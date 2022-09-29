 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Root)   "Hi-diddly-ho, n-word-arino"   (theroot.com) divider line
19
    More: Awkward, Door furniture, Sales, Doorbell, Neighbourhood, Mistaken, Racism, Twitter, front door of a Black residence  
•       •       •

861 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 1:14 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i cringed when i saw this...on twitter like a week ago.
then again on reddit a few days ago.
then again when it made the repost rounds on both of those.

and here we are.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.


Gotta hate Freudian slips. They can really mess up your whole gay.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.

Gotta hate Freudian slips. They can really mess up your whole gay.


It's when I say one thing when I'm thinking about your mother.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.

Gotta hate Freudian slips. They can really mess up your whole gay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barc0001
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.


For what logical reason would you put yourself on camera pretending to be that racist?

Especially given that most people are taking this at face value ?

Your job pays too well and you need an involuntary vacation?

Most videos that are faked like this, like that one with the disabled person being heckled by a Karen blur the face to prevent issues biting them in real life
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.


You don't even need to be racist to have this happen. All you have to do is waffle for just a moment on which word you are going to use ("neighbors" or some other innocuous word) and you decide on neighbors, accidentally start to say the other word and switch mid-syllable to what you intended to say, and you get something completely different to anything you were actually thinking. It's really easy to do if you're trying to talk spontaneously but aren't naturally comfortable with it.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SouthParkMeme.jpg
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

barc0001: SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.

For what logical reason would you put yourself on camera pretending to be that racist?

Especially given that most people are taking this at face value ?

Your job pays too well and you need an involuntary vacation?

Most videos that are faked like this, like that one with the disabled person being heckled by a Karen blur the face to prevent issues biting them in real life


All "racist" incidents are fake. Racism is a false social construct invented by Jussie Smollet types to tear white people down and make their children feel bad.
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wxboy: You don't even need to be racist to have this happen. All you have to do is waffle for just a moment on which word you are going to use ("neighbors" or some other innocuous word) and you decide on neighbors, accidentally start to say the other word and switch mid-syllable to what you intended to say, and you get something completely different to anything you were actually thinking. It's really easy to do if you're trying to talk spontaneously but aren't naturally comfortable with it.


2 things.

1. "the other word" that he immediately stumbled on is a word that shouldn't be floating around in his head-meat.

2. A salesperson who is not naturally comfortable with speaking spontaneously is a bad salesperson.

So he's now got TWO reasons to fire him.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Pink Energy does not comment on the activities of other companies' employees. The shirt he is wearing is not a Pink Energy shirt and appears to have another company name on it. The individual in the video does not and has never worked for Pink Energy."

We got ourselves a mystery here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.


Yep, completely fake.  As fake as a 20 dollar bill I know is fake so I wait around for the cops to come and murder me while they torture me.
🤔🙄🍽 🍆
 
litespeed74
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It can happen...reminded me of this- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5maLw94Nfew
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old Joke:

Guy 1: Man, I really embarrassed myself with a Freudian slip the other day.

Guy 2: What happened?

Guy 1: I was at the airport trying to by tickets and the ticketing agent was a beautiful, voluptuous woman. Instead of saying  "I'd like two tickets to Pittsburgh", I said "I'd like two pickets to Titsburgh". I was so embarrassed.

Guy 2: I know how you feel. I had a similar experience at breakfast yesterday. I looked at my wife and instead of saying "Please pass the orange juice", I said "YOU RUINED MY LIFE YOU BIATCH!"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

barc0001: SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.

For what logical reason would you put yourself on camera pretending to be that racist?

Especially given that most people are taking this at face value ?

Your job pays too well and you need an involuntary vacation?

Most videos that are faked like this, like that one with the disabled person being heckled by a Karen blur the face to prevent issues biting them in real life


Off the top of my conspiracy theory-minded head, maybe it's a conservative influencer trying to associate solar power with racism?  Who would name their solar company Pink Energy?

There are weird advertisements around Detroit trying to associate neighborhood gangs with Biden.

Or, the employee of Pink Energy decided THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS BAD PUBLICITY and some dog is very lucky he wasn't around to be shagged in front of a doorbell camera.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I'm a ray-diddly-acist!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wxboy: SMB2811: Money is on fake.

However, it can really happen, it's called a freudian slip. That's why you shouldn't be so free and casual about saying things you don't want others to hear. When you're not being careful, the normal you comes out. Stop being a racist asshole and you don't have to worry about appearing to be a racist asshole.

But again this, fake.

You don't even need to be racist to have this happen. All you have to do is waffle for just a moment on which word you are going to use ("neighbors" or some other innocuous word) and you decide on neighbors, accidentally start to say the other word and switch mid-syllable to what you intended to say, and you get something completely different to anything you were actually thinking. It's really easy to do if you're trying to talk spontaneously but aren't naturally comfortable with it.


The odd thing is to me, he didn't really need neighbors.  Which tells me, all things aside, he was there to lie. Dishonest people use too many words. Panhandling farks are the worst. They have a long ass story with too many words. Too many everything.  Explaining and explaining the explain.
I have a rule.  If you can't ask in two complete sentences fark you.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.