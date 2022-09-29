 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN frontpage headline "Which type of coffee protects you from heart disease and early death?". CNN article "All kinds of coffee". This. Is CNN   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you really want to protect yourself from injury or death, I recommend Wilkin's Coffee.

Wilkins Coffee - Wilkins and Wontkins (1957-1961, USA)
Youtube LmhIizQQol0
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The data changed when it came to coffee's impact on irregular heartbeat: Four to five cups a day of caffeinated ground coffee lowered risk by 17% while two to three cups a day of instant coffee reduced the likelihood of arrhythmia by 12%, the statement said.

Uh, if I try drinking 4-5 cups of coffee in a day, my heart (which already has a weird-yet-consistent beat) is going to threaten me with A-Fib. (Which I have had in the past.) Which is why I generally limit it to one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
 
edwoodca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 521x720]


But, but... science says coffee naps are better than just coffee, or just naps.   What. Do. I. Do!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Coffee News Network ?


/ I don't like coffee much
// guess I'll die early
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Irish coffee it is, then.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Actually I read always filter. Don't do French press, or Turkish.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Actually I read always filter. Don't do French press, or Turkish.


Which means I'm going to die.
I get lazy and just toss fine grounds in water and slam it.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Coffee lowers risk of heart problems and early death, study says, especially ground and caffeinated

So much for my chewing unground decaffeinated beans.
 
dletter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: If you really want to protect yourself from injury or death, I recommend Wilkin's Coffee.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LmhIizQQol0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


So much in there that Henson did eventually made its way into Sesame Street and the Muppets.  Even smaller things like the shifty trenchcoat guy, etc.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Coffee lowers risk of heart problems and early death, study says, especially ground and caffeinated

So much for my chewing unground decaffeinated beans.


This.

I mean, how else do you prepare coffee if it's not ground?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The coffee that elongates my life and protects me from an early death is the coffee I bring to my girlfriend in bed in the morning.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 521x720]


This is honestly how I get through work some afternoons when I'm tired. Drink a cup of coffee, immediately take a nap in my office with a timer set for 15 minutes, wake up more refreshed than from the coffee or nap separately.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You had ONE job, CNNhealth!
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edwoodca: kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 521x720]

But, but... science says coffee naps are better than just coffee, or just naps.   What. Do. I. Do!?


[Fark user image 600x384]


Clearly I should have read 3 more comments before commenting myself. Maybe it's time for a coffee nap.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The key is to not add copious amounts of high fat dairy.  I've had one frappuccino in the last 6 years.  Everything else has been short, hot espresso or drip with 1% milk.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't drink coffee but I like the aroma of the coffee aisle at the grocery store.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

uttertosh: The coffee that elongates my life and protects me from an early death is the coffee I bring to my girlfriend in bed in the morning.


For me, it's making fresh pots of coffee from the beans I get from Peet's as a subscription because it's really good coffee my wife enjoys.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I don't drink coffee but I like the aroma of the coffee aisle at the grocery store.


I completely get that.  I don't smoke but love the smell of good cigar or pipe tobacco.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Dr. Bison: Coffee lowers risk of heart problems and early death, study says, especially ground and caffeinated

So much for my chewing unground decaffeinated beans.

This.

I mean, how else do you prepare coffee if it's not ground?


Minced? I don't know, it works for beef.
 
edwoodca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: Maybe it's time for a coffee nap.


Anytime is a good time for a coffee nap!


/If you're one of dem vampire types that doesn't abide by the circadian/sun rhythm pattern thing.
 
starsrift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't believe in all this "vitamin coffee" nonsense.

That's why I alternate Jagermeister with Red Bull.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If coffee prevents early death then I'm farking immortal. I drink black coffee all day like water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Coffee lowers risk of heart problems and early death, study says, especially ground and caffeinated

So much for my chewing unground decaffeinated beans.


Four words:

Chocolate covered coffee beans.

They don't come in decaf, though.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stamped human bacon: Needlessly Complicated: Dr. Bison: Coffee lowers risk of heart problems and early death, study says, especially ground and caffeinated

So much for my chewing unground decaffeinated beans.

This.

I mean, how else do you prepare coffee if it's not ground?

Minced? I don't know, it works for beef.


Espresso martini?
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It'll be a little chilly when I go get breakfast on Saturday, so I'll probably get coffee instead of iced tea. I don't keep coffee in the house though.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: bighairyguy: I don't drink coffee but I like the aroma of the coffee aisle at the grocery store.

I completely get that.  I don't smoke but love the smell of good cigar or pipe tobacco.


I don't wash, but I love the smell of detergent in the laundry aisle.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dave Grohl in FRESH POTS!
Youtube fhdCslFcKFU
 
