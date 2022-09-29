 Skip to content
(WJON St. Cloud)   Car hits deer and it bursts into flames. The car. The car bursts into flames   (wjon.com) divider line
21
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<cries while throwing away grand scheme plan for self-cooking venison>
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tesla?  Unconnected incidents?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those IEDs. Improvised Explosive Deer.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Tesla?  Unconnected incidents?


ICE cars burst into flames MUCH more often than EVs. Crazy how having a giant tank of explosives will do that!
 
goodncold
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
and that is why you don't drive while drinking from an open container of vodka and smoking a cigarette kids.
 
Greil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
rimworldwiki.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone who has ever had a vehicular encounter with a deer knows that it should be referred to as a deer attack.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of the saddest/funniest stories I know....

A 12 year old girl convinced her father to let her rescue a box turtle crossing the street.

While she was doing so, an SUV came around the corner and struck and killed her.

Horrific.

Then the SUV ran of the road, struck a telephone pole and burst into flame.

Hilarious!

Fire make almost everything funny.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh deer!
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I like how she stopped the car in the exact middle of the road to avoid catching the nearby brush on fire. But I don't think it was on purpose.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pinto? The Car, not the deer.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Anyone who has ever had a vehicular encounter with a deer knows that it should be referred to as a deer attack.


I haven't had the pleasure, but I do know a deer strike can easily & absolutely total a car & seriously injure those inside.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kirby Delauter: Pinto? The Car, not the deer.


Like the side dish 🤔 or like the 🐎
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
CSB

I hit a deer last Friday. I'm driving my tiny little prius-c at night, on the back country county roads, coming back from meeting my wife for dinner. The roads can be scary enough in the daylight. Posted speed limit is 55. Hilly. There are quite a few times going to the top of the hills you have no idea what is on the other side. It is just wide enough for 2 cars to pass each other. You make damn sure you slow down and hug the right side close to the gravel/grass/ditches going over hills to avoid the 'oh shiat, car!' Or worse: slow farm equipment or deer. You swerve out of the way, you are in a ditch, trees, or cornfield.

i was doing just that over a hill. And the 'oh, shiat! DEER!' Happened. In slammed on the brakes. Not enough stoppage to avoid slamming into the deer. If i had another 10 feet, i would have come to a stop and avoided it. I have a good recollection of seeing the deer's eyes go wide staring at my car as i plow into it.

It catches air and tumbles, rolling into the ditch on the left side. Turn my hazards on. Pull to the side. Grab my phone. Turn on the flashlight. I'm like 'great, my front end is going to be a mess.' Surprised. No damage except my license plate is now bent conforming to the curve of the front of my car.

So, now i walk toward the ditch seeing what has become of this deer. And. No deer. I look behind my car down the road, and here is this deer, back in the middle of the road walking with a limp. Phew, we both shaken a little, dunno the extent of the deer's damage. But its moving. So, we both can move on with out lives.

Then i notice that this happened on the same small stretch of road where my son came over that hill in the opposite direction, caught air, lost control, and went into a cornfield about a year and a half ago. He had some nice swervy skid marks on that road when i came to help him out.

Which, if he would have waited for me to show up back then, i would have directed him to drive forward, turn his car toward the road and drive out. Instead, being the foolish iat year old he was, he apparently drove as fast as he could backward and rolled his car into the ditch on top of a drain pipe that crossed horizontally across the road at the lowest part of the valley. Needed 2 tow trucks to pull him out. One to lift, and one to pull. Lucking kid. Only damage was the clips that kept his panels attached. And, well, cornstalks wedged into crevices.

Yes, i took pics of his car in the ditch No. Im not sharing.

/CSB
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: One of the saddest/funniest stories I know....

A 12 year old girl convinced her father to let her rescue a box turtle crossing the street.

While she was doing so, an SUV came around the corner and struck and killed her.

Horrific.

Then the SUV ran of the road, struck a telephone pole and burst into flame.

Hilarious!

Fire make almost everything funny.


Was the turtle ok?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Sleeper_agent: One of the saddest/funniest stories I know....

A 12 year old girl convinced her father to let her rescue a box turtle crossing the street.

While she was doing so, an SUV came around the corner and struck and killed her.

Horrific.

Then the SUV ran of the road, struck a telephone pole and burst into flame.

Hilarious!

Fire make almost everything funny.

Was the turtle ok?


Hold on.  Let me get the Voight-Kampff machine set up.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Suicide bomber deer. That would make hunting exciting.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
