy in your yard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we at least wait until October before the start of outrage over wildly misinterpreted Halloween decoration season?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Can we at least wait until October before the start of outrage over wildly misinterpreted Halloween decoration season?


If they wait till October, all the Halloween stuff will be out of the stores and replaced with Christmas junk. We're halfway there already at some places.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: There's a logical disparity in "it wasn't mean to be a racist representation of a black man, because it was meant to be a farmer."  The two categories aren't mutually exclusive.  It's a garbage excuse for hanging a brown faced effigy in your yard.


Still cool if it's a white-faced effigy, right?
 
T.rex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i don't believe hanging, whatsoever, lends itself to the horror theme.
If you're trying to come up with something scary, and a lynching is what comes to your mind, you're racist.

Nobody has a decoration of a someone receiving a lethal injection, or firing squad.... why hanging?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is stupid. Get over yourselves, snowflakes
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

T.rex: i don't believe hanging, whatsoever, lends itself to the horror theme.
If you're trying to come up with something scary, and a lynching is what comes to your mind, you're racist.

Nobody has a decoration of a someone receiving a lethal injection, or firing squad.... why hanging?


Jesus Christ...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Ker_Thwap: There's a logical disparity in "it wasn't mean to be a racist representation of a black man, because it was meant to be a farmer."  The two categories aren't mutually exclusive.  It's a garbage excuse for hanging a brown faced effigy in your yard.

Still cool if it's a white-faced effigy, right?


No. Anything that includes a noose is racist. I mean, they have a white-faced effigy in the noose but everyone knows what they were REALLY trying to say.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

flucto: because ... it's ok to hang farmers?


Some of them
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"[T]hey said it was a simply a Halloween decoration they put up and once it was explained to them how it was perceived, they realized that and they were very apologetic and they took it down immediately."

They didn't double-down or anything. I can give them the benefit of a doubt.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

T.rex: If you're trying to come up with something scary, and a lynching is what comes to your mind, you're racist.


That's the thing. If you read the article, the couple seemed really ignorant. Once they realized how it was interpreted, they took it down and apologized. Plus, this wasn't some dumbass MAGA couple They are Mexican with different traditions when it comes to celebrating All Hallows Eve and The Day of the Dead.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Ker_Thwap: There's a logical disparity in "it wasn't mean to be a racist representation of a black man, because it was meant to be a farmer."  The two categories aren't mutually exclusive.  It's a garbage excuse for hanging a brown faced effigy in your yard.

Still cool if it's a white-faced effigy, right?


I agree!  If a person does not EXPLICITLY say that ALL Lives Matter when he says Black Lives Matter, then It's obvious that he does not care about WHITE people and POLICE, and everyone else!  When you say Black Lives Matter, you mean that ONLY Black Lives Matter!

What is wrong with you F*KNUTS for pointing out that it is a black person hanging and ALL the connotations that go with that AND not saying it's ALSO wrong to hang WHITE PEOPLE!

F*KERS...ALL LIVES MATTER!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Ker_Thwap: There's a logical disparity in "it wasn't mean to be a racist representation of a black man, because it was meant to be a farmer."  The two categories aren't mutually exclusive.  It's a garbage excuse for hanging a brown faced effigy in your yard.

Still cool if it's a white-faced effigy, right?


More illogical disparity.  Still not cool, but technically less harmful to the white community.  It doesn't really hit me viscerally, because none of my ancestors were lynched for being white, none of my ancestors were lynched for being farmers.

But let's talk about history, the black people have a far larger concern about lynching.  They were lynched for the crime of having black skin, for being escaped property, to send a message to keep other black people held in slavery not to try anything.

When white people were lynched it was still wrong of course, because it was also extra judicial.  But, it was because they were accused of some horrible crime, not just for being white, not just for being escaped property.

It's kind of sad that I still have to explain these subtle differences and that people pretend the historical systemic context doesn't matter.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Brofar: What exactly does hanging someone have to do with Halloween?



Death has long been associated with Halloween for quite some time.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

T.rex: i don't believe hanging, whatsoever, lends itself to the horror theme.
If you're trying to come up with something scary, and a lynching is what comes to your mind, you're racist.

Nobody has a decoration of a someone receiving a lethal injection, or firing squad.... why hanging?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've also seen guillotines. They are a lot harder props for most people to build though.

Personally I've always associated nooses and hangings with old westerns and medieval movies.
 
SIGSW
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
harnett county is definitely one of those places where the sheriff's office is dangerous. let me see here, well, okay that certainly is a choice of decorations. i'm surprised  it was taken down with little resistance
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Can we at least wait until October before the start of outrage over wildly misinterpreted Halloween decoration season?


I would argue that if the decoration is "open to interpretation" then one forfeits the right to complain if someone's personal experience leads them to a different interpretation than the one "intended" by the creator. For example, when black folks, or folks in the south in general, think of racist lynching when looking at a hanging body.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ker_Thwap:It's kind of sad that I still have to explain these subtle differences and that people pretend the historical systemic context doesn't matter.

You don't have to explain anything. I know everything you said and more.

Through your lens, this is a lynching.

Through my lens, it represents the 'Ol West, where people were hung for every crime imaginable. It has nothing to do with a lynching, and if you read the article, you would realize that.

Sad I still have to explain this to people like you who see racism in EVERYTHING.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: T.rex: If you're trying to come up with something scary, and a lynching is what comes to your mind, you're racist.

That's the thing. If you read the article, the couple seemed really ignorant. Once they realized how it was interpreted, they took it down and apologized. Plus, this wasn't some dumbass MAGA couple They are Mexican with different traditions when it comes to celebrating All Hallows Eve and The Day of the Dead.


Oh, it was just a pinata...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Look. A black ping pong ball. OH MY GOD!!! THIS IS RACIST!  YOU CAN'T HIT A BLACK PING PONG BALL!!!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Can we at least wait until October before the start of outrage over wildly misinterpreted Halloween decoration season?


That's only two days away. One day in New Zealand.  Pretty much October now if you're rounding up.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Ker_Thwap:It's kind of sad that I still have to explain these subtle differences and that people pretend the historical systemic context doesn't matter.

You don't have to explain anything. I know everything you said and more.

Through your lens, this is a lynching.

Through my lens, it represents the 'Ol West, where people were hung for every crime imaginable. It has nothing to do with a lynching, and if you read the article, you would realize that.

Sad I still have to explain this to people like you who see racism in EVERYTHING.


I hate coonts like you, who flat out state that you know what's in other people's heads, and don't need, and won't listen to explanations.  

I on the other hand will pay attention to your words.  I get the concept of different lenses.  I happen to believe that with a bit of empathy, you can read the room, large scale and refrain from putting up a brown face farmer... knowing in advance that different people will look at it through different lenses.

None of which proves wrong my initial post about farmers and black people are not mutually excusive categories.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: Oh, it was just a pinata...


Now THAT would be awesome. Of course, a bunch of snowflakes would complain that it's racist to hit a pinata that has a human form.
 
