 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   If you steal someone's checks and forge $40,000 worth of them, do you a) confess and pay them back, b) flee justice, or c) stop. Hammer time?   (nbcboston.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Week-day names, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Leonard Garber, 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke, District attorney, alleged murder of a 65-year-old man, Murder, Vivian Solon  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't hurt 'em, hammer!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally caught him by supplies.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus points on it being her former landlord, must have been an extra big scumbag.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She had been a tenant of his several years ago at a different property, not at the house where the incident took place. Apparently they had been friends since that time," Ryan said.

Yes. "Friends".
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Bonus points on it being her former landlord, must have been an extra big scumbag.


Playing the long con... badly, I guess.

I know people have been killing people for pennies since fiat existed, but it still pangs me every time that someone felt the need to take someone's life over getting-in-trouble for a few hundred dollars.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just wanted to make sure this Newton man understood the gravity of the situation.
 
wage0048
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Depending on who you stole from, you might be wishing for the hammer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoblit: groppet: Bonus points on it being her former landlord, must have been an extra big scumbag.

Playing the long con... badly, I guess.

I know people have been killing people for pennies since fiat existed, but it still pangs me every time that someone felt the need to take someone's life over getting-in-trouble for a few hundred dollars.


I've always assumed the stealing was in lieu of the killing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Prosecutors said after Garber's body was found, Ke was called to police headquarters, where she confessed."

Ahh, that's where she farked up. That's a straight up rookie mistake. Don't confess, make them work for that shiat. When a cop says "This will go much easier if you cooperate." He means for himself, not for you. And that "Confess and I'll put in a good word with the DA for you" shiat doesn't mean a damn thing, even if he actually does, you think the DA is gonna say "confessed to murder? Well I'll go easy on them in that case since they did the right thing and admitted it."? Nope. The DA will say "That idiot believed you? Then I'll be doing the world a favor by getting someone that stupid off the street."

If you're not saying "I need a lawyer." Then your mouth needs to be closed.

/please subscribe to my newsletter for further tips on how to properly commit crimes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Prosecutors said after Garber's body was found, Ke was called to police headquarters, where she confessed."

Ahh, that's where she farked up. That's a straight up rookie mistake. Don't confess, make them work for that shiat. When a cop says "This will go much easier if you cooperate." He means for himself, not for you. And that "Confess and I'll put in a good word with the DA for you" shiat doesn't mean a damn thing, even if he actually does, you think the DA is gonna say "confessed to murder? Well I'll go easy on them in that case since they did the right thing and admitted it."? Nope. The DA will say "That idiot believed you? Then I'll be doing the world a favor by getting someone that stupid off the street."

If you're not saying "I need a lawyer." Then your mouth needs to be closed.

/please subscribe to my newsletter for further tips on how to properly commit crimes


On a side note does this mean she needs money  for chips and soda?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.