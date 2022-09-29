 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   You had one job - Russian military edition   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 11:50 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, it successfully cleared at least one mine.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve mine sweeping equipment.

Blow up good you farking orcs.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It sounds as though that is not a job they should be "russian" to get done.

/womp womp
 
Khellendros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I can stop a bullet.  Once."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, not referring to the *entire* russian military currently...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Found the mine, boss.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait if this was suicide was this allowed or not allowed per the Laws of Robots

Injured itself
Could result in injury to Russian troops but coukd also stop Russian troops from injuring Ukrainians

I'll need a ruling from a Sci-Fi Nerd on this, a huge Sci-Fi Nerd
Paging needs to this thread
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"This is no mine. It's a...

...BOOOOOOM"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those Ukrainian farmers got out there and stripped that thing fast.

Should have left it up on blocks.
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In Russia, mine sweep you.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Before, we didn't have to fear Russia because of their sheer incompetence. Now, after Ukraine destroys the Russian armed forces, we'll have even less to fear due to lack of manpower.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Combustion: Before, we didn't have to fear Russia because of their sheer incompetence. Now, after Ukraine destroys the Russian armed forces, we'll have even less to fear due to lack of manpower.


Russia's entire strategy seems to be beware of stupid people in large numbers.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Combustion: Before, we didn't have to fear Russia because of their sheer incompetence. Now, after Ukraine destroys the Russian armed forces, we'll have even less to fear due to lack of manpower.


Unfortunately the guys responsible for launching the nuclear missiles aren't on the front line. Probably. Yet.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"ALL CLEAR!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The auto-destruct system got hit and blew it's self up..
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Wait if this was suicide was this allowed or not allowed per the Laws of Robots

Injured itself
Could result in injury to Russian troops but coukd also stop Russian troops from injuring Ukrainians

I'll need a ruling from a Sci-Fi Nerd on this, a huge Sci-Fi Nerd
Paging needs to this thread


I seriously doubt Russian robots have an Asimov circuit.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next up, using orcs covering their ears with their hands and stomping with heavy boots. . .
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

El_Dan: Combustion: Before, we didn't have to fear Russia because of their sheer incompetence. Now, after Ukraine destroys the Russian armed forces, we'll have even less to fear due to lack of manpower.

Unfortunately the guys responsible for launching the nuclear missiles aren't on the front line. Probably. Yet.


Ukraine found insignia from Russian missile units on dead Russian soldiers. So at least some are being sacrificed. I suspect that they are the guards and not the maintenance or operator types but who knows?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.